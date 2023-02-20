Caribbean’s First Theme Park Opening — Where You Can Experience One-Of-A-Kind Rides

The house turned upside-down at Katmandu in Mallorca, Spain

The countdown is on for the grand opening of the Caribbean’s first full-fledged theme park.

Katmandu Park Punta Cana is set to open in the Dominican Republic on March 15, loaded with rides and attractions under the theme of the Hidden Realms of Katmandu.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to announce the opening date for Katmandu Park Punta Cana, which seamlessly blends first-of-its-kind immersive entertainment and attractions with premium hospitality for the ultimate escape,” Cecil D. Magpuri, CEO of the development company Falcon’s Beyond, said in a release.

The theme park features everything from rides and immersive attractions to a miniature golf course, an outdoor ropes course, and an indoor climbing course.

“Being at the forefront of experiential innovation is a core value for Falcon’s Beyond and we look forward to providing guests with an experience that helps them create their own adventures in our immersive destinations,” said Magpuri.

Attractions

The park will feature a series of varied attractions.

Etherquest: With fire blasters to defeat evil invaders in Jadu, explore The Hall of Magic, otherwise known as the upside-down house.

Legend of the Desirata: This ride will tilt, accelerate, and spin as you experience an avalanche and plummet down an ice canyon.

Expedition Golf: Two courses, 36 holes, will take guests through ice caves, a collapsing tunnel, and down a waterfall.

Challenge of the Mad Mage: Blast chess bots in an effort to defeat the Mad Mage. The ride changes with every attempt.

Voyage of the Fathom Wanderer: This action-packed adventure takes place under water, where you’ll mingle with creatures and defend the caverns.

Wheel of Infinite Wonder: This is a traditional carousel with guests riding fantastical creatures.

Quadagon: Four courses will challenge guests as they climb spider walls, go through crawl tubes, and use rope swings.

High Point Adventure: Climb through cargo nets, cross see-saws, and work your way up to views of the entire park.

Tickets

Tickets for the park begin at $120 for adults and $85 for children 11 and younger. They can be purchased online and are valid for any single day until the end of the year.

There are also VIP packages that include plenty of extras.

Additions

The theme park also includes plenty of dining and a neighboring resort gives guests a convenient location to stay.

Guests who stay at the Falcon’s Resort by Melía will be eligible for passes to the theme park.

