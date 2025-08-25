According to New Poll, These Are the Best Hotels for Good Sleep

If you sleep well on vacation, consider it a superpower. As with sleeping on planes, getting good shut-eye during a trip is a tough job—even if you’re normally a good sleeper.

Videos by TravelAwaits

There are dozens of ways to deal with trouble sleeping when traveling, from using apps like Sleep Cycle to recreating your at-home bedtime routine.

But all that hard work planning out how to optimize your nightly sleep schedule on vacation won’t mean much if the bed is uncomfortable, walls are paper-thin, and there’s a weird smell emanating from the window.

Sometimes, the difference between poor sleep and a great night’s rest is where you choose to stay. Unfortunately, according to one Amerisleep survey, travelers who stay in vacation rentals report 35% better sleep than their hotel counterparts.

But that doesn’t mean you can’t find a hotel chain where catching some Zs is guaranteed.

When it comes to staying at the best hotels for good sleep, the same study from Amerisleep incorporated feedback from over 1,000 Americans about their sleeping patterns at home versus during vacation.

They blame issues like uncomfortable pillows and mattresses, jet lag, loud neighbors, hallway noise, and room-sharing as main pain points. In fact, the study found that one in five travelers would pay more for a room specifically designed to ensure better sleep.

So, how can you set yourself up for a full night’s rest while staying in hotels? Book a room at one of the best hotels for good sleep, according to other sleepy travelers.

These are the hotel chains that come out ahead.

Best hotels for good sleep according to a traveler survey

Hilton has multiple properties with rooms, programs, and even sleep experts available. Their Signia by Hilton Atlanta offers rooms that are designed for better rest and relaxation. Additionally, you can book a ‘Sleep Retreat’ at Grand Wailea, one of their Waldorf Astoria properties in Maui.

What Marriott lacks in specific sleep programs, it makes up for with excellent attention to detail. Its properties use either foam or inner-spring mattresses, which travelers consistently rank above mattresses at other chains.

Holiday Inn has been working with experts for years to craft a great sleeping experience for years. Back in 2019, IHG even worked with Harvard sleep experts to rebrand the chain’s approach to sleep, adding things like soft LED lighting for night use and Blue Light solutions for the daytime, helping ‘hack’ your body’s circadian rhythm.

As a Hilton brand, Hampton Inns are also focused on offering guests a comfortable night’s sleep. To do so, they rely on high-quality mattresses from Serta, which uses a proprietary blend of inner coils and foam. If you’re looking for an affordable and reliably comfortable hotel to get a great night’s sleep, know that Hampton Inn has a bit of a cult following amongst travelers who want guaranteed rest.

Similar to Hampton Inn, you can expect Marriott’s overarching focus on great sleep to translate well in its Courtyard brand. What’s the secret ingredient? Once again, it comes down to functional, tested mattresses that use the latest in sleep technology and high-quality materials.