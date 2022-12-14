TravelAwaits

This Myrtle Beach Resort Is Offering Dolly Parton-Themed Suites And Festivities Through Her January Birthday — Take A Peek Inside

Allison Godlove
Dec.14.2022
    Allison Godlove
    Dec.14.2022

    Ring in the holiday season with everyone’s favorite Backwoods Barbie. Kingston Resorts is hosting Happy Dolly-days inspired by Dolly Parton herself. 

    “With the final phase of our property-wide renovation officially complete, we knew we had to blow this holiday season out of the water,” said Bob Barenberg, managing director of Kingston Resorts. “Not only is Dolly Parton a country music legend, but she’s also a philanthropist, inspires love and happiness in everything she does, and brings the season’s cheer like no one else. There’s going to be a lot of Dolly magic going on at Kingston Resorts these next couple of months, which we hope will be the start of a new holiday tradition for our guests.”

    From now through Dolly’s birthday on January 19, Kingston Resorts will rock the rooftops with a host of Queen of Country-inspired events, programming, over-the-top Dolly-themed suits, and inspired food and drinks menus. 

    Happy Dolly-Days Suites 

    The Embassy Suites by Hilton Myrtle Beach Oceanfront Resort at Kingston Resorts will have suites decked out in rhinestones, pink Christmas trees and wreaths, festive lights, and Dolly artwork. Each suite will also have goodies for guests to take home including a Dolly Parton-themed tote, Dolly’s famous sugar cookie recipe, chocolate-covered cherries, and drink tickets for Dolly Parton cocktails and mocktails. 

    Suites are available from now until January 19, Dolly’s birthday, with rates starting at $249 per night. 

    Dolly’s Table Sunday Suppers

    Each weekend, Dolly’s Table Sunday Suppers at Black Drum Brewing restaurant will have a limited-time menu of Dolly’s favorite dishes like stone soup, roasted chicken, pulled pork, and fruit cobbler. There will also be live entertainment by local bluegrass and country bands.

    For The Family

    There are plenty of ways to get the whole family involved. Kids can write letters to Santa, participate in Dolly Duncan Hines cookie decorating classes, sip some hot chocolate, and roast s’mores over the fire. 

    Every weekend there will also be showings of Dolly Christmas movie classics like Unlikely Angel, A Country Christmas Story, and Christmas Of Many Colors. 

    Get Dolly-Pampered

    Spa33 at Kingston Resorts is also getting in the Dolly-days spirit with new seasonal treatment specials. These include the “Island in the Stream” 60-minute signature massage, a “Why Did You Come In Here Lookin’ Like That” 60-minute signature facial, and a “Jolene Please Don’t Take My Man-icure.” For repeat guests, there is a “Here You Come Again” special, which is 20 percent off any one service. 

    Kingston Resorts

    Kingston Resorts has been a destination for families in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, since the 1960s. The property includes Hilton Myrtle Beach Resort, Royal Palms Condominiums, Embassy Suites Myrtle Beach, Kingston Condos & Villas, and Kingston Residences. Located on the beach, the family-friendly property is also tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the city. 

    • Image of Allison Godlove Allison Godlove View Full Profile

      Allison loves learning about new people and places and always jumps at the chance to take a trip. Whether it's visiting a town in her area or traveling across the country, she's up to explore!

      She has traveled outside the U.S. several times including trips to London, Switzerland, and a cruise through the Western Caribbean. Her favorite travel memory is visiting Sundsvall, Sweden, her great grandfather's birthplace. Growing up, she spent a lot of time with him, so it was special to see where he was born. It looked very similar to the town where she grew up in New York. Within the U.S., she continues to check states off the list, most recently making a trip to Alaska for her honeymoon.

      Allison spent almost 20 years of her career as a TV news anchor. She’s covered everything from political conventions to Super Bowl LV to hurricanes and, most recently, the pandemic. She is a two-time Emmy award-winning journalist. She's been recognized for her work nationally and regionally by organizations including the Associated Press, the Society of Professional Journalists, and the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists.

