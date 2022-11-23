9 Perfect Screen-Free Gifts For Young Grandkids On The Go

This last-minute purchase for our family’s Jersey shore beach vacation is hands-down one of our favorite pieces of gear. Little had just turned a year old and was doing really well eating in her high chair, which wouldn’t be available at our Airbnb.

We used it for meals at the rental and also at the beach. Since coming home, it’s been perfect for breakfast at the farmers market, snacking on spring rolls at a festival (while seated safely on top of a picnic table!), and even picnic-style dinners in the living room when getting the table cleared off just isn’t going to happen.

It folds up super well in its carrying case and pops right in the bottom of our stroller. The case also has a shoulder strap that makes it usable when the stroller isn’t coming with us, plus a zipper pouch perfect for stashing an extra bib.

Every time we’re out with our hiccapop, we have parents and especially grandparents ask us for details. A grandpa at the farmers market even took a picture so he’d remember exactly what he wanted to get his grandson for Christmas.