Things You Shouldn’t Pack for a Trip: 7 Space & Weight-Wasters

Packing advice is endless and, usually, dependent on your trip’s duration and destination.

Beach vacation packing lists won’t necessarily look like a winter escape list, after all. But your trip’s theme isn’t the only thing you need to keep in mind when you bust out your favorite suitcase.

Then, there are popular travel products you need to consider, along with wacky new luggage hacks. In short, even if you’ve been traveling for years, you might realize your suitcase setup is far from streamlined.

Ready to figure out which things you shouldn’t pack for a trip, in most cases? While I can’t help you craft the perfect packing list without knowing the precise details of your trip, I offer you my humble suggestions about what should rarely, if ever, be in your suitcase when you leave home.

These are the seven things you shouldn’t pack for a trip.

7 things you shouldn’t pack for a trip

1. Your ‘just in case’ pieces, including fancy clothes

Fancy clothes are usually heavier and bulkier than standard pieces, meaning they waste space in your luggage while adding poundage.

But what if you want to look fancy for an impromptu date night—you should bring that nice dress, right? And what if you take that photography tour—you should bring your professional camera, right? And what happens if you lose your earbuds—might as well bring the over-the-ear headphones, too, right?

Wrong. On all three counts.

Unless you have a pricey date night scheduled at a restaurant with an actual dress code, skip the fancy gear, including dresses for her and nice shoes for him. And, unless you actually booked an extensive photography tour and are traveling specifically for photography, leave the camera at home.

I think you get my point. ‘Just in case’ things should be the first items axed from your packing list.

2. Rain jackets

Why does the rain jacket have its own category? It’s the most contentious of all those ‘just in case’ items.

If you’re visiting a location that has rain in the immediate forecast and is in the rainy season, you might need one. But if that’s not the case, you probably don’t need one.

Rain jackets are usually thick in order to keep moisture out, which makes them stuffy and harder for you to regulate your temperature in warm climates. After a single use, some rain jackets will start to smell musty—especially if your hotel room or rental doesn’t get a lot of airflow.

Again, if you’re going to India in the monsoon season, you probably want a rain jacket. However, I think an umbrella and/or a fantastic poncho would do the job just as well, even if you’re facing brief daily showers.

3. A heavy-duty, reusable water bottle

Don’t bring your Stanley Cup or your Yeti. They’re huge, and they weigh a lot. The same is true for many stainless-steel water bottles, and definitely for glass water bottles.

I’ve had the most success with high-quality and BPA-free plastic water bottles. If I’m in a bind and forget to bring a water bottle, I usually purchase a drink in a glass bottle from the airport (usually a cold tea) and use that for emergencies.

Whatever water bottle solution you choose, just don’t forget to consider weight. Also, if you’re worried about standing out as an American, avoid brands like Stanley Cup or Yeti. Not too many other international travelers tote them along.

4. A clunky power bank

Just like with your water bottle, you should think about weight and even heat when it comes to your power bank. In my many worldly travels, I’ve gotten away with keeping small and single-charge battery packs with me.

That being said, I don’t use my phone too often while traveling. So, if you do need a larger option, consider weight and quality.

Weight is important because you don’t want to be bogged down by a portable item you’ll keep with you. But quality is also important if you’re visiting a warm zone, like the Greek Islands or Mexico. The higher the quality of the charging bank, the better it will manage those high temperatures, preventing any burnouts and charging issues.

5. Bluetooth converters

Bluetooth converters took off over the last year, making it easy for passengers on planes to connect their Bluetooth-enabled earbuds to the plane’s entertainment console. They can be used in a similar fashion for any electronics with a headphone jack.

In reality, they’re just another gadget you need to keep track of and charge while you’re on vacation. For this reason, I advise you leave them behind.

(To clarify: Bluetooth converters landed on this list of things you shouldn’t pack because it’s geared toward the average traveler. But if you’re a frequent flyer who covers long distances regularly, they might be helpful for you since they let you use your favorite pair of Bluetooth-powered headphones on the plane.)

6. New shoes or large shoes

If your shoes aren’t broken in, vacation isn’t the time to do so. If your shoes are large, like boots, then reconsider packing them.

Even if you’re willing to wear your largest pair of shoes on the plane, remember that you might have more domestic travel when you arrive at your destination. In other words, though you can manage an airport trip with them, how do you feel about riding buses in those shoes, taking trains in those shoes, and so on?

As with other things you shouldn’t pack for a trip, don’t just think about how you’ll get stuff to/from your destination, but how bringing those items will affect your trip.

You probably don’t need a curling iron or a hair-dryer or a straightener on your trip. Or, if it is necessary, invest in a travel size. Not only do hairstyling tools take up a lot of space, but they’re also prone to converter issues.

What’s worse than busting a Dyson hair dryer on vacation thanks to a power surge? Having to replace it. Or maybe having to explain to your Airbnb neighbors why the whole floor’s power just cut out. (Don’t forget – other countries might have more sensitive electrical systems.)

For men, consider whether your buzzer uses a lithium battery. If it does, make sure to pack it in your carry-on. But try to avoid bringing it along unless you’re positive that you’ll use it. And, as with hairstyling tools, choose an option that’s travel-friendly.