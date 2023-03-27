Test Your British Accents With A New Interactive Game — See If You Can Pass Visit Britain’s Test

How’s your British accent? Test it out in a new game. To get more people to travel to the country, VisitBritain has launched an online game. The campaign is called “Fake (Br)it Till You Make It” and is part of a new multi-million-pound international campaign in the United States for 2023.

“Our priority is to harness the strong recovery and growth we have seen from the U.S., and we are delighted to be running this dedicated and playful campaign, tapping into motivations to travel right now,” said Paul Gauger, VisitBritain executive vice president, the Americas, Australia, and New Zealand. “This innovative game puts Britain’s diversity front and center, using modern technology to engage players, tell the story of our dynamic destinations, and inspire visitors from the U.S. to discover more, stay longer, and explore year-round.”

Fake (Br)it Till You Make It

The new online game, “Fake (Br)it Till You Make It,” tests players as they master a variety of accents from across Britain. Players are encouraged to share their videos on social media and challenge their friends using the hashtag, #FakeBritChallenge.

The game, which is only available on mobile, is meant to get you madferit (that means excited in Manchester)! It takes you through the country by watching videos of Brits using popular phrases in accents for that particular region. Once you watch the video, you’re then encouraged to record a video of yourself using the same phrases. Areas include Scotland, Newcastle, Liverpool, Wales, and Essex.

Social media, influencers, custom content partners, digital display, and audio advertising, drive traffic to a landing page on VisitBritain with ideas and links to activities, attractions, and experiences.

Fake (Br)it Till You Make It is a play on the shared language between the two countries. Research by VisitBritain shows that Americans travel based on feeling welcome and connecting with their travel destinations. This game helps visitors learn about the accents they hear on TV and in movies and connect them to the cities on their next trip to the country.

Getting Americans To Britain

Alreet pet (A Newcastle greeting)! The United States is Britain’s largest and most valuable market. Visitors spent £4.6 billion (more than $4 billion) in the UK between January and September 2022, which is up 40 percent from 2019. VisitBritain is hoping this new campaign will continue to get Americans to visit and spend in the UK.

Major events this year like the Coronation of King Charles III and Liverpool hosting the Eurovision Song Contest will also be part of the campaign, showing off how Britain does big events and welcomes people to celebrate alongside them.

Campaigns are also running through the end of March with British Airways, a test pilot of a cooperative marketing program with the U.S. and UK tourism industry, and a marketing campaign through VisitBritain’s GREAT Gateway Innovation Fund.