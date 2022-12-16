A ‘Golden Girls’ Pop-Up Restaurant Just Opened In New York City — But You’ll Need To Visit Before March

Pack up your friends and step into 1980s Miami and the world of your favorite Golden Girls. For 12 weeks only, you can make a reservation at the pop-up restaurant, The Golden Girls Kitchen, a Golden Girls-themed dining experience in Manhattan.

The fully immersive concept is brought to life by Bucket Listers, the company behind the popular New York Bucket List that showcases the best things to do in the city. This fast-casual restaurant has iconic photo moments and an emphasis on desserts. Your ticket gets you a 90-minute reservation, a choice of an entree, and of course, cheesecake. Prices start at $40 per person.

“The opportunity to give its die-hard fans a deeper appreciation for the show’s lasting legacy has been a dream come true,” says Bucket Listers CEO and Founder Andy Lederman. “While connecting with Bucket Listers’ 15 million social media followers, we’ve seen our community clamoring for authentic immersive experiences and the chance to connect with their favorite shows and movies in new ways.”

Some of the offerings at The Golden Girls Kitchen NYC Photo credit: Bucket Listers

The Menu

A lovable Shady Pines waiter will be happy to serve you at The Golden Girls Kitchen NYC. Menu items include Sophia’s Lasagna Al Forno, The Lanai: A “Miami style” Cuban sandwich, Blanche’s Georgia Style cookie, and the Bacon Lettuce Potato Sandwich (Say It Fast).

The most important item on the menu may be the cheesecake. Flavors include chocolate, strawberry, pumpkin, and Oreo. You can also upgrade your dessert to the Sperheoven Krispies, which is cheesecakes, strawberries, and chocolate ice cream.

The cocktail menu includes drinks like The Dorothy, Devereaux’s Delight, Lanai Cooler, and Vodka and Black Underwear.

The restaurant and experience is open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., Fridays from 2 p.m. to 11:15 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 11:15 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

“Blanche’s Boudoir” at The Golden Girls Kitchen NYC Photo credit: Bucket Listers

The Golden Girls Experience

There will be plenty of iconic photo moments to play in the world of Dorothy, Rose, Blanche, and Sofia. You can sit around the kitchen table, chat on the girls’ yellow kitchen phone, enjoy the sun on Lanai, and visit Blanche’s Boudoir, complete with shag carpet and a palm print bedspread. Do some shopping through Shady Pines on your way to the popup store featuring exclusive The Golden Girls merchandise.

During the popup’s 12-week run, there will be special events, panels, additional merchandise, and a Drag Brunch every Sunday starting on January 8 through February.

More locations will be opening in the Miami, San Francisco, and Chicago areas in spring 2023.

About Bucket Listers

More than 15 million people follow the “bucket list” city guides brought to you by Bucket Listers. Bucket Listers is a community built on exploring cities together and creating inspiring experiences.

“This is just the beginning,” Lederman said. “We plan to bring many more of our original and partner experiences (working alongside the best event producers) to life across the country very soon.”

The Golden Girls Kitchen is spearheaded by Derek Berry, who created nostalgic pop-up experiences like Saved by the Max, Good Burger, and The Peach Pit.

