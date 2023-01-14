In-N-Out Burger Is Coming To Tennessee — When You’ll Be Able To Buy Your First Double-Double

In-N-Out Burger, a franchise most closely associated with the West, will soon begin operations in Tennessee.

The promise of a burger is causing quite a stir in Tennessee. The ever-popular In-N-Out Burger is moving east, bringing one of its headquarters to Middle Tennessee.

Eastern Presence

While typically known for its large presence in the Western United States, In-N-Out Burger is planning on expanding eastward, with a big investment in Tennessee. The family-owned restaurant announced plans to open a corporate hub just south of Nashville in Franklin, Tennessee.

“We’re proud this iconic American brand & family-run company picked the Volunteer State for their eastern U.S. hub,” writes Tennessee Governor Bill Lee on his Instagram page.

With the hub comes plans to open several In-N-Out Burgers throughout the state. Exact locations are still in the planning phases. Both the headquarters and the restaurants will be up and running by 2026.

Total Investment

The California-based company plans to open a 100,000-square-foot office in the Berry Farms area of Franklin, with construction beginning in 2024. In-N-Out’s owner and president Lynsi Snyder says the move is an important step for the company started by her grandparents.

“This expansion is significant for our company,” Snyder said in a press release obtained by TravelAwaits. “For many years, we’ve heard requests from our customers in Tennessee to consider opening locations near them, further east than we’ve ever been. Our customers are our most important asset at In-N-Out, and we very much look forward to serving them in years to come, and becoming part of the wonderful communities in The Volunteer State.”

The expansion is expected to pour $125 million into the state and generate nearly 300 jobs.

“In-N-Out Burger is a great family business that has been operating for decades in this country, with a value system and a way of serving their customers that lines up just right here in Tennessee,” Lee said in a tweet. “It means a lot of opportunity, and a lot of jobs for a lot of Tennesseans.”

In-N-Out History

Founded in 1948 by Harry and Esther Snyder, In-N-Out Burger is lauded as California’s first true drive-thru burger stand. Since its inception, In-N-Out Burger has only grown in popularity, partly due to its commitment to using fresh ingredients. No In-N-Out is located more than a day’s drive from its patty-making facilities. This ensures the freshest beef for its customers and why the restaurants are mainly in the western part of the country.

As the restaurant approaches its 75th anniversary this year, the company remains in the family, with the Synder’s sole granddaughter at the helm. “In every decision I make, I always consider what my family would want. I have no doubt that my grandparents, dad, and uncle would be proud of this decision to grow our associate family and serve even more amazing customers beginning in Nashville and the surrounding areas.”

While you are dreaming of your next double-double, see why Franklin is considered Tennessee’s best-kept secret and where to find the best spirits while visiting. And if you have dogs, listen up! Franklin is the first certified dog-friendly town. Here’s how to vacation there with your best furry friend.