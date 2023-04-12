TravelAwaits

Our mission is to serve the 50+ traveler who's ready to cross a few items off their bucket list.

News and TipsTravel News

Disney Adds New Doll To It’s A Small World Ride — What Visitors Need To Look For On Their Next Visit

Allison Godlove
Apr.12.2023
New weheelchair character on the It's a Small World ride
After adding the first handicapped character to a Disneyland ride in late 2022, Walt Disney World is now introducing its own doll this month.
Photo credit: Sarah Ambruster
  • News and Tips
  • Travel News
    • Allison Godlove
    Apr.12.2023

    Walt Disney World has added a new doll to the “It’s A Small World” ride at the park. This new doll is another way Disney is honoring the diversity of people all around the world.

    At the beginning of March, a doll in a wheelchair was added to the ride and cast members who are part of the ENABLED Business Employee Resource Group were among those to see it for the first time. This group is led by cast members who share a passion for accessibility. 

    Reflecting The World Around Us

    In a blog post, Disney stated that “Walt Disney Imagineering continuously considers updates to our parks and experiences to better reflect the world around us.” In that same post, a member of the ENABLED team shared why this is so special to her and her family. 

    “My sister Chloe used a wheelchair, so to see a character in such an iconic attraction that puts the spotlight on accessibility makes my heart feel full,” she said.

    Continuing To Celebrate Inclusion

    In late 2022, Disneyland added two dolls in wheelchairs to the same “It’s A Small World” ride in California. It was the first time this kind of inclusion was added to some 300 costumed dolls representing singing children from different countries.

    Disney says its newest addition in Florida is more than just a doll, it “allows even more guests and cast members to see themselves and their loved ones depicted in the experience. We remain committed to our ongoing work to champion inclusivity and are excited for what the future brings as we continue to reflect the beauty of our individual experiences. It doesn’t matter who you are. If you are a guest in our park or a cast member, we celebrate you — your background, your culture, your identity — and we welcome you every day.”

    Disneyland in Paris will also add similar dolls to the “It’s A Small World” ride sometime this year. 

    About It’s A Small World

    “It’s A Small World” was created for the 1964–65 New York World’s Fair. It was personally overseen by Walt Disney in support of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). It was a massive hit for two seasons at the fair and was shipped back to Disneyland, where it opened on May 28, 1966. It has since been replicated around the world and is considered a Walt Disney classic.

    To read more about Walt Disney World, check out:

  • News and Tips
  • Travel News
    • Image of Allison Godlove Allison Godlove View Full Profile

      Allison loves learning about new people and places and always jumps at the chance to take a trip. Whether it's visiting a town in her area or traveling across the country, she's up to explore!

      She has traveled outside the U.S. several times including trips to London, Switzerland, and a cruise through the Western Caribbean. Her favorite travel memory is visiting Sundsvall, Sweden, her great grandfather's birthplace. Growing up, she spent a lot of time with him, so it was special to see where he was born. It looked very similar to the town where she grew up in New York. Within the U.S., she continues to check states off the list, most recently making a trip to Alaska for her honeymoon.

      Allison spent almost 20 years of her career as a TV news anchor. She’s covered everything from political conventions to Super Bowl LV to hurricanes and, most recently, the pandemic. She is a two-time Emmy award-winning journalist. She's been recognized for her work nationally and regionally by organizations including the Associated Press, the Society of Professional Journalists, and the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists.

    • ©Copyright 2023
    • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.