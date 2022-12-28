TravelAwaits

This Florida Town Now Offers Visitors Electric Horseless Carriage Rides — The First In The U.S.

Allison Godlove
Dec.28.2022
    For the first time, electric horseless carriages will be used for tourism in the United States. Mount Dora, Florida, is the first city in the country to implement the carriages. 

    The quaint town, just north of Orlando, has beautiful parks, lakes, and a restored historic district that can all now be seen without a horse pulling the carriage. 

    “Our City Council was thrilled to approve the Ordinance allowing the Olde Mount Dora Carriage Company to operate electric carriages in Historic Mount Dora,” says Mount Dora mayor, Crissy Stile. “Our city thrives on welcoming new business, and we never hesitated to welcome [co-owners] Brian and Brittany, making Mount Dora the first US City to allow electric carriage tours.”

    Electric Carriages In Mount Dora

    The Committee for Compassionate & Responsible Tourism announced that Mount Dora is the first city to use the electric carriages commercially. It’s run by the Olde Mount Dora Carriage Company, which offers clean, green, Victorian-style transportation carriage service for residents or visitors to enjoy the city. 

    Tours In Mount Dora

    Tours on an electric carriage around Mount Dora are about 45 minutes long. You can experience the Historic Tour, the Leisure Experience, or specially crafted tours throughout the year. There are tours on Halloween, the Christmas Lighting Experience Ride, and more. 

    One-hour rentals start at $200. Olde Mount Dora Carriage company allows you to customize your ride for special occasions, like weddings, birthdays, proposals, anniversaries, graduations, corporate gatherings, or fundraisers. 

    Transition To Electric Carriages

    There are more than 20 international cities that have electric carriages either in operation or in the planning stages, including Berlin; Mumbai, India; Melbourne, Australia; and Cozumel, Mexico. In the U.S., Philadelphia; Charleston, South Carolina; and Atlanta are all considering switching to electric. Atlanta is waiting on legislation. Cities around the world include Mumbai, India, Berlin, Germany, Melbourne, Australia, and Cozumel, Mexico. 

    In New York City, where horse-drawn carriages are popular, the transition to electric hasn’t happened amid negative pressure from the union representing carriage drivers. 

    About Mount Dora

    Mount Dora is located in Central Florida just north of Orlando. It’s known for its quaint feel, antique shops, art scene, festivals, and classic cars. 

