Everything You Need To Know About Daytona Beach’s Bike Week (2023)

Anybody who loves motorcycles, Daytona Beach, Florida, or both knows Daytona Bike Week is right around the corner.

If you aren’t familiar with the event, hundreds of thousands of bikers travel to Daytona Beach every March for the 10-day Daytona Bike Week, which is presented by the Daytona Regional Chamber of Commerce. During that time, attendees participate in everything from swap meets to group rides.

Interestingly, the Daytona Regional Chamber of Commerce has been facilitating Bike Week for the Daytona Beach community since the late 1980s. The event has grown from its humble roots to become the “World’s Largest Motorcycle Event” as riders from around the world learned about the event and began attending, Janet Kersey, executive vice president and chief operating officer, Daytona Regional Chamber of Commerce, told TravelAwaits in an exclusive interview.

Its popularity stems from the fact that the event celebrates the joy of riding, and riders from across the country travel to Daytona Bike Week to enjoy Florida’s sunshine at a time when most riders are still storing their bikes due to winter weather. Over the years, the event became known as both a great getaway and also a gathering of like-minded individuals who truly love motorcycling as well as motorcycles themselves, Kersey continued.

“While Bike Week’s epicenter remains in Daytona Beach, riders now spread out throughout the entire northeast and central Florida area to enjoy events, activities, and the Florida riding landscape,” Kersey told TravelAwaits. “Average rider attendance has been pegged at approximately 500,000 riders over the 10 days, but many people think the actual tally is far higher.”

Here’s what you need to know about this year’s Daytona Bike Week.

When Is Daytona Bike Week?

While Daytona Bike Week’s popularity has swelled in recent years, this is the event’s 82nd anniversary.

This year, Daytona Bike Week will be held from March 3 to 12.

What Can I See And Do At Bike Week?

There is a lot to see and do during Daytona Bike Week. Here’s a peek at some of the scheduled events.

By the way, you can learn more about the events below as well as other scheduled events at the Bike Week Calendar of Events.

45th Annual Daytona Bike Week National Swap Meet

You can buy, sell, and trade all sorts of bike parts at the swap meet, which will be held March 3 to 13, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Information about where the event will be held can be found here.

Daytona Group Ride

Meet up for a group ride on March 4 to Puddle Jumpers, a restaurant and bar in Tavares, Florida, will be at around 8 a.m. at Indian Motorcycle Daytona Beach. Kickstands up will be at 9:15 a.m.

Billy Lane’s Sons Of Speed Vintage Motorcycle Races

You can watch riders on vintage bikes race at the historic New Smyrna Speedway, New Smyrna, Florida, on March 4. The event will run from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Leather And Lace MC Bike Rodeo And Bike Show

The event on March 9 from noon to 6 p.m. will feature an open house, bike rodeo, shovel race, and Chicago-style bike show as well as food, drinks, music, vendors, raffles, and door prizes.

It will be held at the Leather & Lace Motorcycle Club in Edgewater, Florida.

Daytona Short Track Racing

Dirt track races will be held at the Flat Track at Daytona International Speedway on March 9 and 10. The races will be held from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Where Can I Stay For Bike Week?

When it comes to accommodations, there are more than 200 properties with 12,000 rooms around Daytona Beach, according to the Daytona Regional Chamber of Commerce.

You can learn more about Daytona Beach hotels and motels here.

If you’d rather be outside or want to stay in your RV, you can learn about Daytona Beach Area Campgrounds and RV Parks here.

You can learn more about other lodging choices at the Chamber of Commerce’s Lodging, Travel, & Tourism webpage.

What Should I Do When I Arrive At Bike Week?

The first thing to do at Bike Week is visit the Official Bike Week Welcome Center, which will be located at ONE DAYTONA, across the road from the Daytona International Speedway. Daytona Regional Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors will be on-hand to share knowledge about great places to go and fun things to do.

While there, you can even pick up a copy of the official pocket guide and the official bike week poster.

Where Can I Eat During Bike Week?

The Daytona area is home to numerous restaurants, as well as craft breweries and tap houses.

Be sure to visit this list of Daytona Beach Area Restaurants to see a list of everything from diners and pubs to seaside restaurants.

Where Can I Learn More?

The above is just a quick overview of Daytona Bike Week.

You can learn more about all of the events, lodging, and other details about Bike Week at

Official Bike Week. While there, you can also enter the 2023 Official Bike Week Motorcycle Drawing for a chance to win a 2023 Harley-Davidson Street Bob 114.