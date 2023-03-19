This place is great for a family vacation or just a get away for “ME” time. My 3 grands kids and I stayed here for 4 nights and loved every minute of it. The private screened in pool was a real hit for all of us and especially the kids. I had to make them get out of the pool. The game room was another hit for us. .There just so much to say about this place that an email won’t do. I forgot one on my bags and in a matter of an hour it was delivered to me. Thank You………….. won’t give name but you know who you are. I enjoyed this place so much not only for the comfort but what we needed or wanted extra was right down road. There is just one regret I had about this place. WE HAD TO LEAVE. Hopefully I will be taking some time off and I certainly hope I can get this place again. To me it was something I dreamed of doing for over ten years. Thanks to Ashley and vrbo A dream came true. As I said My grand kids and I had a terrific time. No one was ready to leave and they are asking are we going to do it again.