13 VRBOs & Airbnbs in Austin That Prove The City Still Has Style

Austin has historically had a reputation for being weird.

Videos by TravelAwaits

In a state as conservative as Texas, that ‘weird’ moniker is a reference to more liberal and artistic lifestyle choices, from hosting all-night jam sessions to supporting eco-conscious initiatives. Some might also point to Austin’s large population of college-aged students as an origin.

The motto ‘keep Austin weird’ was born in the early 2000s as a desire to maintain the city’s unique identity, which many argue began fomenting as early as the 70s.

Some believe the city has lost its weird edge thanks to corporate interests and gentrification, arguing it doesn’t look that much different than Houston or Dallas at this point.

Others argue that nothing can kill Austin’s true spirit and identity. Though a bit more underground than it was in the early 2000s, Austin’s weirdness still exists, and it’s exceedingly vibrant.

It might be harder to find, but it’s still out there. And you can get up close and personal at these Airbnbs in Austin that let their personalities shine, offering a great landing pad for citywide adventures, from SXSW to weekend trips.

Top 10 picks for VRBOS & Airbnbs in Austin

VRBOs & Airbnbs in Austin that prove the city still has style

This Airbnb focuses on the beauty, innovation, and strength of the renowned Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. Along with its vibrant and cozy décor, you can expect a top-notch location. This rental property is located across the street from Austin’s top coffee house, called Mercado Sin Nombre, also voted one of the best in the country.

Honey Cloud is a passion project from an owner who wanted to build a treehouse right in their backyard. No, it’s not a bona fide treehouse in Texas, but it has lovely wood features and an absolutely massive skylight that makes the outdoors feel indoors. The amenities and pieces are certainly upscale, meaning this treehouse-inspired project isn’t rustic at all.

Tiny but packed with character, comfortable, and functional, this tiny home was designed by a local artist during the COVID lockdown. Think: total cottagecore in a mini package. As an added perk, this rental also puts you in walking distance of some of Austin’s top locations, such as Shipe Park and Pool.

Austonians love their treehouses and treetop getaways. This East Side rental takes you into the vibrant green canopy with its covered porch. Inside, expect ten-foot ceilings and large windows that are also surrounded by lovely greenery. In fact, there’s plenty of space to stretch in this large, one-bedroom rental.

Like a Chappel Roan fever dream, this eclectic and brightly decorated four-bedroom getaway is easily one of the funkiest on the list. It looks like it was designed for influencer photo shoots with all its bright pink and audacious décor. However, the rooms are very tasteful and the beds look insanely comfortable—plus, that little outdoor pool is heated. Great for girl gangs of all ages.

Dubbed a two-bedroom bungalow, this large home comfortably sleeps six for larger groups heading to Austin. Is it ultra-funky and indie like the rest of the Airbnbs on this list? Not particularly, but the design elements are definitely bespoke and colorful. There’s also a great mini-pool in the back.

From the orange corduroy sofa to the shade structures in the backyard, this is the type of Airbnb in Austin that perks you up. Nestled amongst other bungalows on the East Side, you’ll feel like you’re part of the neighborhood. Full disclosure: the backyard comes with a fire pit and a BBQ grill that are situated on a dirt plot. I’m guessing the dirt plot is temporary or that there’s an environmental reason for it.

This simple studio bungalow is bright, has a great location on Austin’s SoCo, and has a lovely design. It’s not the funkiest of the bunch, but I really love its outdoor terrace and sitting areas. Plus, it puts you smack in the middle of one of Austin’s oldest residential neighborhoods of Bouldin Creek.

The best way to soak up the spirit of Austin is to book a room in a shared residence. Not only do you get the benefit of local recommendations and insights from your host, but you also get to live just like a local. Shea offers a bright and comfortable room in her home, which comes with a lovely backyard perfect for dining and a basic spread of snacks and coffee.

If you’re okay staying a bit further outside the city, this property offers a lovely respite in a forested, green half-acre property. There’s a massive deck out back that lets you soak up the scenery. Plus, many of the pieces in your rented room are bespoke and unique.