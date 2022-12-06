Fly Frontier For A Penny — What You Need To Know About Their Annual Pass

Are you a frequent flyer looking for the ultimate travel pass? Frontier Airlines is rolling out its Go Wild! Pass for unlimited travel all year-long.

Frontier Airlines has announced an expansion of its new all-you-can-fly GoWild! Pass. The annual pass offers customers exclusive access to unlimited flights to all of Frontier’s national and international destinations for an annual price.

Now, however, the annual pass includes kids.

“Since launching the GoWild! Pass earlier this month, we’ve received countless requests to include children in the program,” said Tyri Squyres, vice president of marketing at Frontier Airlines. “We’ve been hard at work building the program infrastructure to make that happen and are now thrilled to expand the program to include children, who can now enjoy the unlimited flight benefits GoWild! offers, along with their parents.”

Pass And Prices

GoWild! Pass holders get an unlimited number of flights for one annual price of $1,999. This gives you access to 12 months of travel. For each flight, you’ll pay $0.01 in airfare plus taxes, fees, and charges when you book. You will also have to buy options like luggage and your choice of seating.

Passes are on sale now for travel starting on May 2, 2023. It will automatically renew each year unless you cancel it.

Booking Options

With the annual pass, flights are available for more than 300 days a year from Frontier’s domestic and international destinations. You can search and book the day before your flight departure for domestic travel, and 10 days before your flight for international travel.

There are blackout dates which include some high-travel days.

The GoWild! Pass is non-transferable. The pass holder is the only person that can use it.

Frontier Miles

If you’re already a Frontier Miles Elite Member, you will still get benefits on tickets booked using your GoWild! Pass. However, tickets booked using the pass are not eligible to earn miles and will not count as Elite-status-qualifying activity.

About Frontier Airlines

Frontier Airlines is headquartered in Denver with more than 110 A320 family aircraft. It also has the largest A320newo family fleet in the country.

