American Cruise Lines Unveils Its Longest U.S. River Cruise — The Four Rivers You’ll Explore In 60 Days

Get your wallets ready for the American cruising experience of a lifetime. At no cheap price point, this 60-day cruise still can't be missed.

American Cruise Lines has announced its longest cruise in the company’s history, a 60-day trip that touches 20 states, major rivers, and both coasts.

The Great United States tour covers all four time zones and includes a pair of flights transporting passengers to different segments of the trip.

The cruise launches August 14, 2024, in Portland, Oregon, and finishes October 14, 2024, in New York Harbor with a viewing of the Statue of Liberty.

“The Great United States cruise is a fantastic showcase of our country and of the breadth of American Cruise Lines,” Charles B. Robertson, president and CEO of American Cruise Lines, said in a release. “A river cruise of this magnitude has never been done before in the U.S., and only American Cruise Lines is capable of delivering it successfully.”

Itinerary

The first 2 weeks are spent on the West Coast, starting in Portland, Oregon, at the mouth of the Pacific Ocean. Aboard the American Jazz, travelers will head east along the Columbia and Snake Rivers for 8 days.

Days 9–14 are spent on land with a national parks segment as guests visit the spectacular Yellowstone, Glacier, and Grand Teton National Parks, finishing in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

From there, guests will take a flight to New Orleans for the next segment, a Mississippi River cruise northbound and beyond.

Guests will spend 23 days exploring the river from New Orleans to St. Paul, Minnesota, aboard the American Symphony.

At that point, guests will fly to Portland, Maine, where they will board the American Independence and explore the Atlantic Coast from Maine to Boston for 8 days.

The next 6 days will take guests to some of the nation’s most famous seaports between Boston and New York, followed by six more days on the Hudson River. The trip then returns to Manhattan and New York Harbor.

Guests are finally invited to return home or extend their trip in the Big Apple to see the sights and sounds of New York City.

Big Adventure Promised

American Cruise Lines promises exhilarating trips.

“The Great United States cruises will enable guests to discover the extraordinary beauty of America, from its breathtaking national parks and mountain ranges to its golden Midwest farmlands and salty New England harbors,” the company explains. “Always sailing in sight of land and visiting only domestic U.S. ports of call, American’s guests will retrace the steps of Lewis and Clark on the Columbia and Snake Rivers, roll along the Mighty Mississippi with Mark Twain and Elvis, venture up the Hudson River during peak fall foliage season, and breathe in the fresh sea air of coastal New England.”

Cost for the trip isn’t cheap, with tickets ranging from $51,060 to $77,945 per person, depending on the type of stateroom selected. A $5,000 deposit will be required at the time of the reservation.

For more travel news, check out: