17 Most Popular Florida Vacation Rentals (2022)

In 2022, Florida was the most popular destination for our TravelAwaits readers to book a vacation home — by far. The Gulf Coast entices travelers looking for a laidback, relaxed atmosphere and gorgeous white sand beaches, while the southern Atlantic Coast offers a more lively tropical spirit. Of course, families flock to Orlando’s exciting theme park adventures, too. No matter what kind of vacation you’re searching for, one of these vacation homes will be the perfect base. Here are the most booked Florida vacation homes and condos in 2022.
Amelia Island
Romantic Oceanfront CondoRent Now$215/avg nightly
Romance, party of two! This amazing oceanfront condo has a private balcony and is located on the south end of Amelia Island in Summer Beach.
Situated on the second floor, you’ll love the beautiful sight of the Atlantic Ocean, white sandy beach, dunes, and gorgeous pool. Beach chairs, towels, an umbrella, and a small cooler are provided for your convenience. Do not pass this one up — take a look!
Amazing Oceanfront CondoRent Now$252/avg nightly
Located on the south end of Amelia Island Surf and Racquet Club, this second-floor oceanfront condo offers a gorgeous view of the pool and Atlantic Ocean from the balcony. With two pools and four tennis courts, this complex is near multiple golf courses — including one just a 5-minute walk away.
This fun, bright condo sleeps up to six people and has a patio that overlooks the beach for you to enjoy the spectacular sunrises. This is yet another beautiful option — check it out!
Clearwater Beach
Spacious Bay View HomeRent Now$349/avg nightly
This spacious rental was recently renovated with white porcelain tiles, quartz countertops, and frontline appliances. The vacation home is equipped with everything that a family needs for a refreshing and successful stay. The bedrooms have Samsung smart TVs, Simmons Beautyrest mattresses, and Vera Wang towels. Outside of the rental is a private patio with a magnificent view, a stainless steel barbecue, and access to a swimming pool. Have fun and relax in this great location that’s within easy walking distance for exploring the wonders that Clearwater Beach has to offer.
Luxurious 8th-Floor PenthouseRent Now$577/avg nightly
For a truly luxurious stay, this eighth-floor penthouse is available to rent. Step out onto the large balcony and enjoy breakfast with a magnificent view of Clearwater Beach. The penthouse is in close proximity to several local attractions such as the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, Splash Harbour Water Park, Florida Botanical Gardens, and more!
Destin
Oceania Gulfview CondoRent Now$450/avg nightly
Conveniently located on Holiday Isle, this three-bedroom, three-bath condo boasts access to one of the largest private beaches in Destin. This 2,000-square-foot condo is part of the Oceania gated community and sleeps six. Enjoy views of the Gulf through the floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors or out on the large balcony. Covered parking is provided just steps away from the elevator that goes up to the third-floor unit. During the season, beach setup is provided for guests every day of their stay.
Fort Lauderdale
Pelican Beach CondoRent Now$265/avg nightly
The Pelican Beach Condo serves as an affordable stay for the whole family, providing an experience that offers the best of Fort Lauderdale. A 10th-floor private balcony has a jaw-dropping view of the Atlantic Ocean, hotel pools, and the nearby city. Guests have access to the resort’s bar, lounge, and rooftop patio, as well as its pool, lazy river, and ice cream shop. Kids and pets are welcome.
Key West
Old Town CottageRent Now$151/avg nightly
Near all the Old Town action, this adorable one-bedroom, one-bath cottage sits in a quiet residential neighborhood just a few blocks from Duval Street. Surrounded by tropical greenery, it features a professionally decorated interior and a private deck where you can get some sun or dine alfresco.
Downtown Key West StudioRent Now$690/avg nightly
Dubbed “McCartney’s Manor,” this cozy 350-square-foot studio has all the necessities: a bed, kitchen, and bathroom, plus a tiny two-person hot tub in its private gated courtyard. Share a pool with the other three rentals, all also named after members of The Beatles. There’s also a shared common area, bike rack, grill, and washer/dryer.
Long Key
Long Key Beachfront DuplexRent Now$427/avg nightly
Located on the southern tip of Long Key, this duplex is on one of the only private beaches in the Florida Keys. Take in spectacular views of the Atlantic Ocean from the beautiful deck, the tiki hut, or a kayak.
A short walk up the beach, Long Key State Park offers camping, birdwatching, snorkeling, hiking, and canoeing. Shallow waters in front of the rental are perfect for cooling off, while a 30-foot channel allows boats to reach the dock. Boat rentals are available nearby.
Orlando
Disney TownhomeRent Now$251/avg nightly
Frozen fans, this townhouse is for you! One bedroom features a mural of Elsa, another is dedicated to Minions, and the rest of the house is pretty much a tribute to Harry Potter. A back patio provides a place to grill, chill, and eat. Community amenities include a pool and hot tub and parking is provided.
Veranda Palms Resort HomeRent Now$365/avg nightly
This six-bedroom house has its own enclosed pool, but as part of the quiet and gated Veranda Palms community, it also offers access to a larger, shared open-air pool that is heated. With one Frozen-themed bedroom and another dedicated to The Avengers, this vacation rental is great for kiddos. There’s even a game room with a mini air hockey table, a basketball game, and an arcade game.
Disney parks are less than 20 minutes away, while Universal can be reached in under half an hour. The airport is 30 minutes away, and supermarkets, restaurants, shops, and golf courses can all be found nearby.
Panama City Beach
Beachfront CottageRent Now$350/avg nightly
Nestled directly on the water, this Gulf beach house can accommodate up to 10 guests in its three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Enjoy panoramic views of the beach from the large covered veranda or atop the observation deck. A wooden boardwalk offers easy access to the beach, which is less crowded than other areas. Rinse off in the outdoor shower. With over 50 five-star reviews, you can’t go wrong booking this home.
Bid-A-Wee Beach BungalowRent Now$364/avg nightly
Located in the Bid-A-Wee community, this vacation home has its own heated pool. With three bedrooms and two bathrooms, it can accommodate up to six adults and two children. Walk to Bid-A-Wee’s private beach.
Home highlights include multiple grills, a fire pit, an outdoor shower, and outdoor lounging areas. The rental also comes with four cruiser bikes, so you can ride around the neighborhood or down Front Beach Road along miles of crystal blue waters. From here you have easy access to beaches, Panama City Beach fun, and 30A’s restaurants and shops.
Siesta Key
Siesta Key Village Tiki CondoRent Now$315/avg nightly
This centrally located condo is just a block from bustling Siesta Key Village, and the world-renowned Siesta Key Beach is within walking distance as well. Its fun, colorful community pool area features tiki bars. This pet-friendly place is perfect for a couple or small family who want to pack their pup along.
Quiet Canal Home With Private PoolRent Now$867/avg nightly
Situated in a quiet neighborhood just off the beaten path from the Village and beach, this Siesta Key vacation rental can be found on the corner of two canals. It offers direct access to the Gulf, which is nice since it comes with a tandem kayak for guest use. Watch boats come in and out from the pool area and keep an eye out for the osprey and great white egrets that roam the property’s lush landscape. Walk down the street to see the sun go down over the Gulf, then walk to a restaurant for dinner.
St. Augustine
Pet-Friendly Uptown CottageRent Now$189/avg nightly
Planning on packing your pet along on your trip to St. Augustine? This vacation rental in the center of Historic Uptown permits pets for a fee. Part of a five-vacation-home rental community, this cozy cottage shares a pool and parking with the other five units. Attractions like Castillo De San Marcos and historic St. George Street can be reached on foot in just 5 minutes.
Luxury Crescent Beach HouseRent Now$2,000/avg nightly
Talk about luxury! Sure, this stunning oceanfront vacation rental costs a couple grand a night, and there’s a minimum 5-night stay, but how else are you supposed to live your best beach life? This beautifully appointed seaside vacation home boasts amazing ocean views from the balcony of all three bedrooms. A balcony on the south side of the second floor provides breathtaking views of sunrises over the ocean and sunsets over the Intracoastal Waterway.
Crescent Beach is just a short stroll down the private boardwalk. Four beach chairs are provided. This gated property also provides plenty of car and boat parking.
