14 Best Steakhouses In The U.S., According To Our Readers

Of course, where to dine is an important part of travel and when it comes to spectacular succulent steaks, our readers have shared with us their 14 best steakhouses in the U.S. So get your forks, appetites, and wallets ready. Here are the deliciously carnivorous results.

Big Ed’s in Bird City Photo credit: Big Ed’s

1. Big Ed’s (Winner)

Bird City, Kansas

Friendly staff and meat seasoned so well you don’t even think about adding salt or sauce is what you can find at Big Ed’s. Bird City may be a small town, but the steaks here are big. Big Ed’s cuts include 24-ounce t-bones and ribeyes. Weekend night prime ribs can reach a hefty 28–30 ounces. There are other cuts available for smaller appetites too. The décor, including deer heads on the walls, is not the main draw; the open kitchen to watch your steak cook to perfection is. Bring cash because Big Ed’s doesn’t accept debit or credit cards.

2. Myron’s Prime Steakhouse

New Braunfels, Texas

For a refined experience, Myron’s Prime Steakhouse, housed in a remodeled 1924 downtown movie theater, is a great option. Serving Chicago prime beef, some of the very best in the country, Myron’s has all the steakhouse favorites. If you can’t decide between the fabulous meats and the delectable seafood, try their surf & turf with filet and lobster tail, or make your own with your choice of any steak and Maine lobster. Couples can share a chateaubriand for two and an evening to remember. Myron’s has a second location in San Antonio as well.

Peter Luger in Brooklyn Photo credit: Peter Luger Steak House

3. Peter Luger Steak House

Brooklyn, New York

For many, Peter Luger Steak House in Brooklyn is synonymous with awesome steaks. What opened as Carl Luger’s Cafe, Billiards and Bowling Alley in 1887 fast became a local favorite. The Williamsburg Bridge enabled Manhattanites to bring their appetites and enjoy the famous porterhouse (serving two to four people), which occupies an entire plate. The USDA Prime steaks are so popular you can order from their own butcher shop. Enjoy classic accompaniments like a shrimp cocktail and a gigantic wedge salad. Save room for New York cheesecake and see why Peter Luger made the James Beard Foundation Awards list of “America’s Classics.”

​​4. Cattlemen’s Steakhouse

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

When looking for a steakhouse in OKC, there’s one place on everybody’s list: Cattlemen’s Steakhouse. At home in Stockyard City, along with the world’s largest cattle market, the restaurant opened in 1910 but got a new owner when he won it in a 1945 dice game. Declared the oldest continuing restaurant in Oklahoma City, they slowly age their Midwest-raised, corn-fed beef. Start with a salad and its secret but addictive Cattleman’s dressing. Try the locals’ favorite “lamb fries.” The Blue Ribbon Special features USDA Prime New York strip or boneless ribeye. A breakfast with steak and eggs starts any day right.

5. Bern’s Steak House

Tampa, Florida

When you want to get dressed up for a fine steak dinner, Bern’s Steak House fits the bill. The food is exquisite and attention to service shows. The luxurious menu includes dozens of caviar options and Caesar salad prepared tableside. Steak details are customized from thickness to temperature to crust char with USDA Prime-aged beef or even Japanese wagyu if you desire. The 200-page wine list with many options by the glass provides passionate pairings. Do save room for dessert to choose from 40 choices and many dessert wines enjoyed in a dedicated room as decadent as it is delightful.

6. Pappas Bros. Steakhouse

Dallas, Texas

Pappas Bros. Steakhouse honors the tradition of secret family recipes. Their dry-aging meat process is a trade secret. Only three written copies of the exact method exist, tucked away in protected safes. USDA Prime beef is managed by its own butchers, ensuring top-quality results. Start with lobster deviled eggs or bacon-wrapped scallops. Then enjoy meat choices like bone-in cuts of filet mignon or New York strip. The sides are enticing too, especially the indulgent jumbo lump crab mac and cheese. End the night on a high note with gooey pecan pie, chocolate midnight cake, or classic crème brulée.

Tomahawk ribeye from St. Elmo in Indianapolis Photo credit: St. Elmo Steak House

7. St. Elmo Steak House

Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis has many traditions, including dinner at St. Elmo Steak House. Start with their famous shrimp cocktail and spicy cocktail sauce, served since 1902. Steaks are ample, with bone-in porterhouse, cowboy ribeye, and USDA Prime dry-aged corn-fed Midwest Black Angus leading the way. Sides include skillet mushrooms, creamed spinach, and housemade onion rings. Seafood tempts with options like lobster tail and crab-stuffed shrimp. Their signature Elmo Cola — with Coke or Diet Coke — and their St. Elmo cherry vanilla whiskey and drunken cherries headline their creative cocktails. Why not finish off with housemade bourbon butter cake? Why not, indeed.

8. CUT By Wolfgang Puck

Beverly Hills, California

Wolfgang Puck puts his own delicious spin on the steakhouse at CUT, Beverly Hills. The menu combines fine beef from around the world with stunning seafood in a sleek and swanky environment. USDA Prime cuts are joined on the menu by American, Japanese, and Australian wagyu. Florida jumbo-stone crab claws are a seafood highlight. Modern twists on traditional sides include crispy Brussels sprouts with apple cider glaze and rainbow Swiss chard with lamb belly bacon. Don’t miss the baked Alaska, sticky toffee pudding, or banana cream pie. Handcrafted cocktails and sparkling service round out a top-shelf experience.

9. Lawry’s The Prime Rib

Beverly Hills, California

For grand elegance and roasted prime ribs of beef served on silver carts tableside, you chose Lawry’s The Prime Rib in Beverly Hills. Thrilling diners since 1938, prime rib dinners of Lawry’s Certified Angus Beef come with Lawry’s famous “spinning bowl” salad (they literally spin the bowl to apply dressing), buttery mashed Idaho potatoes, Yorkshire pudding, and whipped cream horseradish. Other choices include charbroiled filet mignon, vegan-friendly seasonal “vegetable steaks,” and salmon Rockefeller. Order an opulent seafood tower for the table. Dazzling décor and the dramatic bar complete the scene. For something different, their Sunday brunch includes live music.

Johnny’s Cafe in Omaha Photo credit: Johnny’s Cafe

10. Johnny’s Cafe

Omaha, Nebraska

For 101 years, Johnny’s Cafe has been family-owned, delighting hungry customers with steakhouse favorites. What began in 1922 as a small saloon next to the Omaha Stockyards has become a large iconic Omaha institution. Friendly service and fabulous food are what keep locals and visitors coming back. There’s prime rib, t-bone, ribeye, Omaha strip, top sirloin, filet mignon, and chicken-fried steak. Seafood includes broiled lobster tail and Mississippi Delta catfish. Who can resist the hand-dipped onion rings? Johnny’s hits the right note of nostalgia with relaxed comfort. You won’t rush here as you’ll feel like you’re dining with old friends.

11. The Cedar Room

North Platte, Nebraska

Winner of our 2022 award, The Cedar Room again makes the list. Honoring the cedar trees surrounding Stenger’s ranch (that belongs to one of the owners), they also make a beautiful backdrop for delicious meals served in a modern rustic atmosphere. Certified Angus Beef cuts include filet mignon, ribeye, and steak medallions. The Butcher Chop natural duroc pork is a treat. Loaded mashed potatoes, glazed baby carrots, and rosemary French fries are some of the sides. Enjoy a fruit cobbler or share a “Death by Chocolate Cake.” With classic cocktails in the welcoming environment, you’ll feel comfortable as soon as you arrive.

12. Briar Rose Chophouse & Saloon

Breckenridge, Colorado

When the Briar Rose silver mine was booming at the turn of the 20th century, miners sought food and shelter on Lincoln Street. Briar Rose Chophouse and Saloon honors the tradition of serving American meats from noteworthy suppliers like Harris and Emerald Valley Ranches. Certified USDA Choice and Prime All Natural Black Angus cuts score well with diners. Dry-aged bone-in buffalo cowboy ribeye and game, like buffalo short ribs, make hearty, memorable meals. Family-style sides include sautéed broccolini, garlic Parmesan thin-cut fries, and mac and cheese. The Briar Rose blends the history of the Old West with modern dining excellence.

13. Citizen Kane’s Steakhouse

Kirkwood, Missouri

Evoking the movie masterpiece, Citizen Kane’s Steakhouse has been owned and operated by the Kane family since 1993. Housed in a classic turn-of-the-century Victorian home, this charming steakhouse serves fresh and satisfying dishes. Entrées come with daily soup or Kane’s “Rosebud” salad and a side selection. Classic cuts like filet mignon, New York strip, and ribeye (Delmonico) join shrimp scampi, Norwegian salmon, and a “Daily Inquirer Special” on the menu. Try “Kane’s Platter for Two,” a sampling of appetizers including toasted ravioli — a St. Louis tradition. Complimentary valet parking means you can splurge on desserts like chocolate chip cheesecake or caramel flan.

14. Northwestern Steakhouse

Mason City, Iowa

Northwestern Steakhouse started as Greek immigrants’ bootleg booze and 25-cent t-bone steak operation. It has grown into a popular steakhouse with plenty of booths and a comfortable upstairs lounge. The website shares stories from people who have been customers for over 50 years. Their fantastic flavor comes from the finest beef prepared in olive oil with a delicious blend of Greek seasonings. The menu includes steakhouse hits like New York strip, ribeye, filet, prime rib, top sirloin, chicken, seafood, and lamb chops. Add Greek-style spaghetti or a Greek salad and we wouldn’t be surprised to see you dancing in the aisle.

