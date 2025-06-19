7 of the Best Travel Journals That You’ll Actually Use

The era of physical journals might be behind us as more and more people look for digital solutions.

Videos by TravelAwaits

That being said, many travelers still seek out analog ways to record their favorite travel adventures. Personally, I’m a bit fan of journaling while traveling, and always have a small notebook with me to jot down thoughts, ideas, and reflections.

Though I use a regular notebook (from Venice’s famous Il Pavone shop, which I highly suggest you visit when in the city), there are dozens of specialized travel journals. They’re designed to be lightweight and easy to carry, offer special prompts for travelers, and also usually include maps so that travelers can visually log their journeys.

That being said, there are dozens upon dozens of travel journals on the market. If you’re looking for a special way to take your travels to the next level or want to give a gift to a traveler in your life, start with these picks.

They’re uniquely tailored for travel purposes, highly rated by buyers, and affordable to boot. Ready to discover the best travel journals on the market? Start here. I’ve selected travel journals for every type of traveler.

Best travel journals in 2025

Women’s pick: The Little Book of Big Adventures by Jen Simpson

Spiral-bound so that you can write easily on flat surfaces, this lightweight travel journal is functional and inspiring. Plus, it has a hard cover that makes it a bit more robust—and perfect for more rugged travelers like backpackers.

It’s got a map for you to record your travels, 16 segments designed to cover a trip, and plenty of prompts to keep your journaling streamlined.

Men’s pick: Grand Voyageur Leather Journal by Paper Republic

Small enough to fit in a pocket, this journal takes portable travel writing to the next level. The leather cover is faux, but sturdy and lightweight. Plus, the interior pages are refillable, letting you extend the fun after your musings multiply. You can even double-up on the interior paper refills if the standard number of pages is too few.

Great for kids (and fun adults): Travel Journal by Clever Fox

With a balance of cute illustrations and journal prompts, the Clever Fox journal has every feature you should look for in a portable notebook. The difference here is the focus on fun and creativity—the journal even comes with a few pages of stickers that you can use to add more color to your entries.

Plus, there’s a travel glossary in the back that includes things like safety tips. Both features make it great for younger travelers!

For stationery fans: Travel Journal by Papier

I’m a huge fan of Papier, which offers high-quality and bound journals of all stripes. Its travel journal includes six sections so you can log six adventures, offering prompts to help you set a budget, create an itinerary, and even plan your packing list. As an added bonus, the travel journal event includes games that you can play with others during long journeys.

Most portable pick: Country Passport by Letterfolk

Designed to be small, discreet, and lightweight, this little country passport lets you log your travels to each country. If you’re a country-counter or know someone who is, this is one of the best travel journal options, letting you log your experience in 20 different countries. The back also includes reference guides and checklists.

Not your typical option: I Was Here by Kate Pocrass

This visually dynamic journal gets your mind moving, offering drawn designs and unique prompts about your favorite (and least favorite) travel experiences. There are sections on time zones, tips from locals, and beyond, letting you remember your trips in the most dynamic way possible.

For photographers: Travel Journal Book by Duncan & Stone Paper Co.

If you tend to take a lot of photos during your travels, this journal is a great pick. In addition to those lovely travel prompts that help you measure and remember trips in unique ways, the Travel Journal Book also includes places for you to store photos.

I like that element because, though we tend to become amateur photographers when we travel, we rarely print out those photos. In this case, you’ve got a great reason to immortalize your favorite shots.