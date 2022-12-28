Our 18 Best-Selling Travel Products From 2022 You’ll Need In 2023

$119.99

Your carry-on bag should fit underneath the seat in front of you. More people are choosing to carry on their luggage because of flight delays and cancellations and to avoid baggage fees and lost luggage.

Kentrell recommends this TravelPro Backpack. Find one that is comfortable to wear or manageable to carry. You will end up using this bag as your daily carry bag during your vacation as well. It actually turns into a two-for-one and you won’t need an additional bag to pack for daily excursions.