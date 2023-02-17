This Is The Longest S-Shaped Bridge In The World — Here’s The State Where It’s Located

Anybody who loves architecture and unique bridges — especially pedestrian bridges — needs to plan a trip to Dublin, Ohio.

Dublin is home to the Dublin Link, or simply “The Link.” What makes The Link special is that the 760-foot bridge is the world’s longest single-tower S-shaped suspension bridge, the City of Dublin explains.

It’s called a single-tower bridge because its deck passes through a so-called “keyhole” in the 169-foot-tall main tower.

Today, the Dublin Link is called the “centerpiece” of the Bridge Street development, which is made up of Dublin’s Historic District, Bridge Park, and two plazas on either side of the bridge.

All About The Link

A bridge spanning the Scioto River running through Dublin had been discussed for years, the City of Dublin notes. Then, in 2007, the city council approved a plan to build a pedestrian bridge connecting the east and west sides of the river. Funding for the bridge and waterfront park was approved in 2013, construction began in 2017, and it was completed in 2020.

The Link then opened without fanfare in March 2020 because COVID-19 pandemic-related public health measures prevented a large-scale grand opening. Instead, the official dedication took place on March 11, 2022.

While the bridge is 760 feet long, part of that length is made up of approach spans. The S-shaped part, which is suspended, is 500 feet long.

The Link in Dublin, Ohio, and its LED lights displayed at night Photo credit: Visit Dublin Ohio

Interestingly, The Link features a multi-color LED lighting system that illuminates key parts of the bridge, including its hanger cables, and upper and lower keyholes. The City of Dublin uses those lights to illuminate the bridge on special days.

“The City of Dublin supports and celebrates initiatives and causes that align with the city’s values and vision,” the City of Dublin explains. “By lighting the Dublin Link, the city can visually demonstrate the city’s support and promote awareness for various initiatives that impact our community.”

For example, the Dublin Link will feature red lights from February 10–14 for Valentine’s Day; red, white, and blue lights on February 20 for Presidents Day; green lights from March 9–18 for St. Patrick’s Day; and green and white lights on March 22 for the first night of Ramadan.

Notably, the bridge will also have pink and blue lights on February 28 for Rare Disease Day, blue and green lights on March 4 for Eating Disorders Awareness Week, and green and white lights on May 1 for Mental Health Awareness Month.

All About Dublin

Dublin, which is about 30 minutes from downtown Columbus, has an interesting history. Visit Dublin notes that the city was reportedly named by an Irishman who was nostalgic for his hometown of Dublin, Ireland.

With that history in mind, it’s only fitting that Dublin’s motto is “Irish is an attitude.” It even has an official list of local businesses that are Irish Approved Businesses offering Irish-inspired products and services.

Another one of Dublin’s attractions is what’s called Historic Dublin.

“Immerse yourself in history as you stroll the brick-lined sidewalks and wander among quaint shops, boutiques, and unique eateries,” Visit Dublin explains. “Come rediscover life in the slow lane in Historic Dublin. Nestled on the banks of the Scioto River, this is where the original village of Dublin stood (1810). Take a self-guided walking tour and marvel at the charming examples of early 19th-century architecture — where the buildings are now listed on the National Register of Historic Places.”

Dublin’s Irish Events

Considering its name, motto, and that it has a list of Irish Approved Businesses, it’s no surprise that Dublin also sponsors Irish-related events.

Next month, you can, of course, attend Dublin’s St. Patrick’s Day parade before heading off to one of its Irish restaurants or pubs.

Then, this summer, the Dublin Irish Festival will be held from August 4–6. The festival will feature 65 musical acts from the U.S. and Ireland, Irish dance competitions, and cultural stages where you can hear storytelling, learn about folklore, and attend hands-on workshops where you can even learn how to play the fiddle.

