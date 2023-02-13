Tall Ships Festival Coming To St. Petersburg This Spring — The Amazing Experiences You Won’t Want To Miss

For the first time in 20 years, a 4-day maritime celebration will include a port in St. Petersburg, Florida. The Tall Ships St. Pete Festival will take place from March 30 through April 2 and is expected to bring almost 20,000 people to the city. This is a rare chance to see, step aboard, and even set sail on the 2023 fleet of tall ships.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Tall Ships Festival to St. Pete. This opportunity for deep experiential discovery is unmatched and one that generations can enjoy together,” said Mayor Ken Welch in a press release. “It’s also a chance to showcase the city of St. Petersburg and its unique offerings.”

Tall Ships St. Pete Festival

The Tall Ships St. Pete Festival begins on March 30 with the Parade of Sail and private reception with the captains of the tall ships. Throughout the weekend, you’ll learn about our country’s maritime history as you board the fleet and participate in festivities on land. There will be several activities, tours, live music, food trucks, craft beers, and a marketplace.

2023 Tall Ships Fleet

The St. Pete port will welcome a historic fleet as the first host port of the TALL SHIPS CHALLENGE® Gulf Coast 2023 race series. The fleet includes the Nao Trinidad from Spain, which is a replica of the Santa Maria, and five tall ships from the United States. Invited ships include Pride of Baltimore II, Ernestina-Morrissey, and 1877 Barque Elissa, which have more than 100 years on the water. Also sailing into town are the beautifully-restored schooner, When and If (designed for General George S Patton), and the iconic local Suncoast Horizon.

Parade Of Sail

On March 30, watch the fleet sail into Port St. Pete during the Parade of Sail. The procession will be escorted by the USCG and local pleasure craft from the Gulf of Mexico into Tampa Bay and along St. Pete’s shoreline.

You can join the ceremonious procession onboard these tall ships. Tickets are $150 and include a 4-hour sail, food, drinks, and an unlimited 3-day ticket to the festival. There is a limited number of guests on each ship. You can watch the procession for free along the shoreline, at St. Pete Pier, or at Demens Landing Park.

Tall Ship St. Pete Sail Aways

During the festival, you can board the tall ships and experience a sail on the open water. There are a limited number of tickets available for a 75-minute day sail or a 2-hour sunset sail. Your ticket includes boarding a tall ship, general admission, and an on-deck tour ticket to the festival. You’ll set sail on the When and If or Suncoast Horizon from Port St. Pete.

