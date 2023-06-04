Amtrak Auto Train Tickets Are Just $19 Plus Car Fees — When The Sale Ends

The prospect of driving between the northeastern U.S. and Florida can be daunting. After all, driving some 900 miles in heavy traffic along I-95 certainly isn’t appealing.

Fortunately, there is an easier option: Amtrak’s Auto Train transports passengers and their safely secured vehicles between Lorton, Virginia — near Washington, D.C. — and Sanford, Florida, just outside Orlando.

Now, just in time for your summer travel plans, Amtrak is running a flash sale — but you’ll need to act quickly.

Through June 8, Amtrak is offering Coach fares on the Auto Train for just $19 plus vehicle fees. There are no blackout dates and the sale fare is good for travel through September 4, 2023.

Plus, if you’re traveling with kids or grandkids, fares for anyone aged 2–12 years old start at $9.50.

“Kick back, relax, and let us do the driving while your car travels onboard with you,” Amtrak explains.

“On board the Auto Train, you’ll enjoy a stress-free journey by rail, skipping the traffic congestion on I-95,” Amtrak continues. “Put your feet up, read a book, enjoy free Wi-Fi, and take in the scenery. While you and your family travel in comfort, your vehicle rides along in an enclosed auto carrier.”

How The Auto Train Works

Check-in on the day of your departure begins at 12:30 p.m. All vehicles must be checked in by 3:00 p.m.

There’s space on the Auto Train for factory-model standard vehicles; extended vehicles such as trucks, vans, and three-row SUVs; and two-wheel motorcycles. A limited number of spaces are available on each train for specialized vehicles including small trailers, limousines, and Jet Skis.

“Pack your car like your suitcase but be sure to bring a carry-on bag for your trip,” Amtrak explains. “The Auto Train has no checked baggage service and you will not have access [to] your car during the journey.”

After that, you can board the train and begin relaxing.

The Auto Train then departs at 5 p.m. and runs the 17-hour, nonstop route overnight.

Travel Upgrades

It’s important to note that Amtrak’s $19 Auto Train fares are for coach travel, which features “wide reclining seats with plenty of legroom and no middle seats, ever,” according to Amtrak.

However, if you’d like to upgrade for more space, access to priority boarding, and complimentary meals, Amtrak offers two other options.

The first option is to book a roomette, which features two seats that transform into upper and lower beds for sleeping and access to a restroom and shower in your car. Roomettes also include a dedicated first-class attendant as well as priority boarding and complimentary meals.

Amtrak’s bedrooms, on the other hand, are twice the size of a roomette. Designed for up to two adults, they include a sofa and separate chair that transform into upper and lower beds for sleeping. They also feature an in-room sink, restroom, and shower, as well as a dedicated first-class attendant, priority boarding, and complimentary meals.

You can learn more about the Auto Train flash sale, including the fine print, at Amtrak’s terms and conditions.

