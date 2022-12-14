This Myrtle Beach Resort Is Offering Dolly Parton-Themed Suites And Festivities Through Her January Birthday — Take A Peek Inside

Ring in the holiday season with everyone’s favorite Backwoods Barbie. Kingston Resorts is hosting Happy Dolly-days inspired by Dolly Parton herself.

“With the final phase of our property-wide renovation officially complete, we knew we had to blow this holiday season out of the water,” said Bob Barenberg, managing director of Kingston Resorts. “Not only is Dolly Parton a country music legend, but she’s also a philanthropist, inspires love and happiness in everything she does, and brings the season’s cheer like no one else. There’s going to be a lot of Dolly magic going on at Kingston Resorts these next couple of months, which we hope will be the start of a new holiday tradition for our guests.”

From now through Dolly’s birthday on January 19, Kingston Resorts will rock the rooftops with a host of Queen of Country-inspired events, programming, over-the-top Dolly-themed suits, and inspired food and drinks menus.

Happy Dolly-Days Suites

The Embassy Suites by Hilton Myrtle Beach Oceanfront Resort at Kingston Resorts will have suites decked out in rhinestones, pink Christmas trees and wreaths, festive lights, and Dolly artwork. Each suite will also have goodies for guests to take home including a Dolly Parton-themed tote, Dolly’s famous sugar cookie recipe, chocolate-covered cherries, and drink tickets for Dolly Parton cocktails and mocktails.

Suites are available from now until January 19, Dolly’s birthday, with rates starting at $249 per night.

A Dolly supper from Black Drum Brewing Photo credit: Kingston Resorts

Dolly’s Table Sunday Suppers

Each weekend, Dolly’s Table Sunday Suppers at Black Drum Brewing restaurant will have a limited-time menu of Dolly’s favorite dishes like stone soup, roasted chicken, pulled pork, and fruit cobbler. There will also be live entertainment by local bluegrass and country bands.

For The Family

There are plenty of ways to get the whole family involved. Kids can write letters to Santa, participate in Dolly Duncan Hines cookie decorating classes, sip some hot chocolate, and roast s’mores over the fire.

Every weekend there will also be showings of Dolly Christmas movie classics like Unlikely Angel, A Country Christmas Story, and Christmas Of Many Colors.

Get Dolly-Pampered

Spa33 at Kingston Resorts is also getting in the Dolly-days spirit with new seasonal treatment specials. These include the “Island in the Stream” 60-minute signature massage, a “Why Did You Come In Here Lookin’ Like That” 60-minute signature facial, and a “Jolene Please Don’t Take My Man-icure.” For repeat guests, there is a “Here You Come Again” special, which is 20 percent off any one service.

Inside a Happy Dolly-days suite Photo credit: Kingston Resorts

Kingston Resorts

Kingston Resorts has been a destination for families in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, since the 1960s. The property includes Hilton Myrtle Beach Resort, Royal Palms Condominiums, Embassy Suites Myrtle Beach, Kingston Condos & Villas, and Kingston Residences. Located on the beach, the family-friendly property is also tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the city.