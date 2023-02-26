I’m An Avid Picnicker — 5 Picnic Blankets I’ve Tried And Loved

If you want to travel with your own personal blanket, want to picnic solo, or just like having your own sitting space, the original puffy blanket from Rumpl is the ideal traveling partner. It’s completely waterproof, so you don’t need to worry about where you place it and the blanket can deal with any drink spills or food drops from your picnic. Everything just wipes right off. This original waterproof blanket feels more like a sleeping bag than a traditional blanket, which means it’s still great for wrapping around you, especially if you’re camping, as it has the technology to keep you nice and warm.

It has a ripstop shell and insulation that reminds me of a quilted outdoor jacket. It also comes in a sherpa version, which is soft flannel on one side and sherpa fleece on the other. This makes a lovely cozy blanket that can be used for picnics and for wrapping yourself up. They both come with carry straps or duffels so they are really easy to carry around while you’re traveling. These are very durable blankets that can withstand any kind of weather and any kind of traveling. They are also the most colorful of all the blankets featured, and if you like an accessory with some character, this one is for you.

You can get this blanket in a simple blue or green color, but you can also get it in meandering colors of pink, orange, and purple. The blanket is even available with picture scenes on it, like the Grand Canyon, Joshua Tree, The Rocky Mountains, Yellowstone, and coverings of bright flowers. The sherpa versions do also have some interesting bright designs, but most of them are either plaid or plain colors.