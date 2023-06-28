7 Best Hotels In Niagara Falls With A View Of The Falls

Niagara Falls is one of the natural wonders of the world. One of the best ways to experience the sheer magnitude and beauty, and even feel the thunder, of the falls is to stay at a hotel with a view of them. Such hotels can be found in the area of Niagara Falls aptly named “Fallsview.”

Accommodations with the best view of Niagara Falls can be much more expensive than a basic room and you can encounter rainy and foggy weather which will limit your view. Nonetheless, having a room with a view remains a very special way to see the falls in an intimate setting away from the crowds.

These are the best hotels with a view in Niagara Falls, Canada.

Niagara Falls Tourism hosted my 2-day visit to Niagara Falls, however, all opinions are my own.

View from Judi’s suite in the Embassy Suites Niagara Falls Hotel Photo credit: Judi Cohen

1. Embassy Suites Niagara Falls Hotel

I recently stayed at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Fallsview, and the view from my suite was spectacular. I not only had a panoramic view of the American and Canadian Horseshoe Falls, but I could also see most of the city of Niagara Falls as well. During the day, the mist rose from Horseshoe Falls and created multiple rainbows, while at night, both the American and Canadian Falls were illuminated with frequently changing colors.

Located just 100 yards from the edge of the water, Embassy Suites is the closest hotel to Niagara Falls, towering over the brink of the falls. It is conveniently connected directly to the incline railway that we used to make our way down to the Fallsview tourist area where many of the attractions and restaurants are located.

The hotel offered a complimentary breakfast and an evening reception with free drinks and snacks. The hotel also has an indoor pool, entertainment room, and fitness center.

I didn’t even have to leave the hotel for a great meal and a view of the falls since there is The Keg Restaurant on the ninth floor, which serves perfectly cooked steak and seafood. There is also a TGI Fridays Restaurant and sports bar in the hotel on the ground floor.

Pro Tips: Higher floors don’t necessarily offer a better view of the falls, however, they do provide a better view of the city of Niagara Falls. Be certain to make a reservation for a window table in The Keg restaurant to enjoy the illuminated falls with constantly changing colors and themes.

Sheraton on the Falls Hotel in Niagara Falls Photo credit: Niagara Falls Tourism

2. Sheraton Fallsview Hotel

Sheraton Fallsview Hotel is conveniently located across from the falls and is directly connected to Casino Niagara and the Fallsview Indoor Waterpark.

The hotel features large windows in every room and at night you can see the falls’ illumination. The main Horseshoe Falls are obscured by trees. They have an onsite spa and fitness center to use when you are done with all of the nearby attractions, including the Hornblower cruise, Journey Behind the Falls, and maybe even the zipline.

Fallsview Restaurant, located on the rooftop, offers panoramic views of the falls and prepares meals with fresh local produce including fish, vegetables, and Niagara wines.

Pro Tip: There are other hotels with a better view of the American and Canadian falls from your room, however, this is your best bet for convenience.

Niagara Falls Marriott on the Falls Hotel Photo credit: Niagara Falls Tourism

3. Niagara Falls Marriott On The Falls

The Niagara Falls Marriott on the Falls was recently renovated. The guestrooms and suites are modern and many Fallsview rooms and suites have oversized picture windows affording panoramic views of Niagara Falls.

Milestones on the Falls Restaurant is located on the mezzanine level of the hotel and is open for lunch or dinner with an international menu. With a direct view of Niagara Falls, your meal will be that much more enjoyable.

Pro Tip: There are two Marriotts in Niagara Falls, Ontario. Book Niagara Falls Marriott on the Falls to be closest to the falls. Although the Burning Springs Spa and Thermal Pools are located in the sister Niagara Falls Marriott Fallsview Hotel and Spa close by, you can only use the spa and thermal pools at a cost.

Morton’s Grille at Niagara Falls Marriott Fallsview Hotel & Spa Photo credit: Morton’s Grille

4. Niagara Falls Marriott Fallsview Hotel & Spa

Not be confused with the Marriott on the Falls above, this one is a 10-minute walk to the Fallsview Casino. All of the rooms overlook Niagara Falls or the river. Choose carefully if you want a full view of Niagara Falls.

The hotel includes an indoor pool, spa tub, and a steam room as well as the Burning Springs Spa and Thermal Pools — a full-service spa for massages, body treatments, and facials. You can reserve a Hotel Spa Package, book an appointment, or purchase a Day Pass.

While there is a range of restaurants in the hotel to choose from, if you are hankering for steak, seafood, or burgers, Morton’s Grille offers them all. Enjoy a delicious meal while taking in a spectacular view of the Canadian falls.

5. Hilton Niagara Falls/Fallsview Hotel & Suites

The Hilton Niagara Falls/Fallsview Hotel & Suites comprises of three towers and 1,000 rooms and suites. With several suite and room categories, if a view of the falls is a dealbreaker, select accommodations with the view of your choice. Choose from a U.S. Fallsview, Canadian/U.S. Fallsview, or Premium Canadian/U.S. Fallsview.

The hotel is directly connected to the Fallsview Casino Resort via a glass-enclosed walkway. On the 17th floor, you will find an infinity pool with amazing views of Niagara Falls, a family pool, a splash pad, and a fitness center.

The hotel features dining options for all tastes at the Brasa Brazilian Steakhouse, Corso, Family Style Italian, and the rooftop Watermark Fallsview Restaurant located on the 33rd floor with floor-to-ceiling views of Horseshoe Falls.

Pro Tip: Select your room or suite type carefully so you have the best view of the falls from your bedroom. Order room service and watch the falls’ illumination from your bed.

DoubleTree Fallsview Resort & Spa in Niagara Falls Photo credit: Niagara Falls Tourism

6. DoubleTree Fallsview Resort & Spa By Hilton

If you are traveling with kids or just want to be away from the crowds, you might want to consider the DoubleTree Fallsview Resort & Spa by Hilton.

The Fallsview area, the casino, and the Clifton Hill amusement area are just a 10-minute walk away.

Although the word “Fallsview” is in the name, be aware that only the top floors have partial views of the falls. Connecting rooms are available.

I have stayed at this hotel and found it welcoming and warm. Buchanans Steak and Seafood serves hand-cut steaks, seafood, and pasta along with local Niagara VQA wines and beers. When you’re not out touring, take a break in the indoor pool, fitness center, and spa.

Pro Tip: Check to confirm that the room you booked does indeed have a view of the falls.

The Tower Hotel in Niagara Falls Photo credit: Niagara Falls Tourism

7. Tower Hotel

The Tower Hotel is a quirky hotel in Niagara Falls with an interesting history. Originally built as a restaurant and tourist attraction, it was converted into a 42-room boutique hotel in 2005. It is located just 500 yards from the falls and one block from the Niagara Fallsview Casino.

The rooms are understated and have floor-to-ceiling windows with great views of the falls. For dining, an IHOP is on the property as well as the Sky Fallsview Steakhouse.

Staying at a hotel with a panoramic view of Niagara Falls from the comfort of your room or suite is an unforgettable experience both during the day and at night when the falls are illuminated.

In Niagara Falls, you will find hotels to suit most preferences and budgets. Remember to book early for the best choice of rooms with the best views of the falls.

