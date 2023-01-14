Disney Adds Courtesy Page To Website Telling Guests How To Act And Detailing Consequences — Here’s What It Says

A view of the exterior of Cinderella's Castle in Magic Kingdom during the 50th Anniversary Celebration

Disneyland in southern California has added a courtesy statement to its website after the parks have seen an increase in inappropriate behavior. Recently, there have been incidents, fights, and even arrests.

New Courtesy Section

In the courtesy section on the site, it says, “We ask all who come to this happy place to treat others with respect, kindness, and compassion. To help Guests have a safe and enjoyable experience, we regularly update our Disneyland Resort rules.”

The Disneyland Resort rules include sections about Property Rules, Prohibited Items, Prohibited Activities, Guest Courtesy, Attire Policies, Animal Policies, and Company Rights.

Under the Guest Courtesy section it says, “Please show common courtesy to fellow Guests and our Cast Members by not using profanity or engaging in unsafe, illegal, disruptive or offensive behavior, jumping lines or saving places in lines for others. For your safety and the safety of others, please refrain from running.”

Disneyland reserves the right to “deny admission, prevent entry, or require a person already admitted to leave the Disneyland Resort or any party thereof, without refund, liability or compensation, for failure to comply with any of these rules, for unsafe, illegal or offensive behavior, to ensure safety, security or order, or if we consider that the circumstances otherwise so require, in our sole and absolute discretion.”

Follows Disney World Warning

Last year, Disney World added a similar warning to its “Know Before You Go” section on its website.

“Be the magic you want to see in the world. You must always remember to treat others with respect, kindness, and compassion. Those who can’t live up to this simple wish may be asked to leave Walt Disney World Resort.”

Its property rules also prohibit guests from engaging in unsafe acts that impeded the operation of the resort. They also ask guests to show common courtesy to fellow guests and cast members and refrain from using profanity or offensive behavior.

Disney World also reserves the right to deny admission to the park and ask a person to leave if they fail to follow these rules.