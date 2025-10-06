Inside the Government Shutdown—Is the TSA Still Running? And What About the FAA?

As a travel writer, one of the first things I thought when news of the federal government shutdown hit was… hmmm, that’s not what air travel needs right now.

Let me catch you up. Air travel laws and regulations are a major partisan topic. Proposed regulations and operations can change quickly with each new administration.

For example, plans to launch 2024’s Fly Rights program have stalled, setting back consumer-based air travel regulations quite a bit. At the same time, the current administration has rolled out new funding to help modernize and improve Air Traffic Control operations.

But a government shutdown is bad for air travel across the board, especially for the Transportation Security Administration or TSA.

First, because the TSA is a federally regulated and funded entity. Second, US air travel is facing higher rates of incidents and delays than ever before. Third, the TSA already grapples with understaffing, and has for years.

So, what’s going on with the federal government shutdown as it relates to air travel? Let’s find out.

The TSA & FAA are still up and running… for the most part

Let’s quickly review. The TSA stands for the Transportation Security Administration. It’s part of the US Department of Homeland Security. It’s very closely related to the FAA, but is ultimately responsible for different flight-related matters.

For context, the FAA, or Federal Aviation Administration, is part of the US Department of Transportation. The TSA keeps passengers safe and is responsible for customs, as well. The FAA, on the other hand, regulates aviation safety for airlines and pilots. The FAA oversees Air Traffic Control.

Both the TSA and FAA have faced difficulties since the US government shutdown began on October 1, 2025.

The FAA has furloughed around 25% of its workforce, or around 11,000 employees. Air traffic control and safety functions are fully operational, meaning all 13,00 air traffic controllers are still on the job. That being said, tasks like audits and performance analysis have been halted during the shutdown.

By contrast, the TSA has only furloughed around 3,000 of its 64,000 employees. The rest are considered essential and are still being scheduled for normal shifts. There’s just one catch: TSA agents won’t be paid until the shutdown ends. The last time a similar shutdown happened, many TSA agencies around the country were short-staffed due to absences.

So, what does this mean for travelers in the US? I recommend giving yourself extra time to get through security, just in case TSA agents at the airport are understaffed. Issues with staffing could continue until the shutdown ends.