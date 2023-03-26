I Tried Sea Moss Gel — Here’s What Happened

If you’ve never heard of sea moss gel, well, neither had I before I tried it. Hailed as a new superfood, this strange gel-like substance is reported to have incredible effects on our well-being. But does it work? I decided to give it a try; here’s what I found.

What Is Sea Moss Gel?

Sea moss is a seaweed-like plant that grows on the Atlantic shores of North America and Europe, especially Ireland. It grows naturally in a few different colors, including purple and brown, but most sea moss gel is red or golden. You can cook with it in its original form, but it’s much easier to consume in its gel form.

If you decide to cook with sea moss, be very careful about how much you consume, as it’s more difficult to measure how much you’re consuming than when it’s in gel form. Too much sea moss can be bad for you, especially if you have a thyroid condition (discussed below).

When made into a gel, sea moss arrives in a jar and you can eat it by the spoonful or mix it with water or other drinks, or you can use it in cooking. You can also find it being sold as a pre-made drink, and it’s now used in some skincare products.

The Rise In Popularity Of Sea Moss Gel

Sea moss gel has many purported health benefits, which is why it’s currently so popular as a food supplement. The main benefits of taking sea moss gel are

increased energy

weight loss

heart health

mood enhancement

blood sugar management

skin health

thyroid health

This last one is the one you need to pay the most attention to. Sea moss gel is high in iodine, which is good for the thyroid, but too much can be detrimental. While it’s great to find a supplement that supports thyroid health, if you are already taking medication for thyroid issues, you need to be careful. Too much iodine is not good for us, and if you’re on thyroid medication, you should consult a doctor before taking sea moss gel.

It’s also worth noting that these health benefits are claims, as with many other supplements. Most studies are done on seaweed, and they do show health benefits, but sea moss is yet to receive the same level of study.

It’s Great For Overall Health

I didn’t have any specific health problems before I tried sea moss gel, but I am going through menopause and I do suffer with fatigue and fogginess. I wanted to give sea moss gel a try because I hoped it might boost my energy, help me be more focussed, and possibly help me lose a little weight. So I bought one jar of sea moss gel to give it a try. I approached it with a healthy dose of skepticism — we’re always being sold the next great supplement, which may or may not benefit us, but I felt that one jar was worth a try.

Sea Moss Gel in dry and liquid form Photo credit: tdoes / Shutterstock.com

Three Spoonfuls A Day

When I first got my jar of sea moss gel from Wakuda, it seemed like a weird lumpy gel, a bit like crystalized honey. But it certainly doesn’t taste like honey! The taste took a bit of getting used to, I won’t lie: It tastes slightly bitter, a bit salty, a bit like seaweed, and it definitely tastes of the sea. I can’t tell you it’s a great taste, but it’s not awful, and I soon got used to it. I took it as directed on the jar, which advised 3 tablespoons a day. You can mix it with drinks if you prefer, and if you think you’ll struggle with the taste or the texture, I’d definitely recommend doing this.

Here’s a breakfast drink recipe from Jana Fritzsche, who teaches Nutritional Chef Classes for UK Healthy Living and Ageing Platform Goldster.

Ingredients

3/4 cup sea moss gel

1 mango, ripe, cut into chunks, and frozen

1 cup pineapple cut into chunks and frozen

1 cup coconut water or non-dairy milk, such as oat, almond, etc

1/2-inch ginger grated, peel on for extra fiber

Instructions

Add all ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth. Serve in a glass. Store in the fridge in a sealed bottle for up to 3 days.

Pro Tip: Consider adding raspberries or blueberries, bananas, apples, cinnamon, chia seeds, or turmeric, too.

Voluminous Hair, From The Inside Out

Sea moss gel can help you lose weight because it makes you feel full, apparently, although this didn’t happen for me. I did feel more energized and focused, but the overwhelming difference for me was in the condition of my hair. I didn’t notice any change in my skin, but within a few days of taking sea moss gel, my hair was softer, fuller, and more luscious looking than it has been for years.

My hair was taken back to how it used to be 20 years ago, instead of the sad menopausal flop it’s been lately. This alone was enough to make me want to carry on taking sea moss gel. It was a very pronounced change that I could feel and see, and this in turn lifted my mood.

Don’t Let It Go Bad

It says on the jar of sea moss gel I had that it lasts for 3 to 4 weeks in the fridge. However, be careful with this. At around the 3-week mark, I noticed mine started to smell a little bit pungent. I still took my three spoonfuls that day as I thought it would still be okay — it wasn’t four weeks yet – and I had the most awful stomach ache that night and into the next day.

If you open your seal moss gel one day and it smells funky, do not eat it! You can also freeze your sea moss gel, and it will last for up to 3 months kept in a freezer. I’d recommend freezing it in an ice cube tray so you can easily use it in drinks.

More Tips For Trying Sea Moss Gel

For a start, definitely give it a try. I think different people will see different results, but I really don’t think anyone would see no results at all, even if it’s only increased energy and focus. This is definitely a superfood. It isn’t that easy to get hold of here in the UK yet and not that many retailers are stocking it, despite its popularity. I ordered one jar online to try it and I had to then wait for the next jar to arrive when mine was passed its best. I recommend trying it first, but if it’s going well, order more before you’re more than halfway down your jar. In the time in between my jar going bad and my next one arriving the benefits to my hair went limp. So, it certainly works!

Editor’s Note: Want more healthy living tips? Consider The Natural Supplements Every Woman Over 50 Should Be Taking and 9 Glycerin-Free Skincare Products I Won’t Travel Without.