This Is Now The Fastest Train In The Southeastern U.S. — Where You Can Ride It And How Fast It Goes

Brightline has made history as the fastest train in the Southeastern United States. The eco-friendly, intercity rail reached speeds of 130 miles per hour during testing between Orlando and Cocoa Beach, Florida.

“Reaching 130 isn’t just another milestone to our team, but the continuation of a dream that we’ve been working towards for several years,” said Patrick Goddard, president of Brightline Trains. “More importantly, this historic feat brings us one step closer to launching Brightline service between Orlando and Miami.”

Historic Accomplishment

Brightline made history during train testing between the new 35-mile rail route from Orlando International Airport and Cocoa Beach, Florida. The tracks run along the Beachline Expressway/SR 528. By reaching 130 miles per hour, Brightline broke its previous record of 110 miles per hour. That record was set during testing from Martin County to St. Lucie County.

How Fast Does Brightline Go?

When in operation, passenger trains will travel at a max speed of 125 miles per hour, which is more than two miles per minute. During testing, Brightline is required to test at faster speeds.

Right now in South Florida, the maximum speed is 79 miles per hour. The Orlando Extension from West Palm Beach to Cocoa is 110 miles per hour and from Cocoa to Orlando International Airport is 125 miles per hour.

Opening In Orlando

This historic accomplishment comes as Brightline gets closer to opening the station in Orlando this year. The new South Terminal is located at Orlando International Airport. It’s part of the Phase 2 expansion into Central Florida. It will connect South Florida to Central Florida in about three hours.

This phase also includes an extension into Tampa.

About Brightline

Brightline is the only modern, eco-friendly, intercity rail in the United States. Right now, trains serve Miami, Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, and West Palm Beach. Service in Orlando will begin in 2023 and there are plans to connect Las Vegas to Southern California.