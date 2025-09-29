Pack With Me for a Weekend in Portugal Using Only a Big Purse

Here’s the low-down…

You can use large purses/totes as weekender bags for short three-day trips

You only need one pair of shoes for a weekend trip—seriously

Portugal is chillier than you might think in September, with temperatures ranging from the low 60s to the low 80s

Now that the summer heat is gone, I’m back on the road.

I recently returned from a trip to the north of Sicily—and it’s already time to head back to the airport. This time, I’m flying from Barcelona to Lisbon to meet up with my mom for a weekend getaway. We’ll be driving from Lisbon to Cascais on the coast for a three-day adventure.

Unlike my week in Sicily, where temperatures were in the 80s and peaked into the 90s, the weather in Portugal around Cascais will linger in the 70s, rising into the lower 80s at some points before dropping into the 60s at night. That’s a challenging temperature range for me since I tend to get cold easily.

Let’s add to the challenge: to save money on flights, I’m taking only an over-the-shoulder bag. (I’m flying with easyJet, which charges for a rolling carry-on.) It’s a large tote-style purse that I can use as a weekender bag, even though it’s not technically made for travel.

Here’s how I packed for a short three-day weekend getaway in Portugal, from Friday to Sunday.

The methodology: packing for a weekend in Portugal

If you’re new to my packing MO, here’s a crash course: first focus on weather, then focus on activities.

As outlined above, the Cascais area is in the midst of a dry autumn with intermittent rainstorms. I need to have enough layers to stay warm at night, but not sweat when the sun comes out and temperatures rise.

In terms of activities, there’s nothing big on the schedule. We have a car rental that we’ll drive along the coast to see the sights, eat well, and otherwise enjoy the downtime.

In short, I don’t need to pack for any fine dining dates or plan for any outdoor adventures. That means, in this case, I’ll be packing one pair of tennis shoes.

Lastly, I always bring along a travel pillow (see: plushie), so I always make sure to leave a little room to stuff that bad boy in. (Plushies are very stuffable.)

Packing for a weekend in Portugal

Ready to see how the sausage is made? I’m flying easyJet with no paid overhead bag, meaning I only have one small under seat bag. Below, I list out what I actually packed for a weekend in Portugal using a large purse. (A great substitute would be an actual weekender bag or a travel backpack.)

What I packed for a weekend in Portugal:

One pair of heavier jeans

One pair of light silk pants

Silk skirt

Two tank tops

White tee

Oversized sleep tee

Long-sleeve button-up

Fuzzy caridgan

Toiletries & makeup

Socks & underwear

Tennis shoes

One tiny purse—basically a clutch

One large jacket

Below are some pictures of what that amount of clothes looks like. I’ve used my chihuahua as a reference size for the bag—but know that he’s a large chihuahua, not a toy.

And keep in mind that the photos show my full packing list, which means I’m wearing the heavier articles on the plane. (Except for my large jacket – that isn’t pictured.) You can also see the two little bags that I use for toiletries, makeup, and underoos.

Here’s what I wish I had space to pack but didn’t: one of my obnoxiously large fantasy books, another pair of shoes, and one or two more jackets.

