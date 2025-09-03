8 Highly Rated Hotels in Downtown Philadelphia in Center City

Whether you’re heading into Philadelphia to delve deep into American history or just to join the Bird Gang for an Eagles game, you’ll need a comfortable and well-located hotel to rest your head at night.

I tend to put more emphasis on location, as landing in the right spot hands you the keys to a more relaxed and exciting trip. You’re probably within walking distance of major attractions, along with public transportation. Great eateries and cultural hubs are also easier to find in a city center compared to the suburbs.

On top of that, a city’s downtown area is often its more identifiable when it comes to culture—even if locals don’t spend the whole day there.

If you’re looking for a place to stay in the City of Brotherly Love, head to one of these hotels in downtown Philadelphia that put you right in the middle of the action.

(Just a note: Philadelphia’s downtown area is called Center City. Apparently, ‘downtown’ is a geo-term borrowed from Manhattan that slowly became the norm for other US cities—but not in Philly. The hotels listed below are located in or near Philadelphia’s Center City, which is the ‘core’ of its downtown area.)

This lovely hotel has all the basics that you could want for a visit to Center City. You can choose from one-bedroom or suites, some of which come with kitchenettes. There is also a business center and a rooftop pool to enjoy. While there is a large convention space on the grounds, The Windsor Suites feel very warm and quaint, unlike many other convention-serving hotels.

Stylized as YOWIE, this swanky little boutique hotel proves that star numbers don’t count. Though it has only two stars thanks to its amenity count (no rooftop pools or fitness centers), it’s a decidedly cool and homegrown project. The hotel is upstairs; downstairs, you can find a shop and café that’s frequented by the city’s coolest artists, indie labels, designers, and more. As an added perk, you get to stay in Center City’s ultra cool South Street area.

YOWIE is plenty stylish when it comes to hotels in downtown Philadelphia, but Guild House Hotel delivers on both character and history. Set inside a National Historic Landmark and outfitted with effortlessly opulent décor, you’ll feel like you’ve stepped inside one of the trendiest time capsules in the world. The Founders Suite looks like something out of an Old World fantasy.

Looking for a slightly quieter but equally chic atmosphere? The Bellevue Hotel offers a minimalist but historic take on luxury trappings. Its décor is more understated but just as high-class, letting you settle into life in Center City in a very Parisian way.

Sonder by Marriott Bonvoy (The Witherspoon Apartments Center City)

I always enjoy a Sonder property thanks to the spa-like feel. Similar to The Bellevue, interiors are both minimal and austere, letting you escape the hustle of Center City. As with other Sonder properties, you get long-stay perks like in-suite laundry and a full kitchen. But the real magic at The Witherspoon property is the historic grounds, which date back to 1895 and ooze with character.

ROOST isn’t a traditional hotel; it’s a collection of privately maintained apartments set inside a residential building. Some people enjoy that kind of arrangement, while others find it cold and confusing. I’ll leave it up to you—but I think if you tend to enjoy private rentals, then ROOST Midtown is a nice in-between that puts you smack in the action of Center City.

No need to reinvent the wheel in Center City—this Hampton Inn has all the basics you’ll need for a reliably great stay. (Also, Hampton Inn has done well in sleeper surveys for its top-notch beds. Just saying.) It’s perfect for anyone who wants to be close to the Pennsylvania Convention Center, too—it’s located just across the street.

If the Hampton Inn doesn’t scratch your itch, you’ve got another reliable chain located in Center City. This Courtyard by Marriott has a great location in the heart of downtown Philadelphia, along with a 24-hour front desk. It’s also close to the convention center, in case you’re in town for a big event.

