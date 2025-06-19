The 12 Best Tours in Philadelphia: History, Cuisine, Ghosts, & More

You’re heading to the City of Brotherly Love, and you’ve got your hotel situated and (hopefully) a few great leads on where to grab a Philly cheesesteak. You probably also have a long list of local museums to visit.

Videos by TravelAwaits

As one of the US’s most historically impactful cities, Philadelphia often attracts travelers who love to explore the past. That being said, Philadelphia is constantly evolving. Though it played a huge role in the Revolutionary War and American independence, it’s not the only song the city sings.

Ready to take a new look at this famous city? Start with the best tours in Philadelphia, which are more diverse and funky than most believe.

(Below, I’ve curated some of my favorite picks from popular booking sites. But Visit Philadelphia also has an extensive list based on the city’s most popular and experienced tour providers. I highly suggest checking it out!)

Best tours in Philadelphia, from ghosts to murals

Magic Gardens is one of the US’s coolest mosaic projects—if you’re an art buff, you’ve probably already heard of it. This tour takes you to Magic Gardens, along with Philly’s other well-known murals and street art projects. There’s no better way to dig into a city’s soul than art.

Want a few laughs while you explore Philadelphia and learn about its most famous history, landmarks, and neighborhoods? With the use of jokes, puppets, and even magic tricks, this delightful guide showcases the best in Philly. Just not in a boring, serious way. (Kids are welcome!)

Leave the kids at home for this BYOB tour. Part history tour, part drinking session, part trolley excursion, you’ll get a lay of the land and make a few friends along the way. Depending on your BYOB selections, you may or may not remember your time on the trolley. Sort of like a history tour for the kids who used to sit in the very back of class.

Unsurprisingly, you won’t be short on great historic tours in Philadelphia. I think this is a great jumping-off point for any history buffs, as you can explore Old City to see the most famous sites before figuring out which historic trail to wander down next, so to speak.

If you already know that you want to dive deep into the Revolutionary War and the US’s Founding Fathers, then book this tour. It’ll give you even more in-depth information on the characters that shaped our nation, along with where they lived and worked in the city.

This is my last history-only suggestion, and it’s for the nerds out there. (I say that as a fellow history nerd.) If you want to explore 20 important sites with a passionate guide who serves up tons of in-depth knowledge, look no further. It’s a longer tour, so make sure you have comfortable shoes and a drink. And maybe a pen and paper to jot down some notes.

This is a shorter 1.5-hour tour that gives you a great overview of the city’s long history and the many ghosts it has produced. This is an ideal pick for anyone who wants a dose of history with their spooky information, as it blends the paranormal with real-life facts and stories.

Any Rocky Balboa fans will fulfil their wildest dreams with this tour. Though pricey, it covers groups of up to six. Plus, it’s a very in-depth tour that ferries you around the city to the most iconic places from the movie, including Rocky’s on-screen home.

If you’re not a Rocky fan, maybe this It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia tour will lure you in. You get to see famous sites from the TV show, including the Waitress’s Coffee Shop and Cheesesteak Vegas. Don’t worry, those names are from the show.

Looking for a slightly terrifying tour of Philadelphia? Expert guides from this tour showcase the city’s most notorious legends, scariest ghosts, and haunted destinations around the city. There’s also a sexual theme at play, as this tour digs deep into the city’s red light district history. Don’t bring the little ones on this tour!

Forget the cheesesteak for a minute—Philly has a proud Italian-American population that has kept its food traditions alive. On this tour, you’ll explore the famous Italian Market on a tasting journey that’s led by a well-known and respected local chef.

The Italian Market isn’t the only foodie district you need to know about. This tour takes you on a tasting journey through Reading Market, highlighting some of the city’s tastiest but least known dishes, restaurants, and treats.

