Glasgow vs Edinburgh | 6 Key Differences You Need To Know Before Visiting

When most people think of a Scottish city, they think of Edinburgh first. It’s easy to understand why. Edinburgh has its castle and is generally more of a tourist city. It has a piper playing outside the train station and dramatic hills just past Holyrood, the seat of power in Scotland. But Glasgow has a lot to offer visitors that Edinburgh doesn’t. Glasgow has a distinctive character, a vibrant arts scene, and a lot of fun.

Scotland is a big country in comparison to the rest of the UK, but Edinburgh and Glasgow are fairly near to each other. It takes around an hour and 15 minutes to drive from one to the other, and no more than an hour and 30 minutes by train, depending on which train you get. This closeness means visitors can easily take in both cities in one trip.

Here are the main reasons why you should visit both cities and what the differences are between them.

Glasgow vs Edinburgh – 6 Key Differences

1. Types Of Attractions

Both of these cities have a lot to keep visitors busy, but the attractions and things to do are very different.

The main peak at Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh, Scotland Photo credit: Ra Fa / Shutterstock.com

Edinburgh Caters To Tourists

Edinburgh is the second-most visited city in Britain, behind London, and it has a lot for visitors to sink their teeth into. There’s the castle, museums, art galleries, the Palace of Holyroodhouse, whisky experiences, and Arthur’s Seat — a grand city park with a hilltop climb that offers incredible views over the city. There’s also the Fringe Festival and other smaller festivals taking place throughout the year. Edinburg has a few hidden gems that you shouldn’t miss seeing.

Fewer Tourists In Glasgow

Meanwhile, in Glasgow, things are very different. The Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum is a must, as are other museums and galleries across the city, but Glasgow is a more modest city when it comes to attractions. There’s a flourishing music scene in the city and it’s fast becoming a place of pilgrimage for food lovers. Glasgow is more of an experience in terms of discovery than a tourist destination. It’s a big city, with a big-city feel to it, and it’s best experienced through bars and restaurants. You might walk a lot more in Glasgow than you do in Edinburgh, from restaurant to bar and from shop to shop, but you’ll be walking with locals rather than tourists, as you would in Edinburgh.

The Georgian architecture of Edinburgh Castle Photo credit: MAD.vertise / Shutterstock.com

2. Architecture

Both cities offer a unique history lesson.

Edinburgh Is More Medieval

Walking around Edinburgh is a bit of a history lesson in traditional Scottish culture. The castle is over 900 years old, while buildings in the new town are from the Georgian era. In the old town, medieval buildings sit alongside 17th- and 18th-century buildings and the very streets of the old town offer a glimpse into what life was like almost 1,000 years ago.

There are some stunning examples of Gothic architecture and the “closes” within the streets date back to the 12th century, possibly even earlier. Closes are the narrow lanes you’ll see between the buildings all over the city. These lanes would once have been locked at night, meaning only people who lived in these buildings could enter. Now, most of them are open and anyone can wander through to view the incredible architecture within them. There are a lot of things to see and do in Edinburg.

Tenement flats in Glasgow Photo credit: yvonnestewarthenderson / Shutterstock.com

Glasgow Is More Victorian

By comparison, Glasgow will first seem much more modern, and it is, but it has its own charm and its history. Much of the city you see today dates back to the 19th century, meaning most of it is Victorian.

If you have the chance, go and see some of the old tenement buildings. These were built in the 19th century to house the vast amounts of people emigrating to the city for work during the Industrial Revolution. Today, they are mostly apartments still being used in the way they were built to be. If you have the chance, go inside and you’ll find grand staircases, high ceilings, and original polished tiles on the walls of the stairwells. The Tenement House is one such apartment that has been kept as it was when Miss Agnes Toward lived in it in 1892. It’s a fascinating glimpse into what life in Glasgow was like.

3. Getting There And Getting Around

For two major cities so close together, they both have an airport (Edinburgh Airport being the busiest in Scotland and among the busiest in the UK) just a short distance from the center. Both cities also have major train stations, making it easy to travel to both by train and between them.

The tram system running in Edinburgh Photo credit: Spiroview Inc / Shutterstock.com

Edinburgh has a tram system that basically runs from the airport to the city center and back again. Smaller than Glasgow, Edinburg is easy to explore on foot. It’s built on a series of hills and it can be tough going at times as the hills seem to be never-ending. But the Edinburgh center is compact and everything you want to see is within easy walking distance.

Glasgow is a grid city and reminds me of New York City. It’s a series of long streets and tall buildings. Again, you can explore easily on foot, but it’s fun to check out the underground system, affectionately named “The Clockwork Orange.” It’s a very easy underground system to navigate and, in fact, it simply goes around the city in one loop, so you can’t get lost on it. You can drive through both cities, but if you want to do this, make sure you know ahead of time where to park your car.

Both cities get busy with traffic. Personally, I find Edinburgh easier to drive through than Glasgow and I’ve never had a problem parking there. Glasgow is more built-up and a little busier, but public transportation is very good. I prefer to drive to Edinburgh and take the bus to Glasgow.

The “People Make Glasgow” city logo Photo credit: Philip King / Shutterstock.com

4. Language And People

I know what you’re thinking, in Scotland they speak English, right? So, how can there be a difference in the language? Well, yes, they do speak English, but you wouldn’t have to be in either city for long to realize there’s a huge difference in how they speak.

Edinburgh Accent Sounds More English

You won’t have any trouble understanding the accent of a Scottish person in Edinburgh. In fact, you can wander the streets for quite some time without coming across a Scottish accent at all. Many of the people in Edinburgh are from affluent families and don’t have a Scottish accent at all, but instead sound English.

Glasgow Accent Is Thicker

In Glasgow, it’s a whole different story. Glasgow has its roots in industry and there’s no denying that the city has had its challenges in the past. Now regenerated, the city appears different, but the same people still live here. The people here are extremely friendly and they like to have fun. They’re a bit cheeky, witty, and very warm. But you might have some trouble understanding what they are saying!

The Glasgow accent is thick and some words are different from the words you’ll know in English. You’ll hear simple things, like “aye” instead of “yes,” all the time and they are easy to understand. But other things, like “away ye go” meaning “I don’t believe you,” might be a bit more difficult to grasp. You might struggle to keep up with Glasgow locals talking to each other and you might struggle to understand what they are saying when they speak to you. But Glasgow folk are very friendly and they won’t mind if you ask them to explain what they are saying.

The traditional Doctors Pub in Edinburgh Photo credit: Claudine Van Massenhove / Shutterstock.com

5. Eating And Drinking

The food and drink scenes are very different in these two Scottish cities.

Popular, High-End Restaurants In Edinburgh

Edinburgh has some high-end restaurants, like The Number One restaurant in the Balmoral Hotel, and some interesting and unusual restaurants like Monteiths and Empires.

The food scene in Edinburgh is sophisticated, but when it comes to drinking, you can choose between outlandish cocktail bars like Casablanca Club and traditional pubs like Doctors. Edinburgh has a lot of choices in where to eat and drink, but the city does get busy, especially in high season. It’s best to book ahead if you want to be guaranteed a table for dinner.

Gastro Pubs And Local Bands In Glasgow

In Glasgow, the food scene is more relaxed and you’re more likely to find gastro pubs serving great food while a local band plays in the corner. This is where the famous deep-fried Mars bar is found, along with deep-fried pizza and deep-fried just about everything else you can think of. There are a lot more chain restaurants and takeaway spots in Glasgow than there are in Edinburgh, which means there’s still a very wide choice of where to eat. It’s just that the choice is different.

Pro Tip

Be prepared for the weather. I stood in line to visit Edinburgh Castle in the pouring rain and got the biggest soaking of my life. I’ve also spent a January weekend in Glasgow and was the coldest I’ve ever been! Whichever city you visit, even if you visit in the summer, it rains. Make sure you are properly prepared for some good Scottish weather.

6. Vibe and Atmosphere

Edinburg Has a Small-Town Feel

While Edinburgh is the capital city of Scotland, it is much smaller than most capitals and certainly smaller than its Scottish counterpart Glasgow. When you visit Edinburgh, it feels really warm and welcoming everywhere you go and everything you need is at hand’s reach.

The city is walkable, locals are friendly, and you can easily get to most areas in and around the city in a short amount of time. Even though Glasgow is the largest Scottish city, Edinburgh is a more popular destination among international tourists due to its historical prominence.

Glasgow Gives Off Big-City Vibes

Glasgow is the biggest city in Scotland, and you immediately notice the size difference between the two cities. With tall buildings and shops on both sides of the streets throughout downtown, even walking through the center in Glasgow has a more metropolitan vibe compared to Edinburgh. Also called the Merchant City, Glasgow had a historical role as the center of trade and commerce during the 18th century. It thrived as a hub for merchants and businesses. Today, the nickname stuck to the part of the metropolitan central area starting at George Square and going eastwards to Glasgow Cross.



Glasgow is also home to the OVO Hydro Arena, the biggest venue of that kind in Scotland, and second only to the O2 Arena in London and Madison Square Garden in New York. Fans from all over the UK head to Glasgow to see the biggest international performers live on stage.

FAQs

Which City is More Expensive, Edinburgh or Glasgow?

Edinburgh is more expensive. Although Glasgow is not cheap, it is certainly more budget-friendly than Edinburgh in almost every category. So, visit Glasgow for more affordable destinations, from restaurants and bars to hotels and attractions.

Which is Colder, Edinburgh or Glasgow?

Both Glasgow and Edinburgh share similar seasonal trends regarding weather, with mild winter days, and cold winter nights, but the minimal temperature doesn’t go below zero typically. Both cities experience relatively mild summers, but Glasgow is slightly warmer with more sunny days during the summer months.

Is It Easier to Get Around Edinburgh or Glasgow?

Both cities are busy with traffic. Edinburgh is easier to drive through than Glasgow and there is more parking space. Glasgow is busier and the best places to visit are spread a little around, but public transportation is very good and the taxis are cheaper than in Edinburgh.

Edinburgh or Glasgow: Where to Spend More Time?

It depends. If you are a Scottish history lover, you may want to visit Edinburgh first. On the other hand, Glasgow is much more of a happening place. So, if you are relatively young, you should base yourself in Glasgow and visit Edinburgh from there.

Which City is Safer, Edinburgh or Glasgow?

Given that Glasgow has the worst crime rate in Scotland, many will opt to visit Edinburgh which is considered to be much safer. However, both Glasgow and Edinburgh are considered safe in comparison with the rest of the UK, and cities like London.