TravelAwaits

Our mission is to serve the 50+ traveler who's ready to cross a few items off their bucket list.

News and TipsTravel News

Oldest Schoolhouse For Black Children In U.S. Relocated To This Historic Area In Virginia — Where You Can Experience It

Allison Godlove
Feb.15.2023
Moving of the Bray School building to it's new location
Moving of the Bray School building to it's new location
Photo credit: Colonial Williamsburg
  • News and Tips
  • Travel News
    • Allison Godlove
    Feb.15.2023

    The oldest schoolhouse in the country dedicated to the education of Black children now has a new home at Colonial Williamsburg’s Historic Area. The Williamsburg Bray School was moved from the campus of William & Mary on February 10. The 18th-century building has an extraordinary history that can now be researched and shared.

    “The Bray School has so much to teach us about our nation’s history, and many who shaped it,” Katherine A. Rowe, president of the school, said in a statement to TravelAwaits. “The Williamsburg Bray School Initiative, and research projects like it, are foundational to William & Mary’s core mission. We are fortunate to have great partners at Colonial Williamsburg and in the local community to help us tell its story.”

    The Williamsburg Bray School is set to open to the public in September 2024, which will also commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Williamsburg Bray School’s closing.

    Moving The Bray School

    In February 2021, Colonial Williamsburg and William & Mary announced they had identified a small, white building on the William & Mary campus as the structure that once housed the Williamsburg Bray School. The Williamsburg Bray School Initiative was born, which would ensure that current and future generations learn about the complex history of what is the oldest extant building in the country dedicated to the education of Black children.

    Then, for 16 months, a team led by Matt Webster — executive director of Colonial Williamsburg’s Grainger Department of Architectural Preservation and Research — restored the building to its original footprint to get it ready to move. The team had to remove modifications that obscured its identity. The building was transported to its new site by Expert House Movers, a company with decades of experience moving historic properties. 

    Now that the building sits at its new home, the team will continue the restoration process. This will include Colonial Williamsburg’s maintenance and historic trades departments made up of brickmakers, carpenters, blacksmiths, and joiners using 18th-century tools and techniques.

    William & Mary Bray School Lab

    The William & Mary Bray School Lab was launched in October 2021. As part of the Williamsburg Bray School Initiative partnership between Colonial Williamsburg and William & Mary, it will research, document, and disseminate the history and legacy of the Williamsburg Bray School. This will include transcription, research, conference participation, community and descendent engagement, and the Bray School book project. This project is designed to bring the school’s story to life through research and community reflection.

    “By combining the preservation expertise of Colonial Williamsburg with the academic scholarship of William & Mary, we are able to achieve far more with this project than either of us could achieve alone,” said Maureen Elgersman Lee, director of the William & Mary Bray School Lab. “Moving the Bray School building to its new permanent site means we are one step closer to our goal of transforming traditional accounts of America’s history into a multi-layered story that centers Black legacy at the heart of U.S. democracy.”

    About Williamsburg Bray School

    The Williamsburg Bray School began in the Bray-Digges House in 1760. It’s one of the earliest institutions dedicated to Black education in North America. The Bray-Digges House was a 17-by-33-foot tenement building. Over its 14-year operation, about 400 students from the ages of 3–10 were taught there by Ann Wager, the only teacher at the school.

    To read other articles about Williamsburg, check out these articles:

  • News and Tips
  • Travel News
    • Image of Allison Godlove Allison Godlove View Full Profile

      Allison loves learning about new people and places and always jumps at the chance to take a trip. Whether it's visiting a town in her area or traveling across the country, she's up to explore!

      She has traveled outside the U.S. several times including trips to London, Switzerland, and a cruise through the Western Caribbean. Her favorite travel memory is visiting Sundsvall, Sweden, her great grandfather's birthplace. Growing up, she spent a lot of time with him, so it was special to see where he was born. It looked very similar to the town where she grew up in New York. Within the U.S., she continues to check states off the list, most recently making a trip to Alaska for her honeymoon.

      Allison spent almost 20 years of her career as a TV news anchor. She’s covered everything from political conventions to Super Bowl LV to hurricanes and, most recently, the pandemic. She is a two-time Emmy award-winning journalist. She's been recognized for her work nationally and regionally by organizations including the Associated Press, the Society of Professional Journalists, and the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists.

    • ©Copyright 2023
    • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.