8 Small-Town Stops on the Pacific Coast Highway in Oregon & Washington

California takes the lion’s share of fame when it comes to the Pacific Coast Highway, aka Route 101.

But it’s only one of three states that the famed PCH winds through—and those dramatic forests in Northern California don’t magically disappear at the state line with Oregon.

Oregon is home to some of the most rugged stretches of the Pacific Coast Highway, and it’s dotted with small, charming towns. Further north in Washington, the views are more moody than dramatic as towering forests give way to misty rainforests and old-growth woodlands. Once again, quaint towns can be found along Route 101 all the way to the border.

Ready to take a closer look at the best small-town stops (plus, other sights) on the Pacific Coast Highway in Oregon and Washington?

Here’s where to go, starting south in Oregon and heading north to Washington. Just a heads up that some of my recommendations are located a lot closer to one another compared to California, meaning you probably won’t want to stop at each—choose wisely!

(Psst—in case you missed it, I already covered some of the best small-town stops in California on the Pacific Coast Highway.)

Small-town stops on the Pacific Coast Highway in Oregon (south to north)

Brookings

A Friendly seagull sits on a railing at a home in Brookings, Oregon.

With a population under 7,000, there’s not much to do in Brookings—but it has a strangely mild enough climate that you’ll notice mature palm trees around town. Meanwhile, it’s easy to access the coast and hiking trails.

It’s also home to unique festivals that might coincide with your road trip through town, including the famous Pirates of the Pacific Festival.

Just know that it’s only around 30 miles north of Crescent City, the last stop on my recommendations for small towns on the Pacific Coast Highway in California.

Explore things to do in Brookings.

Port Orford

A view of the Hughes House, constructed in 1898 for a pioneer dairy farmer, is an ornate, authentically restored Victorian home and National Historic Site near Port Orford, Oregon.

This small town has a penchant for artistic crafts and outdoor activities. Its beaches are the perfect place to enjoy sweeping views, while the tides are usually calm enough for kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding. In town, you can wander around to explore the art galleries. Rumor has it there’s even a Victorian mansion open to visitors…

Explore things to do in Port Orford.

Bandon

Woman with yellow jacket descending the wooden steps to reach Bandon beach, Coos county, Oregon, USA.

Looking to sample Oregon specialties in a historic small-town setting? Bandon has a little bit of everything, from its famous cheese factories to its beloved cranberry festival. It’s also a prime spot to take on nature, from surfing and kite surfing to mountain biking and even storm watching.

Storm-watching might sound weird, but it was also a pastime where I grew up in Missouri—who doesn’t love a little sky drama?!

Explore things to do in Bandon.

Yachats

Yachats, Oregon, United States – May 9th, 2022: A seagull resting atop a Yachats State Park visitor sign, in Yachats, Oregon, United States.

With a population hovering around 1,000, Yachats is the smallest town on this list—but it’s a popular tourist stop on Route 101. Similar to Brookings, annual festivals draw a large crowd, including the Yachats Celtic Music Festival in early November.

But the real magic is the annual Yachats Village Mushroom Festival held in October. Mycological experts travel in from around the world to give talks and otherwise nerd out on mushrooms.

Explore things to do in Yachats.

Cannon Beach

Cannon Beach, Oregon, USA

You probably already have Cannon Beach on your Pacific Coast Highway radar. Just in case you don’t, it’s a can’t-miss stop thanks to its endless, sandy beaches and otherwise jaw-dropping coastal views. It’s also a larger stop on Route 101, perfect for re-stocking any supplies or posting up in a comfortable hotel.

(Or, if you want an even larger city to kick back in, head further north to Astoria. It’s got a few unique historical angles, as well.)

Explore things to do in Cannon Beach.

Small-town stops on the Pacific Coast Highway in Washington (south to north)

Long Beach

Worlds Longest Beach sign on the archway over street in the town of Long Beach, Pacific County, Washington State, USA

Looking for an adorable and historic main street to complement your Pacific Coast Highway road trip? For me, these types of stops add structure and character to a road trip. Though small, I recommend stopping in at Long Beach for a few treats (there’s a delicious donut shop in town) and stretching your legs while exploring the boutique shops.

Or at the ridiculously long beach for which the town is named. Apparently, it’s the longest in the world.

Explore things to do in Long Beach.

Forks

Forks, Washington, USA – June 11, 2023: Welcome sign for the City of Forks, surrounded by dense forest of Olympic Peninsula

Forks, Washington, is the setting for the (in)famous Twilight Saga, a teen vampire romance book series. I would stop in just for that fact alone—but if you cringe at the mention of Edward and Bella, skip out on Forks.

The town has a lot of shout-outs for fans. If you’re ambivalent, you’ll enjoy the town’s small-town charm and range of boutique shops. It’s also a fantastic gateway to Hoh Rain Forest, one of the US’s only rainforests.

Explore things to do in Forks.

Port Angeles

A boat anchored on the calm waters of the Puget Sound as the early morning sun rays warm the cloud ridden sky at Port Angeles, Washington

As the largest hub on the Olympic Peninsula, Port Angeles isn’t a small town by any stretch. Still, it’s a great place to end your Pacific Coast Highway adventure (or start it) thanks to its range of activities.

You can use it to explore hotspots like Marymere Falls and Salt Creek Recreation Area, or simply enjoy the city’s large pier and eat like royalty at its seafood restaurants.

Explore things to do in Port Angeles.