8 Things to Do in Cody, Wyoming this Winter: Ice Festivals, Holiday Fairs, & More

Winter-ready mountain towns aren’t always the most affordable.

Unless you know where to look, of course. Along with places like North Conway, New Hampshire, and Montrose, Colorado, Cody, Wyoming, is one of the country’s most budget-friendly destinations for winter-lovers.

While Cody isn’t cheap by any stretch, it’s one of those locations that I find myself recommending again and again.

First, it’s got an all-American history that just about any traveler would enjoy learning about. (The name Cody comes from Buffalo Bill Cody, who was one of the town’s founders—and that’s just one little factoid.) Second, it’s got rough-and-ready adventures that you can take on at your own pace, whether you’re staying at a dude ranch or a luxury hotel.

Lastly, and most importantly, Cody, Wyoming, is one of the US’s most stunning winter destinations. Its proximity to Yellowstone National Park probably paints a pretty solid picture: The views are breathtaking, and the natural wonders are unspoiled.

As an added perk, the town also comes alive when the weather cools. If you’ll be stopping through Cody this winter, make sure to join the festivities.

Below, I’m highlighting some of the best things to do in Cody, Wyoming, this winter. (I’ve got a few late autumn picks, as well!) Events are listed in chronological order.

Best things to do in Cody, Wyoming this winter: top events in town

Holiday Craft Fair

November 22 at the corner of 13th & Beck Avenue

Each year, the local Crisis Intervention Services crew throws a holiday craft gathering. Locals are welcome to join to sell their wares, but all goods must be homemade. That means visitors like you can explore over 50 unique vendors that showcase artisanal crafts from the Cody area.

Lion’s Club Turkey Day

November 22 at the Bob Moore Memorial Park in downtown Cody

Turkey Day is a celebration that comes right on the heels of Thanksgiving—but it looks a little different in Cody. This annual event is a fundraiser for the local Cody Lions Club, a group that provides seeing and hearing needs of locals. There are kids’ games, shooting games, and even a truck raffle. Just check out the details to see how you can join.

Festival of Trees: Merry Mingle Tree Lighting & Bingo

November 28 at 707 Sheridan Ave from 6-8 pm

If you’re in the area on November 28th, don’t miss out on this free event. It’s a short tree lighting and bingo event that comes with a cash bar. A simple way to package in some added holiday cheer to your Cody adventure.

Cody Cowboy Christmas Stroll and Lighted Parade

November 29 on Sheridan Avenue at 6 pm

The main drag of Sheridan Avenue shuts down for this Christmas stroll—and it’s a decidedly Cody take on Christmas. You can expect a scavenger hunt, food trucks, burn barrels that will keep you warm, and plenty of cowboy themes and treats. Most importantly, Santa will also be in attendance, making this a perfect addition for families visiting Yellowstone or Cody in late November.

Annual Nutcracker Production by Rocky Mountain Dance Theatre

December 13-14 at 1225 10th Street

Tickets range from $23-33 for this professional show at the Wynona Thompson Auditorium. Expect to see some of the best performers from the local area, along with Arizona ballet legend Randy Pacheco. The show will run over two days. Purchase your tickets ahead of time.

Wyoming Ice Festival

January 1-4 in the South Fork Valley

What’s an ice festival? It’s a public event that features ice climbing clinics and lessons by day and unique presentations by night. Whether you’re just hearing about ice climbing for the first time or have some experience under your belt, there’s a course that’s perfect for you. But even if you’re not interested in ice climbing, you can also just hang out and enjoy the vibes.

This year is the second Wyoming Ice Festival, which was a hit during its first run. The January 2026 event will include food vendors and trucks, Snake River Brewing beer on tap, and evening events hosted by the Cody Cattle Company.

Ice Fishing Derby

January 30-February 1 at the Sunshine Reservoirs in Meeteetse

Similar to the ice festival, the ice fishing derby takes you straight into the heart of Wyoming winters—in local fashion, of course. The 2026 derby will be the 19th consecutive event, which regularly draws ice fishing buffs from around the country. The weekend includes ice fishing events (competitive), along with a great community that’s passionate about ice fishing.

Events are designed to see which fisher can capture the largest, longest, and other record-winning fish. There’s also a solid $10k in prize pool money that is shared with competitors, which adds to the thrill.

Buffalo Bill Birthday Ball

February 21 at 1240 Beck Avenue

Dubbed a ‘rip-snorting cowboy extravaganza’, Buffalo Bill’s annual birthday celebration is one for the books. It’s an adults-only party that serves up prime rib between gun raffles and silent auctions. Expect dancing, gambling, drinking, eating, and general merriment that Buffalo Bill would recognize from his heyday.

Similar to other Cody events, the majority of proceeds go to local organizations, from Meals on Wheels to pregnancy resource centers. That should clue you in to the homegrown nature of this event, which draws in locals as well as visitors and makes it one of the best (and coolest) ways to soak up Cody culture.