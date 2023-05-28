14 Best BBQ Restaurants In The U.S.

From the classic flavors of Texas to the tangy sauces of Kansas City and the authentic tastes of Memphis, barbecue is an American culinary tradition. Narrowing barbecue joints down to the best of the best is no easy feat. That’s why TravelAwaits turned to our readers to help identify the best barbecue restaurants across the U.S. in our 2023 Best Of Travel Awards.

These winners have impressed our readers with their exceptional flavors, mouthwatering meats, and authentic techniques. Prepare your taste buds for a journey through the 14 best barbecue restaurants in the U.S., which are sure to please your palate.

1. C.H.O.P. Clay’s House Of Pig (Winner)

Tupelo, Mississippi

Winner, winner, barbecue dinner! Located in Tupelo, Mississippi, Clay’s House Of Pig, aka C.H.O.P., has earned a well-deserved reputation for serving up some of the most delicious barbecue in the region, and our readers say it’s the best in the U.S.! With a focus on slow-cooked, tender meats and a variety of homemade sauces, this family-owned establishment has become a favorite among locals, visitors, and TravelAwaits readers.

What To Order

Whether on a potato or nachos, or in a sandwich or quesadilla, you can’t go wrong with the brisket.

2. Black’s Barbecue

New Braunfels, Texas

For over 85 years, Black’s Barbecue has been serving up traditional Texas barbecue at its finest. With four Texas Hill Country locations, this legendary establishment prides itself on its pit-smoked meats, including succulent brisket and juicy sausages, all accompanied by classic sides and a friendly, welcoming atmosphere.

What To Order

Enjoy hand-stuffed, slow-smoked homemade sausage and bring your appetite for the giant beef ribs — which weigh about a pound each!

Delicious sandwich from Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que Photo credit: Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que

3. Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que

Kansas City, Kansas

Don’t let its neighborhood corner gas station locale fool you. Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que is a must-visit destination for barbecue enthusiasts. Formerly known as Oklahoma Joe’s, this iconic spot now has three outposts in Kansas City. Mouthwatering burnt ends, succulent ribs, and flavorful sauces have earned Joe’s numerous accolades and a devoted following.

What To Order

The Rocket Pig sandwich features Joe’s tender pulled pork coated in a delectable sweet and spicy barbecue glaze topped with crispy bacon, melted pepper jack cheese, a creamy barbecue mayo, and spicy fried jalapeños.

4. Franklin Barbecue

Austin, Texas

When it comes to barbecue, Franklin Barbecue in Austin, Texas, is the mecca. This nationally acclaimed establishment has garnered widespread recognition for its perfectly smoked meats; particularly the melt-in-your-mouth brisket.

Pro Tip: Get there early — the line is long, but it’s well worth the wait!

What To Order

Cooked slowly with all-wood smoke, the beef brisket is consistently the best there is, anywhere.

5. Arthur Bryant’s Barbeque

Kansas City, Missouri

A Kansas City institution, Arthur Bryant’s Barbeque is known for its iconic burnt ends and tangy sauce. This no-frills counter-service joint has been serving up exceptional old-school pit-cooked barbecue for decades. Although the King of Ribs has left the building, this historic restaurant continues to delight locals and tourists with its mouthwatering offerings that are slow-smoked over a combo of oak and hickory woods.

What To Order

Split the sandwich combo — half beef, half pork, or ham — with a side of fries, baked beans, and a red cream soda.

6. The Bar-B-Q Shop

Memphis, Tennessee

A beloved gem in a city renowned for its barbecue, The Bar-B-Q Shop is famous for its award-winning Dancing Pigs sauce, tender ribs, and succulent pulled pork. This family-owned establishment showcases the authentic flavors that make Memphis barbecue truly special.

What To Order

Get the half-and-half ribs to see if you prefer “wet” with sauce or dry rub served with Texas toast. Then, be sure to upgrade your side to the famous Bar-B-Q spaghetti. For dessert, there’s banana pudding cheesecake and the chocolate silk pie — oh my!

Ribs, sweet potato fries, and corn on the cob at Pappy’s Smokehouse Photo credit: Pappy’s Smokehouse

7. Pappy’s Smokehouse

St. Louis, Missouri

Pappy’s Smokehouse in St. Louis’s Midtown has gained a loyal following thanks to its expertly smoked meats and delectable flavors. From their renowned dry-rubbed ribs to the flavorful pulled pork, Pappy’s delivers barbecue perfection with every bite, earning it a spot among the best in the nation.

What To Order

Try some burnt ends with sweet potato fries, fire and ice pickles, and fried corn on the cob or a Frito pie topped with pulled pork.

8. Central BBQ

Memphis, Tennessee

Central BBQ has become synonymous with exceptional barbecue in the hardwood capital that is Memphis. The motto, “Smoke is Our Sauce,” refers to the hickory and pecan woods that produce mouthwatering ribs and pulled pork, but there are a variety of homemade sauces available as well! The real rub is in Central BBQ’s smoky, spicy signature rub that tantalizes the taste buds and keeps our readers coming back for more.

What To Order

We recommend either the jerk chicken wings or the fall-off-the-bone ribs with house chips or pork rinds.

Ribs from Charlie Vergos’ Rendezvous Photo credit: Charlie Vergos’ Rendezvous

9. Charlie Vergos’ Rendezvous

Memphis, Tennessee

Located in downtown Memphis, Tennessee, The Rendezvous is a true barbecue institution. Since 1948, this iconic restaurant has been serving up its signature dry-rubbed ribs, cooked to perfection over charcoal. The unique blend of spices creates a flavor profile that is both robust and unforgettable, making it a must-visit destination for barbecue enthusiasts.

What To Order

You can’t go wrong with the melt-in-your-mouth brisket and exquisite dry-rub ribs with juicy tender meat that has a great bark. A small order of charbroiled pork ribs comes with baked beans and mustard slaw, but the red beans and rice are also delish!

10. Cackle & Oink BBQ

Sherman, Texas

Located in Sherman, Texas, between Dallas and the Oklahoma border, Cackle & Oink BBQ is a hidden gem that consistently delivers exceptional barbecue. With a focus on quality ingredients and time-honored smoking techniques, this family-owned establishment offers a delectable array of meats, including tender-sliced brisket, juicy pork ribs, and flavorful jalapeño sausage, all complemented by their mouthwatering homemade sauces.

What To Order

Order the Cackle and Oink to get a sampling of pulled pork, a smoked leg quarter, and a sausage link, as well as two sides. Good luck choosing between the ridiculously delicious jalapeño cornbread casserole, green beans, black-eyed peas, and boiled cabbage!

11. The Notorious P.I.G.

Missoula, Montana

In the unlikely location of Missoula, Montana, you’ll find the Notorious P.I.G., a barbecue joint that surprises and delights with its authentic flavors. Passionate, dedicated pitmasters combine traditional smoking methods and locally sourced ingredients to create inventive and rich barbecue dishes. Sauces range from sweet and hot-tomato-based to a North Carolina hot vinegar sauce.

What To Order

Order some tender and flavorful burnt ends with spicy pit-baked beans, tasty deviled-egg potato salad, fire and ice pickles, and yummy cinnamon applesauce. Might as well get a sweet tea, too; you won’t see that on many Montana menus.

12. ZZQ Texas Craft Barbeque

Richmond, Virginia

Despite being located far from the Lone Star State, ZZQ Texas Craft Barbeque in Richmond, Virginia, has mastered the art of Texas-style barbecue. Using sustainably raised meats and time-honored techniques, this unique establishment serves up mouthwatering brisket, sausage, and ribs, all cooked low and slow for that perfect smoky flavor.

What To Order

Order beef ribs, jalapeño mac and cheese, and collard greens online and take it out back to the patio, where barbecue-hued whiffs waft from the huge smoker.

13. The Salt Lick

Driftwood, Texas

Nestled in the Texas Hill Country outside of Austin, Salt Lick is a true barbecue destination. Surrounded by oak trees, this legendary establishment offers an authentic family-style Texas barbecue experience. Feast on famous pit-smoked meats, such as succulent beef ribs and mouthwatering sausage, while enjoying the warm and inviting indoor/outdoor picnic-style atmosphere.

Pro Tip: There are no reservations, so be prepared to wait with a cooler; it is BYOB. Hopefully, there will be live music! Also, they only accept cash.

What To Order

Go “Family Style” for all-you-can-eat beef brisket, sausage, and pork ribs, served with potato salad, cole slaw, and beans. Save room for cobbler and/or pecan pie à la mode!

The kitchen at Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q Photo credit: Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q

14. Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q

Decatur, Alabama

In the heart of Decatur, Alabama, Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q has been serving up award-winning barbecue since 1925. The secret to such a rich history of culinary excellence? It’s all in barbecue legend Big Bob Gibson’s signature white sauce.

What To Order

This iconic establishment offers a myriad of mouthwatering meats, from juicy smoked chicken to flavorful pulled pork. But we recommend getting the stuffed potato so you’ll have room for pie!

Showcasing the diversity and passion that define American barbecue, these Best Of Travel Award-winning barbecue restaurants have truly impressed our readers with a dedication to the craft of cooking low and slow, from the South to the Midwest and beyond.

