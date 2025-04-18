5 Dude Ranches in Cody, Wyoming Where You Can Play Cowboy

2025 may be the year of the cowboy-core adventure.

From visiting the coolest rodeos in Montana to delving into the cowboy history of Scottsdale, Americans across the country are taking a closer look at the self-sufficient, yeehaw lifestyle. And many are coming back for more.

National Park excursions are often part of these cowboy-centric excursions, especially in the Northern Rocky Mountain region. Travelers interested in learning more about the cowboy lifestyle are often heading into (or out of) major parks like Yellowstone, Glacier National Park, and Grand Teton.

If that sounds like an adventure that’s on your radar, I’ve got a tip that will help you take your cowboy adventure to the next level: the dude ranches of Cody, Wyoming.

Never heard of a dude ranch? Or Cody?

Saddle up, partner. If you want to put together a quality, rugged adventure, you’ll need to know a thing or two about both.

Welcome to Cody—and dude ranches

Cody, Wyoming is one of the last vestiges of the American Wild West. Its namesake comes from Buffalo Bill Cody, who helped found this town back in 1896.

Buffalo Bill was an outdoorsman known for hunting buffalo (hence the name) and setting up some of the first cowboy shows in the country. Sensing a growing interest in ranching culture, he launched some of the country’s first rodeo and cowboy shows.

Today, Cody is better known as one of the last stops before you reach Yellowstone National Park’s eastern gate.

But the town remains proud of its cowboy heritage. In fact, heritage might not be the right word considering the ways of the cowboy are still alive in Cody.

Modern cowboys in the area work on ranches where they’re responsible for managing livestock, tending herds, and driving cattle.

Given the majority of modern ranchers still work on horseback, their daily lives aren’t actually that far removed from Cody’s first founding fathers/cowboys.

In fact, this Wyoming town is incredibly proud to share its rough-and-tumble traditions with visitors. There are over a dozen working ranches, dude ranches, and lodges where you can stay with the sole purpose of getting to feel and experience this cowboy heritage.

I recommend starting with a dude ranch. These ranches exist mostly to entertain visitors, compared to a working ranch that sources its profit from livestock and cattle. Staff at dude ranches are ready to help you plan excursions like fishing, trail riding, campfire cookouts, and more.

In Cody, you can stay at either, but I recommend sticking with the hospitality-geared dude ranches. Below, I’m recommending my favorite picks from the official Cody selections.

Top 5 dude ranches in Cody, Wyoming for your cowboy-core dreams

Before I start listing out dude ranches, let me forewarn you that some of the websites are a little basic. I know that some travelers avoid booking on websites that feel dated, but let me reassure you—every dude ranch listed below has been vetted by Cody, Wyoming’s travel board, and comes with stellar reviews.

I’ve linked the TripAdvisor pages so that you can explore reviews from previous guests, but you’ll need to book the store directly via the website in most cases.

A resort-style dude ranch in Cody: Uxu Ranch

Choose from a long list of activities to put together your ultimate cowboy itinerary. You can also choose from weekend packages and other special offers. Explore their website and TripAdvisor.

The most rustic pick: 7D Ranch

This activity-ready dude ranch specializes in large group vacations. Just plan for a more countrified experience; its log cabins don’t have too many modern amenities. Explore the 7D Ranch website and TripAdvisor.

The most beginner-friendly option: Rimrock Dude Ranch

Want a hands-on take on cowboy life? At Rimrock, you can expect a week-long itinerary that comes with all the essentials—including a horse that you’ll look after for the duration of your stay. Check out the Rimrock Dude Ranch website and TripAdvisor.

The highest-rated pick: Crossed Sabres Ranch

You’ll feel like one of the pack in no time with this family-run dude ranch. Expect to choose from a long list of available activities, from riding to fishing. Explore their website and TripAdvisor.

The oldest dude ranch in Cody: Shoshone Lodge & Guest Ranch

This 100-year-old dude ranch has experience and expertise under its belt. That equates to a seamless stay that’s steeped in local history. Take a look at their website and TripAdvisor.