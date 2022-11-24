RVshare’s First Black Friday Deal — Receive A Gift Card With Every RV Rental

With its very first Black Friday deal to date, RVshare — the RV rental marketplace — is rolling out a special gift card offer.

There’s no doubt about it: The holidays are a wonderful time of the year, but they also can be stressful.

If preparing for the holidays also has you dreaming of a much-needed getaway, RVshare, the world’s first and largest peer-to-peer RV rental marketplace, has good news for you: Its first Black Friday sale just began.

“It all adds up; holiday travel, gift-giving, and hosting large family meals,” RVshare explains. “We want to give you something back, so we’re offering a gift card of your choice when you book with us for 1 week in November. We’ll be giving away $100,000 in gift cards to make the holidays a little brighter.”

Here’s how the Black Friday sale works.

Reservations made from now through November 30, 2022, will be eligible to receive a gift card based on the value of the booking. Trips that are under $1,000 will earn a $25 gift card while trips valued at more than $1,000 will be eligible to receive a $50 gift card.

“You’ll be able to choose from several types of gift cards, including Visa and Amazon gift cards,” RVshare told TravelAwaits.

All About RVshare

RVshare’s peer-to-peer RV marketplace lets you rent other people’s RVs, which makes it perfect for anyone who wants to try using an RV before buying their own. Then again, it also enables renters to have the fun of using an RV without the maintenance and expense of ownership.

Perhaps more importantly, don’t worry if you don’t have experience driving an RV or pulling a camper. RVshare also offers a delivery service, which means the RV’s owner can deliver and set up the RV for you.

“My favorite thing about the delivery service is not having to do the work associated with prepping the RV by filling up the water tank; towing the RV, which is stressful and expensive with gas prices rising; and just being able to arrive whenever we wanted with no specific timeframe to meet up with the owner,” Raymond J., who used RVshare’s delivery service, told TravelAwaits.

“The ease of just arriving and climbing inside the RV and going to sleep was so awesome,” said Raymond, before adding that the owner “really went the extra mile to make sure the RV had everything we could ever need already in place and set up for us. The owner even had some lawn chairs set out, and a grill outside ready to go.”

The Black Friday Sale’s Details

RVshare’s Black Friday sale runs through November 30.

To be eligible to receive a gift card, your rental reservation must start between November 23, 2022, and August 31, 2023. You’ll also need to claim your gift card online by 11:59 p.m. on December 31, 2022.

You can learn more about RVshare’s Black Friday sale, including how you can claim your gift card, here.

