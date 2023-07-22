11 Best Experiences In Nebraska’s Mahoney State Park

State parks are sometimes underrated. People think the only parks worth visiting are national parks. I’ve been to many state parks that are just as fantastic as some of the national parks I’ve been to. The advantage of many state parks is that they’re lesser-known and fly “under the radar.” This is to your advantage when you’re looking to skip the crowds on your outdoor adventure.

One of my favorite state parks is in my home state of Nebraska. Mahoney State Park is one of the best Nebraska state parks and truly caters to everyone. I decided to take advantage of a warm and beautiful sunny day to get outside and explore. I felt like going somewhere different, so I headed out for a day trip to Mahoney State Park, one of the premier state parks in Nebraska.

Eugene T. Mahoney State Park is a 700-acre state park located in the eastern part of Nebraska, halfway between Omaha and Lincoln, right off Interstate 80. The park is open year-round with plenty of things to see and do every month of the year. Completed in 1991, it’s actually the first Nebraska state park that was designed for year-round operation.

You can buy a day pass and do a day trip to Mahoney like I did recently, or you can spend a little more for an annual pass and stay for a few nights or weeks. There is so much to see and do here, it’s totally worth the cost of admission. You won’t be disappointed!

From Omaha, drive west on I-80 to exit 426. It took me about 25 minutes to get to the park. Once there, get ready for fun times. Here are the 10 best experiences in Nebraska’s Mahoney State Park.

SJ posing with a horse Photo credit: SJ Morgensen

1. Go Horseback Riding

I started my day off at the stables to see the horses. Trail rides are such a cool thing to offer at a state park! You can do wrangler-guided trail rides from May–October for a super reasonable cost and the kids are even cheaper. I walked over to the stables and arena and was greeted by a group of beautiful horses. The horses were just waiting at the fence and seemed so happy to have extra attention from visitors. There were quite a few other horse lovers there with me.

Baright Lake Photo credit: SJ Morgensen

2. Head To Baright Lake And Owen Marina

From the horse arena, I ventured over to Baright Lake and Owen Marina. You can fish the stocked Baright Lake from the banks of the lake or from the bridge. And, if you don’t have your fishing equipment, you can borrow a fishing rod from the marina for free!

If you want to get out on the water, you can rent a paddleboat at the marina for a relaxing way to explore the lake. If you’re hungry afterward, grab a snack and a drink from the marina. For more fishing, there’s also another larger stocked fishing lake within the park, CenturyLink Lake.

Walkways at Mahoney Photo credit: SJ Morgensen

3. Hike The Trails

There are over 6 miles of trails and plenty of paved walkways to explore here. In season, you’ll see plenty of flowering plants and be able to take in the beauty of the native grasslands as you walk the trails.You’ll find beauty at Mahoney State Park in any season, with spring and fall particularly beautiful.

4. Go To A Show At The Theater

The Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater holds live performances that the family will love. They’ve been holding performances since 1993 and are still going strong. The melodramas are super popular, so get your tickets in advance.

5. Mini Golf, Disc Golf, Or The Driving Range

Check out the disc golf course or the 18-hole mini-golf course. Speaking of golf, I checked out the driving range at Mahoney State Park to get in some practice before golf season. If you want to hit the driving range but didn’t bring your clubs, no worries, because they actually rent clubs here at the John R. Lauritzen Driving Range.

6. Play Outside At Mahoney State Park

The park has just about everything you could want, whether you are an adult or a kid. From the large outdoor playground by the theater, to another smaller playground and basketball court up by the marina, kids love the play areas. The marina also has all kinds of sporting equipment available for park guests to borrow free of charge, including horseshoes, footballs, soccer balls, bocce balls, tennis balls and racquets, and everything you need for a softball game. Mahoney State Park also has sand volleyball courts, softball fields, and tennis courts. Plus, there’s an indoor climbing wall at the activity center, along with plenty of indoor play structures, and an outdoor, 70-foot-high observation tower to climb.

Easy-to-rent bikes at Mahoney State Park Photo credit: SJ Morgensen

7. Rent Bikes

The park is really huge, and there’s no way you can see it all on foot. Many people were biking through the park, and with bike rentals available at the park, it’s super convenient to grab a bike and go. The bike rentals are self-service, so it’s really easy to walk up and choose your own bike to rent for a few hours or a day. And all the bikes look new, so you don’t have to worry about getting a bike that will break down mid-way through your ride.

8. Go Ape Ropes Course

One of the newest and most popular additions to the park is the Go Ape Ropes Course. These aren’t just quick zip line courses where you go up and are done in 20 minutes. These epic courses are anywhere from one to three hours in length!

Go Apes Ropes Course is an independently owned and operated ropes course within Mahoney State Park where you can take your pick of three different zip lining and ropes courses. No matter what you choose, you’ll be literally gliding through the trees and forests of the park. These adventures are a ton of fun and not for the faint of heart! If you’re prepared to climb up into the trees and put forth physical effort while making your way through the obstacle courses, you’ll be rewarded with super cool views of the park and the satisfaction that you conquered the course! There are minimum age and height requirements that vary according to the course you select. There’s also a maximum weight limit of 285 pounds.

9. Swim At The Fantastic Pool Complex

One thing we’ve enjoyed many times throughout the years at Mahoney is their aquatic center. The aquatic center is so much fun! It includes an awesome wave pool, a regular swimming pool with a zero-depth entry area, and two water slides. It’s a great time for a very reasonable price. The wave pool is super powerful, so beware! I wasn’t prepared for how strong those waves are. Plus the wave pool gets really crowded, so it’s easy to get squished. It’s really, really fun, but keep a hold on any younger kids with you! The slides are also surprisingly fun and definitely worth the low admission price. And, even though it’s busy, the lines really weren’t too long. The pool area is open Memorial Day weekend through mid-August.

Mahoney State Park cabin Photo credit: SJ Morgensen

10. Stay In A Cabin Or Camp At Mahoney State Park

Mahoney has many different options for accommodations within the park. There are plenty of tent campsites along with RV camping spots, over 50 different cabins, and rooms in the main lodge.

We’ve stayed at the Mahoney State Park cabins several times, and they’re very nice. Some state parks have cabins with a rustic feel. The cabins at Mahoney State Park aren’t rustic. They’re all super modern with bathrooms, fully equipped kitchens, and of course, air conditioners! Most of the cabins have two bedrooms. There are even some with four bedrooms and also a couple six-bedroom cabins, which are great if you’re having a big group or family reunion. You can also stay in one of the 40 guest rooms at the Peter Kiewit Lodge. The rooms in the lodge are more like hotel rooms with each having two queen beds and a mini-fridge. Prices for lodging are quite reasonable for all cabin options.

Mahoney State Park also offers hotel-style rooms in the Peter Kiewit Lodge. So if you can’t score a cabin for your preferred dates, check the lodge to see room availability. Many people prefer to stay in the lodge, as the views of the river are some of the best, and to be close to the on-site restaurant.

11. Enjoy Winter Activities

In the winter, the park is wide open and there’s no shortage of things to do. You can glide across the ice rink, go flying down a hill on a sled, try your hand at ice fishing, go cross-country skiing, or hike the trails and see things through a wintery lens. Or, you can do nothing more than cozy up in front of the fireplace in your cabin.

Pro Tip: Book your cabin as early as possible because they fill up extremely fast!

