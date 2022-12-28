Our 18 Best-Selling Travel Products From 2022 You’ll Need In 2023

- SABRE Door Stop Security Alarm
- SABRE Door Handle Alarm
- She's Birdie Personal Safety Alarm
- RFID-Blocking Passport And Vaccine Card Holder Combo
- TravelPro Backpack
- Lumbar Support Inflatable Travel Pillow
- S'well Stainless Steel Water Bottle
- Travel Cable Organizer
- Reusable Produce Bags
- StudioZONE 10x Magnifying Makeup Mirror
- Clinique Moisture Surge Face Spray
- Orthofeet Sanibel Shoes
- Unbound Merino Travel Dress
- Audible Audiobook Subscription
- Foldable Travel Toothbrush
- Portable Luggage Scale
- Eu Portable Nightlight
- Aqua Original 4-in-1 Monterey Hammock Pool Float and Water Hammock
Many of our expert travel contributors shared their favorite travel products throughout 2022. Who is better to take travel advice from than a retired flight attendant or a full-time travel writer? They have tested many items, some better than others, throughout their miles on the road and in the sky. These are the 18 products they recommended that resonated most with our readers in 2022. Start your 2023 trip planning and stock up on these essentials now!
Best Travel Security Products
SABRE Door Stop Security AlarmBuy Now $13.25
While we never like to consider a break-in while traveling, it’s always better to be realistic and prepared. Our retired flight attendant expert, Kentrell Charles, never travels without this compact door stop alarm. The small size makes it easy to fit into any travel bag and wedge into your hotel door upon arrival. The non-skid pad will prevent the door from opening and instantly trigger a piercing alarm if attempted.
SABRE Door Handle AlarmBuy Now $11.98
In addition to the doorstop, Kentrell also highly recommends this handy door handle alarm. Once activated, the piercing alarm will sound if the door handle is touched. It’s small, portable, and battery-powered, so you can use it on any hotel room door or at your vacation rental for added security.
She’s Birdie Personal Safety AlarmBuy Now $29.95
Kentrell also recommends traveling with this personal security device, the She’s Birdie alarm. This alarm can be attached to your keychain for added peace of mind while exploring a new destination. Don’t let the size fool you — this alarm is LOUD and activates a flashing strobe light when triggered. Users simply need to remove the top pin if a security risk arises and replace it once all is clear.
RFID-Blocking Passport And Vaccine Card Holder ComboBuy Now $18.99
Readers also loved Kentrell’s next travel security item: an RFID-blocking passport and vaccine card holder for peace of mind on international trips. It keeps personal information safe from being stolen. This one holds a vaccine card, credit cards, boarding passes, and other important documents. It’s available in a wide variety of colors and patterns to stand out from the crowd at customs.
Best Carry-On Products
TravelPro BackpackBuy Now $119.99
Your carry-on bag should fit underneath the seat in front of you. More people are choosing to carry on their luggage because of flight delays and cancellations and to avoid baggage fees and lost luggage.
Kentrell recommends this TravelPro Backpack. Find one that is comfortable to wear or manageable to carry. You will end up using this bag as your daily carry bag during your vacation as well. It actually turns into a two-for-one and you won’t need an additional bag to pack for daily excursions.
Lumbar Support Inflatable Travel PillowBuy Now $26.99
Our travel writer Peggy Cleveland obviously flies often but admitted she didn’t usually use a neck pillow. During one of her 10-hour flights, she decided to try this lumbar support pillow and absolutely loved having the extra support. Since it’s inflatable, it’s very easy to travel with and blow up when needed. As a bonus, Peggy said it doubles as a lap pad for her computer during flights and long road trips.
S’well Stainless Steel Water BottleBuy Now
Bringing your own reusable water bottle is a smart way to save money while traveling. Kentrell recommends this S’well water bottle. Bring it empty and fill up once you’ve passed through security.
Bonus: This water bottle keeps warm liquids hot, so you can use it as a coffee thermos as well!
Travel Cable OrganizerBuy Now $12.99
Anyone you know who travels with electronic devices (and in today’s world, who doesn’t?!) needs this organizer. The compact waterproof case can hold cables, chargers, power banks, phones, readers, batteries, et cetera. Available in multiple colors, there are folded and zippered styles with mesh pockets and pouches.
Reusable Produce BagsBuy Now $16.99
Kentrell said these reusable produce bags are lifesavers when it comes to organized packing. They’re great for holding keys, medications, and important travel documents in your carry-on. Put items that will be used less in the bottom of your bag and the most used items on top.
Pro Tip: It’s typically not the best idea to pack your keys, baggage claim ticket, or important documents in your checked bags. In case luggage is lost or delayed, you don’t want to delay your arrival home by not having your car keys.
StudioZONE 10x Magnifying Makeup MirrorBuy Now $9.95
StudioZONE’s compact is perfect for travel because it’s just 4” in diameter and has two mirrors to meet multiple mirror needs.
One mirror is true to life, so it’s good for checking the appearance of your whole face. The other is magnified 10 times. This mirror is excellent for reapplying makeup after a long travel day.
Clinique Moisture Surge Face SprayBuy Now $12.95
Writer Peggy Cleveland is a huge fan of Clinique Moisture surge spray. This size is carry-on approved! Throughout the flight, she recommends spritzing your face with it as it adds moisture with the bonus of a cooling mist.
Best Travel Clothing
Orthofeet Sanibel ShoesBuy Now $94.95
Peggy discovered these shoes from another TravelAwaits article. She said her feet always swell badly when she flies, and if she takes her shoes off, she can’t get them back on.
Although she initially found the shoes ugly, she bit the bullet and purchased the Orthofeet Sanibel. What they lacked in attractiveness they more than make up for in comfort. When shopping the Orthofeet website, you can search for shoes based on your needs, in this case, swelling feet.
She said the Velcro adjustments on the Sanibels were lifesavers. Once her feet began to swell, she loosened them a bit, and her feet remained comfortable for the entire 10-hour flight. Each shoe comes with arch supports and various liners so you can customize them to fit you perfectly.
Unbound Merino Travel DressBuy Now $139
TravelAwaits SVP, Missy Glassmaker, bought this Merino wool dress prior to one of her international trips. Unbound Merino clothing wears like your most comfortable t-shirt, but with the softness and quality of your favorite sweater. The brand was built around travelers’ needs. Their clothing is lightweight, difficult to wrinkle, odor resistant, and moisture wicking. It’s so versatile that you can wear it on a hike and then out to dinner. Basically, take just a few items in a carry-on and you’re good to go for a week-long trip.
More Travel Favorites
Audible Audiobook SubscriptionStart Free Trial Now
Allison Weston, Sr. Marketing Director of TravelAwaits, swears by her Audible subscription. If you haven’t tried Audible, how do you get through road trips or long travel days?! Each month, Audible adds credits to your account to purchase audiobooks or podcasts. Additionally, they offer a wide variety of free books and podcasts for Plus members. Nothing passes the travel time faster!
Foldable Travel ToothbrushBuy Now $6.99
Kentrell recommends always packing a toothbrush in your carry-on while flying. This foldable toothbrush is the perfect size to easily fit in any bag. None of us want to arrive at a destination without a toothbrush, plus, it’s helpful in case you eat something especially pungent at the airport.
Portable Luggage ScaleBuy Now $11.09
This inexpensive device can save you time and money. Weigh your bags when you pack so you have no surprises when you check in. The Amazon Basics Portable Luggage Scale is digital, compact, and has a flexible strap for attaching the bag to be weighed. The maximum weight is 110 pounds and the scale is under $15.
Eu Portable NightlightBuy Now $12.99
One of our expert writers, Jeff Stahlhut, says this nightlight is a must when it comes to traveling. No longer do you need to worry about leaving a light on in the bathroom of a hotel, hoping it’s dim enough not to keep you up but bright enough to keep you from cracking your leg into a dresser. This particular option is simple, inexpensive, and even comes in a multi-pack if you think you may need more than one. A helpful hint is to leave yourself a note someplace so you don’t forget to take it with you when you leave!
Aqua Original 4-in-1 Monterey Hammock Pool Float and Water HammockBuy Now $12.99
TravelAwaits Content Strategist Laura Ray shared one of her favorite finds of the summer, and our readers went crazy over it! This pool float is compact enough to travel with, easy to inflate (no air pump required), offers many lounging options while remaining stable, and isn’t difficult to get yourself onto. We know you may not be thinking about pool or lake toys during the winter, but why not plan ahead for spring and summer fun?
Bonus: It costs less than $13!
