US ‘Fly Rights’ Plans Nixed by Department of Transportation

Last year, I reported on upcoming changes that the Department of Transportation was implementing. These changes revolved around passenger flight rights in the US, specifically for reimbursements for delayed or canceled flights.

The proposed changes were part of an overarching Fly Rights campaign that sought to educate and empower Americans when it comes to domestic flights.

As in, when are we owed reimbursements? And how can we claim reimbursement when flights are wrongfully canceled or delayed?

The Fly Rights page, which was recently archived on the USDOT website, laid out regulations for when and how these types of situations would be rectified. Namely, it put the onus of providing reimbursements on airlines—not passengers.

Turns out, it was a little too good to be true. While these types of regulations are often disregarded when a new administration takes office, many Americans were hopeful that Fly Rights would usher in a new era of air travel standards.

On September 4th, the proposed changes were officially nixed. So, what passenger rights do Americans have in 2025?

What has changed since the Fly Rights proposal was dropped?

Airlines are thrilled with the decision by the USDOT to cancel proposed changes, the largest of which are represented by Airlines for America. Airlines feel that they shouldn’t be held accountable for delays, which would have resulted in automatic refunds according to the now-nixed rule change proposals.

Similarly, airlines are not required to provide meals, lodging, or transportation for delays—or even cancellations, if they’re caused by severe weather.

For context, EU regulations require airlines to issue partial or full refunds if domestic flights around the region are delayed by more than three hours. The same for international flights departing from the EU that are delayed by more than six hours. Only special events, like inclement weather, exempt an airline.

That being said, passengers in the US still have the right to refunds when flights are canceled. Similarly, you can still receive compensation if you’re bumped from an overbooked flight.

I’ve read reports that state federal dictates passengers can be offered up to $1,350 if they’re wrongfully bumped from an overbooked flight—but airlines still have the right to bump you.