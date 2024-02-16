Planning a Georgia spa resort vacation can take quite a bit of research, starting with deciding whether you are looking for a city location, a historic small town, or a mountaintop resort.

We’ve dug through all the options and our list of the 12 best spa resorts in Georgia has something for everyone if you’re looking to visit with a group of friends, your partner, or your whole family.

You’ll see why Chateau Elan Winery & Resort holds our top spot as it offers a resort experience with a top-notch spa along with stellar dining options and other resort experiences.

Our curated guide features the best of the best, so you can rest assured that the top spa resorts in Georgia are included.

Top 12 Best Spa Resorts in Georgia

1. Best Overall – Chateau Elan Winery & Resort

Spa view of Chateau Elan Photo credit: Ice Portal

Topping our list of best spa resorts in Georgia is this sprawling property in the foothills of the North Georgia Mountains. Chateau Elan Winery & Resort draws wine connoisseurs and guests who want to relax amid the stunning scenery.

Premier dining options on-site include an upscale chophouse, a French-inspired restaurant, and an old-world speakeasy, among other options.

Stay in the inn, or book a spa suite or golf villa if you want an even more luxurious stay. With three golf courses, a cigar club, tennis courts, nature trails, and bicycles to rent, you can stay as busy as you wish.

Take in the scenic North Georgia countryside from the windows of the Spa at Chateau Elan, a serene environment offering spa treatments, indoor and outdoor fitness classes, and mindful dining. Relax in the spa whirlpool, wet eucalyptus steam room, and dry Finnish sauna after your massage or facial that incorporates Chardonnay grapes to impart the antioxidant power of wine.

2. Best Boutique Hotel – Bellwether House

Spa view of Bellwether House Photo credit: Expedia

The Bellwether House is a grande dame of this Savannah neighborhood welcoming guests with comfortable suites with clawfoot tubs, garden views, and posh bedding.

A full breakfast is included with every stay as is afternoon tea service and nightly champagne sabering. This 21+ property promises a relaxing atmosphere for your romantic getaway or girls’ weekend.

The Spa at the Bellwether focuses on restoration with traditional massage therapy offered alongside reiki and reflexology. CBD oil and lotion can be included as an add-on. Private yoga sessions tailored to your specifications can be organized—guaranteed to put you in a meditative mindset.

Pair your massage service with a hot soak in their insulated copper soaking tub to promote muscle relaxation. The hot soak menu includes pine and fir essential oils for the Deep Forest soak, and the Mint + Rosemary soak with an aromatherapy bubble bath.

3. Best Luxury Hotel – The St. Regis Atlanta

Spa view of The St. Regis Atlanta Photo credit: Leonardo

This Buckhead resort welcomes guests with impeccable service that will extend throughout your stay. Elegant rooms with upscale designs can be found throughout and all come with the unrivaled St. Regis Butler Service that provides you with packing and unpacking service, garment pressing, and beyond—available 24 hours a day.

The Spa at the St. Regis is the urban retreat you’ve been looking for. Guests seek out the one-of-a-kind treatments included in “Caroline’s Collection.” Named after famed matriarch Caroline Astor, these services bring that special touch with opulent ingredients like rose quartz, rose stem cells, and porcelain flower oil.

If you are looking for a truly relaxing experience, try the Himalayan Escape which combines guided meditative breathing with a full body massage.

The property also offers a 24-hour athletic club, outdoor pool, and Southern dining restaurant with traditional tea service.

4. Best Family-Friendly Property – Callaway Resort & Gardens

Bedroom view of Callaway Resort & Gardens Photo credit: Expedia

If you are looking for a spa resort with activities for the whole family, Callaway Resort delivers. Located in Pine Mountain, the massive property has 10 miles of biking trails, 13 stocked fishing ponds, a golf course, a treetop adventure zipline course, and nearby horseback riding.

The Spa at Callaway Gardens brings in the resort’s natural surroundings to incorporate local herbs and plants in unique spa services. Rejuvenating facials and relaxing massage treatments are the mainstays of the spa menu with an array of unique options like the sleep soundly massage and the garden bath soak body treatment.

Experience a Himalayan salt room treatment to reduce inflammation, promote healthy skin, and relieve respiratory issues.

5. Best Budget Resort – Dahlonega Resort and Vineyard

Bedroom view of Dahlonega Resort and Vineyard Photo credit: Expedia

The foothills of Georgia’s Blue Ridge Mountains are home to this budget-friendly property. Stay in one of the lodge or cabin rooms and enjoy seasonal cuisine at the resort’s restaurant. Learn about the area’s wines while you sit in the outdoor Twisted Wine Garden taking in the view of the rolling hills.

The property’s spa facilities are a great space for a spa party or a relaxing couple’s massage. Start your day with a yoga class before you get your reiki massage or anti-aging facial.

Nearby wineries like Three Sisters Vineyard & Winery and Tesnatee River Winery and Meadery make for fun additions to your mountain getaway itinerary.

6. Best Golf Resort – Brasstown Valley Resort & Spa

Spa view of Brasstown Valley Resort & Spa Photo credit: Expedia

The idyllic North Georgia Mountains are home to the Brasstown Valley Resort with lodge guest rooms, cottages, and the exclusive 825-square-foot Equani Spa suite with a private rooftop deck and jacuzzi.

The Brasstown Valley Resort combines the stellar amenities of a mountain golf resort with a full-service spa, horseback riding on the property’s five miles of trails, and an indoor pool. Relax by the lodge’s roaring fire and enjoy a panoramic view of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Located on the sacred ground of the Cherokee people, the Equani Spa incorporates Cherokee-inspired healing elements into its spa treatments. Spend some time meditating in the outdoor labyrinth before you enjoy a hot stone or Swedish massage. If intense detoxification is your goal, they offer a botanical mud bath.

7. Best Fitness Classes – Loews Atlanta Hotel

Gym view of Loews Atlanta Hotel Photo credit: Leonardo

Just down the street from the Atlanta Botanical Garden and Piedmont Park is the Loews Atlanta Hotel where you’ll find spacious rooms with floor-to-ceiling city views. Enjoy some shareable small plates at the on-site restaurant and get your coffee just the way you like it at the nearby Starbucks.

The property’s Exhale Spa offers small group fitness classes including barre, yoga, HIIT, and cardio. After a class, soothe sore muscles with spa treatments like the Flow Massage—a deep tissue massage with a specialized kneading technique that frees energy blockages and relieves muscle tension.

8. Best Lakeside Resort – The Ritz-Carlton Reynolds, Lake Oconee

Restaurant view of The Ritz-Carlton Reynolds Lake Oconee Photo credit: Leonardo

This Greensboro spa resort is located on Lake Oconee. It offers the charm of a mountain lodge with the attention to detail that the Ritz-Carlton brand is known for. Exquisite suites and cottages offer plenty of room to spread out and many have private outdoor fire pits.

The property has a number of dining options overlooking Lake Oconee including a steakhouse and a relaxed, poolside restaurant serving salads, sandwiches, and grilled dishes. Golfers will go wild for the property’s five championship golf courses that play through wooded areas and rolling hills with a view of the lake.

Age-defying facials, soothing body treatments, and nourishing massages are all available at the spa. The 24-hour fitness center features Peloton bikes, Technogym strength stations, and Precor cardio machines.

9. Best Pet-Friendly Resort – Barnsley Resort

Spa view of Barnsley Resort Photo credit: Ice Portal

Just an hour’s drive from Atlanta or Chattanooga will take you to the Barnsley Resort where you can enjoy 3,000 scenic acres in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The property also has its own helipad onsite, if that’s your preferred method of transportation.

Nearby Adairsville, Georgia has antique shops and historic homes, and you can learn about the history of Bartow County by touring the 19 sites of the African American Heritage Trail.

Garden-to-table body treatments are the focus of the Barnsley Resort’s onsite spa. Try the Garden of Youth exfoliation and plant-infused mask that’s known as a “smoothie for the skin.” Another unique spa ritual offered here is the Forest Bathing Journaling Walk which brings you into mindful union with nature. Bonus: You can bring your dog and hike the resort’s historic grounds.

10. Best Oceanfront Resort – The Lodge at Sea Island

Spa view of The Lodge at Sea Island Photo credit: Expedia

Five miles of pristine beachfront property make The Lodge at Sea Island a destination people return to again and again. The property offers loads of outdoor recreation from turtle exploration to birding, horseback riding, and fishing.

The Spa at Sea Island focuses on the element of water to bring restoration through hydrotherapy treatments beginning as soon as you enter the relaxation garden atrium. Spa guests can enjoy the soothing relaxation lounge, revitalizing sauna and steam rooms, and refreshing whirlpool. End your spa day with some time on the sunbathing terrace.

11. Best City Resort with a View – The Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort & Spa

Spa view of The Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort & Spa Photo credit: Leonardo

Wake up with views of the Savannah River when you stay at this modern luxury property. Enjoy s’mores by the outdoor firepits, live music, and a heated riverfront resort pool. The property’s 18-hole PGA championship golf course is a huge draw, as is its proximity to Savannah’s historic district.

The Heavenly Spa by Westin offers rejuvenating services to address well-being both inside and out. Treat yourself to the Sweet Savannah package that combines a Georgia peach sweet tea scrub and a blushing honey massage. The onsite fitness studio offers group fitness classes, private yoga sessions, and personal training.

12. Best Indoor Pool – The Whitley

Bedroom view of The Whitley, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Atlanta Buckhead Photo credit: Leonardo

This property is a standout for its top-notch service and location in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood. Guests love The Whitley’s heated indoor pool with views of the city skyline, as well as the Tipsy Tea that’s offered on Saturday afternoons.

An entire floor of the property is devoted to The Spa at The Whitley where guests enjoy pampering and relaxation from the minute they enter the spa lounge. Visits to the indoor saline pool and Himalayan salt room are part of the experience. The Southern Belle facial is a favorite as it includes custom exfoliation followed by a collagen-boosting facial.

You won’t want to spend your whole day cooped up in your hotel room during your Georgia visit so you’ll want to think about what elements of a property are important to you, whether that’s proximity to the airport, availability of golf courses, or additional activities offered onsite.

Here’s a guide of important considerations to make when researching the best spa resorts in Georgia.

Location

You’ll find spa resorts all throughout Georgia from downtown properties in Atlanta to historic Savannah hotels and resorts buried in the woods of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

If you are looking for a truly serene experience, you might want to look to get out of the city limits and immerse yourself in nature. Spa facilities at mountain properties often include forest bathing experiences to go along with traditional spa treatments. And you can add on a long hike to feel even more zen.

City hotels offer the convenience of not having to drive far from the airport when you arrive. Many Atlanta hotels have excellent spas with unique spa rituals that embrace the traditions of southern hospitality.

Quality of Spa Services

If your spa experience is the focus of your vacation, you’ll want to consider the quality of the spa services available at the property you are considering. Many properties offer expansive spa relaxation areas with hot tubs, salt rooms, dry saunas, and even restaurants so you can spend a full day enjoying the spa.

It’s fun to try out spa services that are unique like the massages and facials at Chateau Elan that include Chardonnay grapes to impart the antioxidant power of wine. This makes for a more memorable experience.

Other Activities Offered

If you plan to stay more than just a few nights, it will be important for the resort to offer other activities like golf, tennis, horseback riding, wine tasting, and hiking. Many Georgia properties have swimming pools though some are only available seasonally.

Many properties like the Loews Atlanta Hotel have group fitness classes available for guests. The Bellwether House offers private yoga and meditation classes that would be perfect for a girls’ trip or a couple’s weekend. The Barnsley Resort‘s Forest Bathing Journaling Walk welcomes children, which is great if you are traveling with your family and looking to add a little zen.

Look into nearby activities if you plan to leave the resort during your stay. It’s fun to incorporate winery visits, antique shopping excursions, and historical walks into your itinerary.

Dining Options

The convenience of having a number of dining options at your resort is not to be discounted. It’s nice to know you won’t have to drive back to the resort after your meal.

Chateau Elan has a wide variety of restaurants and bars available, including a speakeasy and French-inspired bistro. When staying at The Lodge at Sea Island, you can dine outdoors with the sound of the crashing waves of the Atlantic Ocean nearby.

Budget

You can certainly spend a pretty penny when visiting a spa resort in Georgia, but if budget is more of a concern, there are plenty of less-expensive options available. The Dahlonega Resort and Vineyard is a lovely budget-friendly option with lodge and cabin rooms available.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What types of spa treatments are offered?

Most spa resorts will offer traditional options like facials, massages, and body treatments. In others, you’ll find more comprehensive offerings like reiki treatments, guided meditation, nail services, and yoga classes. Viewing the spa’s website will often provide information about special packages and more unique treatments available.

What amenities are available at the spa resort, such as pools, fitness centers, and relaxation areas?

Your spa visit can become a full-day experience when you visit a spa that offers saunas, salt rooms, whirlpools, and relaxation rooms. Some spa resorts have fitness areas connected to them so you can incorporate exercise as part of your wellness experience if you desire.

Are there any packages or special services offered for bridal parties or other groups?

A great way to experience a spa resort is with a group of friends, whether that’s for a bridal party, birthday celebration, or other gathering. Many spas will have special private rooms available for celebratory snacks, as well as group yoga classes for those who want an activity before their spa treatments.

Conclusion

If you are looking for a spa resort in Georgia that has it all—upscale dining, opulent spa facilities, winery activities, hiking trails, and golfing—I suggest you choose the Chateau Elan Winery & Resort that tops our list. It has unique spa treatments you won’t see elsewhere and a relaxing vibe that will suit any wellness getaway.

