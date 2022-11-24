TravelAwaits

Our mission is to serve the 50+ traveler who's ready to cross a few items off their bucket list.

DestinationsUnited StatesIndiana

This Indiana Town Loves A Christmas Story Almost More Than Cleveland — Here’s Why

Bisa Myles
Nov.24.2022
A Christmas Story Exhibit: Department Store Visit with Santa
A Christmas Story Exhibit: Department Store Visit with Santa
Photo credit: Bisa Myles
  • Activities and Interests
  • Destinations
  • Holiday Travel
  • Indiana
  • News and Tips
  • Seasonal Travel
  • Travel News
  • United States
    • All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links.
    Bisa Myles
    Nov.24.2022

    The 1983 holiday classic A Christmas Story is at the top of many people’s favorite movies list. It is played nonstop during the holiday season. I think we all remember the one line repeated throughout the movie when Ralphie said he wanted a BB gun for Christmas: “You’ll shoot your eye out.”

    The movie was filmed in Cleveland, Ohio, and the house has been restored to mimic how it looked in the film. Visitors can tour the home and stay overnight. But this is not the only place fans of the film can go to relive some of their favorite memories from the movie. In Hammond, Indiana, the “A Christmas Story Goes Home” exhibit can be seen in mid-November and December.

    Wax figure of Ralphie from A Christmas Story in dressed as a cowboy
    A Christmas Story Exhibit: Ralphie in dressed as a cowboy
    Photo credit: Bisa Myles

    Why Does Hammond, Indiana, Love A Christmas Story Almost More Than Cleveland?

    Jean Shepherd, the co-writer of the film and voice of Ralphie, grew up in Hammond, Indiana. The northwest Indiana town is located right outside of Chicago, Illinois. Although the movie was filmed in Cleveland, the story is set in the fictional town of Hohman, Indiana, which is named after one of Hammond’s busiest streets. A Christmas Story is based on a couple of stories from Shepherd’s autobiographical novel In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash. In honor of the writer and comedian, a Hammond community center was named after him.

    Pro Tip: To learn more about the Christmas Story house and things to do in Cleveland, check out Vanessa Chiasson’s article Weekend Getaway in Cleveland: The Best Things to See and Do.

    exhibit of playground from A Christmas Story
    A Christmas Story Exhibit: Flick’s Tongue and the Triple Dog Dare
    Photo credit: Bisa Myles

    A Christmas Story Goes Home Exhibit

    The “A Christmas Story Goes Home” exhibit can be seen at the Indiana Welcome Center, located on Kennedy Avenue near the I-80 expressway exit. It has six animatronic window displays from Macy’s Department Store in New York, first showcased in 2003, and features some of the most famous scenes from the movie, including the one when Santa pushes Ralphie down the slide. TVs are set up next to each display, playing the Christmas Story scene it depicts.

    This event is great for families of all ages to enjoy. There is a Santa’s workshop on-site, and you can take home your very own leg lamp and other movie memorabilia from the gift shop. Indiana Welcome Center also hosts a Christmas tree contest with trees decorated by local businesses, and you can vote for your favorite.

    state of boy from A Christmas Story with tongue stuck to flag pole
    A Christmas Story Exhibit: A statute of a boy’s tongue stuck to a pole
    Photo credit: Bisa Myles

    Plenty of parking is available at the Indiana Welcome Center. No appointment or tickets are required to see the exhibit. By the entrance of the building, there is a statue of the character Flick after Schwartz triple-dog-dared him into touching his tongue to a frozen metal flagpole. The statute can be seen all year round. The welcome center is closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day.

    For more information, hours of operation, and a calendar of events held at the Indiana Welcome Center, visit the South Shore Conventions & Visitors Authority website.

    Pro Tip: To avoid the crowds, visit after Christmas when Santa has returned to the North Pole.

  • Activities and Interests
  • Destinations
  • Holiday Travel
  • Indiana
  • News and Tips
  • Seasonal Travel
  • Travel News
  • United States
    • Image of Bisa Myles Bisa Myles View Full Profile

      Bisa Myles is a freelance travel writer and travel advisor. As a breast cancer survivor, Bisa shares her story and travels to inspire others to live their lives to the fullest. She loves hiking and has traveled to over 15 countries. Follow along on her blog or Instagram to connect and see where her next adventure will take her.

    • ©Copyright 2022
    • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.