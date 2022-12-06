TravelAwaits

Our mission is to serve the 50+ traveler who's ready to cross a few items off their bucket list.

News and TipsTravel News

Fly Frontier For A Penny — What You Need To Know About Their Annual Pass

Allison Godlove
Dec.6.2022
Frontier Airlines in San Francisco
Are you a frequent flyer looking for the ultimate travel pass? Frontier Airlines is rolling out its Go Wild! Pass for unlimited travel all year-long.
Photo credit: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images
  • News and Tips
  • Travel News
    • Allison Godlove
    Dec.6.2022

    Frontier Airlines has announced an expansion of its new all-you-can-fly GoWild! Pass. The annual pass offers customers exclusive access to unlimited flights to all of Frontier’s national and international destinations for an annual price. 

    Now, however, the annual pass includes kids.

    “Since launching the GoWild! Pass earlier this month, we’ve received countless requests to include children in the program,” said Tyri Squyres, vice president of marketing at Frontier Airlines. “We’ve been hard at work building the program infrastructure to make that happen and are now thrilled to expand the program to include children, who can now enjoy the unlimited flight benefits GoWild! offers, along with their parents.”

    Pass And Prices

    GoWild! Pass holders get an unlimited number of flights for one annual price of $1,999. This gives you access to 12 months of travel. For each flight, you’ll pay $0.01 in airfare plus taxes, fees, and charges when you book. You will also have to buy options like luggage and your choice of seating.

    Passes are on sale now for travel starting on May 2, 2023. It will automatically renew each year unless you cancel it.

    Booking Options

    With the annual pass, flights are available for more than 300 days a year from Frontier’s domestic and international destinations. You can search and book the day before your flight departure for domestic travel, and 10 days before your flight for international travel.

    There are blackout dates which include some high-travel days.

    The GoWild! Pass is non-transferable. The pass holder is the only person that can use it.

    Frontier Miles

    If you’re already a Frontier Miles Elite Member, you will still get benefits on tickets booked using your GoWild! Pass. However, tickets booked using the pass are not eligible to earn miles and will not count as Elite-status-qualifying activity.

    About Frontier Airlines

    Frontier Airlines is headquartered in Denver with more than 110 A320 family aircraft. It also has the largest A320newo family fleet in the country.

    To read other articles about how to save on flights, check out:

  • News and Tips
  • Travel News
    • Image of Allison Godlove Allison Godlove View Full Profile

      Allison loves learning about new people and places and always jumps at the chance to take a trip. Whether it's visiting a town in her area or traveling across the country, she's up to explore!

      She has traveled outside the U.S. several times including trips to London, Switzerland, and a cruise through the Western Caribbean. Her favorite travel memory is visiting Sundsvall, Sweden, her great grandfather's birthplace. Growing up, she spent a lot of time with him, so it was special to see where he was born. It looked very similar to the town where she grew up in New York. Within the U.S., she continues to check states off the list, most recently making a trip to Alaska for her honeymoon.

      Allison spent almost 20 years of her career as a TV news anchor. She’s covered everything from political conventions to Super Bowl LV to hurricanes and, most recently, the pandemic. She is a two-time Emmy award-winning journalist. She's been recognized for her work nationally and regionally by organizations including the Associated Press, the Society of Professional Journalists, and the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists.

    • ©Copyright 2022
    • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.