A barrier island in Florida’s panhandle, St. George Island is part of “The Forgotten Coast” — the part of the Gulf Coast so-named for its stretch of unspoiled, pristine beaches. What you won’t find: high-rises and strip malls. What you will find: an uncrowded, white-sand beach and a plethora of gorgeous St. George Island vacation rentals.
Our readers love this Florida beach town and TravelAwaits writers say St. George Island, or SGI as it’s known to the locals, has one of the best beaches in Florida. The beach is ideal for beachcombing and shelling, while its crystal-clear waters are perfect for swimming, canoeing, kayaking, boating, and fishing. It’s big claim to fame is Dr. Julian G. Bruce St. George Island State Park, but other attractions include Cape St. George Lighthouse, Crooked River Lighthouse, and Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve nature center in nearby Apalachicola. This quaint beach town on Apalachicola Bay offers oceanside dining, galleries, boutiques, and more to explore.
We combed through Vrbo listings to bring you several gorgeous St. George Island vacation rentals. Here’s where to stay on your next island getaway.
Ocean Mile I-3 Townhome$376/nightly avg
Part of the 300 Ocean Mile community in the island’s popular East End neighborhood, Ocean Mile I-3 is a lovely beachfront townhome that’s dog-friendly. See the sun come up, listen to the waves break, and watch dolphins frolic as you sip your coffee on the deck.
Shops, restaurants, and nightlife can all be found nearby, as well as the multi-use path that connects the entire Island, the lighthouse museum, and St. George State Park. Take advantage of two community swimming pools. Multiple boardwalks make it easy to get to the beach. Rent your choice of paddleboards, kayaks, beach chairs, and more with the included beach gear rental credit.
Sea Dreams Beachfront SGI$690/nightly avg
Also one of the 99 units of the 300 Ocean Mile beachfront community, Sea Dreams Beachfront SGI can be found on the East End near the entrance to the state park. This gorgeously appointed three-level townhouse is just steps away from the uncrowded sugary white sand beach and warm Gulf waters. Take in the sunrise and sunset from the deck, balcony off the main bedroom, or living room.
Enjoy access to two community pools. Multiple boardwalks lead to the beach. A canopy, beach chairs, and beach towels are provided. This two-bedroom townhome is located within close proximity to local eats and stores and offers easy access to the bike path that connects everything on the island.
Beach Paradise$300/nightly avg
Also located within the 300 Ocean Mile beachside community on the island’s east end, this family- and dog-friendly townhouse is adjacent to the state park and just steps from SGI’s fabulous beach. Both balconies boast beautiful views. Enjoy access to two community swimming pools, community charcoal grills, and the picnic area.
Within walking distance of St. George Island State Park, this vacation rental is just a short drive from the center of town. Explore the island on foot or by bike via the island bike path.
Pelican Watch$992/nightly avg
Just a stone’s throw from the turquoise waters of the Gulf, Pelican Watch is a recently remodeled beachfront home with a private pool, an elevator, and panoramic ocean views. Enjoy the seaside breeze and stunning Gulf views as you enjoy drinks on the deck overlooking the ocean. Outdoors you’ll find a bi-level deck, complete with a porch swing, an outdoor dining area, gas and charcoal grills, picnic tables, a ping pong table, an outdoor shower, and a kayak. Plus, there’s a fire pit and direct beach access. Scenic lighthouses and nature preserves are just a short drive away.
Sun-Kissed$660/nightly avg
Located in the East End neighborhood of SGI, Sun-Kissed is a recently renovated beachfront home just a couple of miles from the state park entrance. Take in sparkling Gulf views from the living area or covered beachfront deck. Anglers will be happy about the vacation rental’s fish cleaning sink. A private beach boardwalk and park-style charcoal grill are also part of the deal. This St. George Island rental also comes with a complimentary beach gear credit toward rentals on stuff like bikes, kayaks, beach umbrellas, and more.
Sunset Retreat$350/nightly avg
Boasting open views of the bay, this beautiful bayfront home boasts a spacious deck, private pool, and hot tub. Plus, it has a private dock if you want to fish off of it or bring your own boat. Sunset Retreat earns its name from the gorgeous sunsets over the water. Access to the beach is just a couple of blocks away.
Under the house, you’ll find the game room, complete with a pool table and foosball table. Guests are also welcome to use the bikes. This pet-friendly St. George rental has a fully fenced-in backyard. Local restaurants and shops can be reached within minutes.
Fishy Fishy$800/nightly avg
Boasting sweeping views of the ocean in both directions, Fishy Fishy is a beautiful oceanfront home that was fully renovated in 2019. A private boardwalk with benches leads to the beach. It has a large decked-out deck, a fish cleaning station, a charcoal grill, and an all-weather cornhole game. Beach gear, such as low-sitting chairs, umbrellas, beach toys, and a cooler, are all included. There’s also tennis and pickleball equipment because Fishy Fishy is part of St. George Plantation.
Locally known as “The Plantation,” this coastal gated community has a clubhouse, complete with a fitness center, swimming pool, and tennis court. Additional tennis and pickleball courts can be found near the entrance. The Plantation also features miles of bike paths and nature trails throughout.
Sand Toe Inn$347/nightly avg
On the west end of the island just outside The Plantation, Sand Toe Inn sits on a quiet sandy street, just four houses from Apalachicola Bay. You can see the water from various points throughout the house. Enjoy the sunrise from the covered southeast deck. Speaking of decks, this St. George rental has three of them, offering over 800 square feet of outdoor living space.
Reach the beach in just five minutes on foot, or hop in the complimentary golf cart to be there in just a couple of minutes. The golf cart is also perfect for toting all your goodies to the beach. Locals and visitors gather by the bay just 500 feet away to watch the sunset. This St. George rental also comes with sit-top kayaks and cornhole boards — score!
The Salty Snapper$630/nightly avg
Situated in a quiet area of St. George Island, The Salty Snapper is a pet-friendly two-story home with a private screened-in pool. Take in views of the bridge to Apalachicola and stellar sunsets over the bay from the top floor’s wraparound porch. On the ground level, you’ll find the pool, screened porch with bay views, ping pong, darts, and more.
Its central location is just a few minutes’ drive from the beach, which is about half a mile on foot. The lighthouse and the island’s grocery stores are right down the road. Restaurants such as Paddy’s Raw Bar, The Blue Parrot, and BJ’s Pizza & Subs are nearby as well.
Pelican’s Perch$786/nightly avg
Located in the East End, Pelican’s Perch is part of the Sunset Beach community. This beachfront beauty boasts amazing views of the Gulf of Mexico and offers direct access to the beach. Community amenities include a swimming pool, tennis court, grilling area, and clubhouse. A park-style grill can also be found on the deck of the vacation rental. There’s also a fish cleaning station. This gorgeous home is in close proximity to local shops, restaurants, nightlife, the St. George Lighthouse Museum, and a multi-use path. Beach gear rental credit included.
Beachside House With Pool$1,071/nightly avg
Also found on the coveted, uncrowded East End of St. George Island, this newly constructed beachside home boasts a private boardwalk to the powdery white sand beach. The beach here is uncrowded because it is a mile from the public beach access area. This St. George rental also has its own pool, an expansive covered porch with Gulf views, and three of the four bedrooms have king-sized beds. Plus, it is EV-friendly and each bedroom has blackout curtains.
Everything you need for the beach, including beach towels, supplies, and a beach cart are available. The multi-use path that connects the entire island is nearby, as well as local shops, restaurants, and nightlife. A playground and The St. George Lighthouse Museum are just a bike ride away.
