Rules Limiting Liquids In Carry-Ons Could End At Some Airports In 2024 — Everything Travelers Need To Know

As new technology is introduced, our lives become easier. That is the case with the new security systems set to come to the UK in 2024.

No more chugging that water, throwing out that soda, or limiting yourself to 3 ounces of hair products. Some airports in the United Kingdom are looking at new technology to eliminate the limitations on liquids through security.

Changing Rules

Since terrorist threats in 2006, airports across the world implemented rules limiting liquids through airport security to only 3 ounces. Now, more than 15 years later, the UK is paving the way for those rules to change. Government officials are setting a June 2024 deadline for major airports to install new security technology that will allow passengers to bring more liquids on board.

“By 2024, major airports across the UK will have the latest security tech installed, reducing queuing times, improving the passenger experience, and most importantly detecting potential threats,” said UK Transport Secretary Mark Harper.

The four major airports affected are Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester, and Birmingham; all of which are in England. Keep in mind that the 3-ounce liquid rules will remain in effect until the new technology is in place in mid-2024.

3D Technology

The new security systems use CT X-ray technology to give screeners a 3D image of contents inside luggage. It utilizes algorithms to detect potential threats. The advanced technology will also allow passengers to keep electronic devices, like laptops and tablets, inside their luggage.

Right now, the technology is being used at Schiphol airport in Amsterdam with great success. Airport officials say the new system will only enhance travelers’ experience through airport security.

“It will make the journey through the UK’s airports easier and air travel itself more pleasant,” said the Airport Operators Association’s (AOA) policy director, Christopher Snelling. “This investment in next-generation security by the UK’s airport operators will provide a great step forward for UK air travel, matching the best in class around the world.”

U.S. Trials

Some airports in the United States are also testing out the new 3D scanner technology with plans for further implementation across the country in the near future. Until these systems are widely used across the globe, it’s always best to confirm your departure country’s rules concerning liquids and technology.

