5 Gorgeous Scenic Drives To Experience In Wales

Placed next to England and below Scotland, Wales is a small country in comparison to the other two, but for a small country, it has some incredibly scenic drives. That’s because, like its neighbors, Wales has dramatic landscapes that include a rugged and beautiful coastline, national parks, hills, valleys, and unlike its neighbors, the largest amount of castles per mile than anywhere else in the UK. All of this means Wales is a stunning country to drive through.

What it might lack in size, it more than makes up for in such varied and interesting roads and routes. And because Wales is a relatively small country, the drives are manageable even if you don’t have much time. There’s a fascinating drive in Wales even if you only have an hour or two to spare. Here are five gorgeous scenic drives to experience in Wales.

1. Black Mountain Pass

South Wales

This dramatic, swooping road takes you right by the Brecon Beacons National Park, and you’ll get to see the area in all its beauty from your car. But the road itself is just as spectacular as the scenery. The startling hairpin bend, known as the ‘cuckoo turn,’ circles through the landscape and takes you down the hillside in a drive akin to a rollercoaster. Take your time on this part of the road; not only is it worth driving gently to soak up the scenery, but it’s not recommended to race along here for safety reasons.

On the way, the Black Mountains’ highest peak, the Carmarthen Fans, can be seen rising and then falling dramatically into the valley. As the road snakes its way through the land sheep graze calmly by the side of the route. If anyone in your party gets travel sickness, definitely take this one slowly as it’s a very winding road. Stop off at Carreg Cennen Castle and Dinefwr Castle, and explore the Brecon Beacons National Park.

Perfect For The Love Of Driving

This route is perfect for anyone who really loves driving. The road has been featured on driving shows on TV in the UK, as it’s unusual, and is also a popular route with cyclists because of how dramatic the turns and sways in the road are.

Length Of Drive: It only takes 45 minutes to drive this route, and though it may be short, it’s full of incredible views. You can drive from either side to the other, or there and then back again.

2. The Abergwesyn Pass

Mid Wales

If you thought the Black Mountain Pass was a short drive at 45 minutes, the Abergwesyn Pass is tiny at just 20 minutes, but that 20 minutes is full of high drama. If you love your drive to be interesting and perhaps a little scary at times, you’ll love this one. It gets steep on this drive and when you reach ‘the devil’s staircase,’ a series of hairpin bends that test your nerve and your brakes — you’ll either love it or hate it.

This road wasn’t made for cars originally, which explains a lot. It was a drover’s track and is only a single-track road still today, which makes it even more nerve-racking in parts. Take it slow on this drive and you can appreciate some incredible scenery as you travel. Set within the Cambrian Mountains, the drive takes you by some interesting stop-off points. Soar y Mynydd is the most remote chapel in Wales and an atmospheric place to spend some time, and south of the road is the RSPB Gwenffrwd-Dinas reserve and the Llyn Brianne reservoir.

Perfect For Daredevils

If you’re a bit of a daredevil, you’ll love this drive, and if you want to test out how good a driver you are, this drive will give you a run for your money. But it’s also a great pick for nature lovers. You can spot wildlife along the way and then visit the reservoir and the nature reserve.

Length Of Drive: This is a quick drive at just 20 minutes, but it’s packed with stunning sights. Once you’ve completed the dive you’ll want to do it again.

3. The Dragon’s Spine

South Wales To North Wales

So-called because it takes you right up the spine of the country, and Wales’ national symbol is a dragon, The Dragon’s Spine is a much longer drive than the first two I’ve featured here. This route takes you from the south of the country right up to the north, traveling along the ‘spine’ of Wales, or right up the center. The route starts in Cardiff where you can experience all the attractions of the busy city and soak up the big city atmosphere.

From there you drive up through the Brecon Beacons National Park and then up to Snowdonia where the route takes in the second national park. The route ends up in the north in quiet Conwy. There are so many stops along the way on this road trip, the best being the two national parks. There are some incredible opportunities for hiking, wildlife watching, and for simply breathing in the beauty of the country.

Perfect For A First Trip To Wales

This drive is perfect for road-trippers who want to see as much of the country as possible in one trip. This drive gives you a general overview of Wales, so it’s perfect for any first-timers in this part of the UK or those who want to see Wales in one go.

Length Of Drive: This is a long drive that takes in the entire length of the country. Though it only takes around 4 hours total driving time, there’s so much to see I’d recommend making it last a couple of days with stopovers. If you take your time and enjoy the attractions along the way, it can easily stretch to a week.

4. The Coastal Way

South To North Wales

As the name suggests, this drive takes you up, or down, the coastline of Wales. Depending on the way you want to do it, the drive begins down on the south coast at St David’s where you can visit the stunning St David’s Cathedral before you even set off. The Pembrokeshire Coast, on the first part of the drive, is popular with tourists and has some beautiful views out to sea.

From here you drive up the coast all the way to Aberystwyth, another popular tourist town, loved by those who favor this mid-Wales stretch of coastline. The route skirts along the edge of the Snowdonia National Park, and if you fancy climbing Mount Snowdonia — the tallest mountain in Wales — or just gazing at it in wonder, the dive offers the perfect opportunity for a stop off. The trip ends in Aberdaron in the north, a former fishing village that’s rugged and unspoiled.

Perfect For Beach Lovers

If you love being by the sea and beaches are your thing, this is a lovely drive right up the coast of the country. There are some interesting stops along the way, but the rocky coast and the beautiful beaches are the real attraction.

Length Of Drive: You can actually drive the coast of Wales in around 5 hours, so it’s easily doable in a day, but to really do it justice, stretch it over 3 days and you can appreciate it so much more.

5. North Wales Way

North Wales

The North Wales Way drive starts right on the border with England, just below the English city of Chester in the Welsh village of Bretton. From here, you’ll head to the north coast of Wales, passing Llandudno, a popular tourist destination with English travelers. There are some incredible castles to be explored along this route, including Conwy Castle, Caernarfon Castle, and Beaumaris Castle. These three are the largest and most visited, but there are also some smaller, lesser-visited castles along this route. This route has a lot of castles!

The route then takes you right along the coastline until you skirt Bangor and cross over onto the island of Anglesey. After driving through Anglesey, you’ll cross over onto the island of Holyhead, the small patch of land just off Anglesey — though it is still technically part of Anglesey. Here you can explore standing stones, the South Stack Lighthouse, and the stunning coastal path that’s great for walking.

Perfect For History Lovers

This drive is ideal for anyone with even a passing interest in history. There are more castles along this route than you imagine, and it seems at times as if there’s a castle every time you blink. Then there’s the historic island of Anglesey with older history in the form of standing stones, and also a maritime history that’s well celebrated.

Length Of Drive: The drive itself can be done in an hour and a half, but it’s bound to take longer with so many amazing things to see along the way. Making the most of it takes 6 hours, or even a couple of days, which will give you enough time to fully explore.