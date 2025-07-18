Can’t Figure Out Which Greek Islands to Visit? Start Here

Even though Greece is one of the most renowned vacation destinations in the world, it’s not quite as easy to navigate as you might think.

Videos by TravelAwaits

It’s got a whopping 6,000 islands. Though only around 220 of those are inhabited, it’s still a hefty task to sift through the options and figure out where you should go during your stay.

Is it worth it to visit ultra-famous spots like Santorini? What about a party hub like Mykonos or a historic center like Rhodes? Or a lush escape like Corfu?

And, once you do decide which Greek islands to visit, you need to know how to get there, where to stay, and what to do.

Want to take a shortcut as you start planning your grand Greek escape? Get ahead here. I’m recommending the top islands based on factors like natural beauty, history, culture, great eats, and hidden finds. I’m not going to mention the hits listed above, including Rhodes, Santorini, Mykonos, or Corfu. Instead, I want to recommend a few lesser-known hotspots.

While you don’t need to visit them all, consider adding one of the Greek islands listed below to your trip. They’re perfect to add to any island-hopping plans you may already be making.

Want to know which Greek Islands to visit? Start here

Naxos

Amorgos

Hydra

Paros

Milos

Syros

Sifnos

Zakynthos

Cephalonia

Crete

Figure out which Greek Islands to visit with these picks

Naxos

Portara is a huge marble gate and the single remaining part of an unfinished temple of Apollo from 530 BC (Getty)

Get there from: Fly into the airport or take a ferry from Athens, Mykonos, Santorini, Paros, and Crete

History, delicious foods, and beach activities abound in Naxos. In terms of history, don’t miss the Portara, pictured above, the Kastros, and the Temple of Demeter. On its famous beaches of Agios Prokopios and Plaka, you can soak up the sun or enjoy activities like kitesurfing. (Or head to Agia Anna for a quieter beach day.) But expect to gorge yourself; Naxos is home to fertile valleys that produce some of Greece’s most delectable raw ingredients.

Amorgos

The whitewashed Monastery of Panagia Hozoviotissa on the Cycladic island of Amorgos clings to a cliff high above the Aegean Sea in Greece (Getty)

Get there from: Take a ferry from Athens, Naxos, Mykonos, or Santorini

Expect dramatic views in Amorgos, which is home to some of Greece’s tallest mountains and most dramatic cliff faces. Thanks to that, you can expect incredible hiking (assuming it’s not too hot), along with secluded beaches that are perfect for a little swim in your birthday suit.

Hydra

Small boats are docked at the Hydra Port in Greece (Getty)

Get there from: Take a ferry from Athens

Further off the tourist path waits Hydra. This quiet and charming island is home to quaint villages, relatively empty beaches, boating, and hiking trails. But it also comes alive when the sun sets, offering a surprisingly cosmopolitan and vibrant nightlife scene. Expect the unexpected.

Paros

Get there from: Fly from Athens or take a ferry from Athene, Mykonos, Santorini, or Crete

Culture, history, and gorgeous scenery have made Paros one of the most popular islands in Greece. Still, it’s easy to get it mixed up with other islands and miss out. If you’re looking for nightlife without all the Mykonos crowds, head to Paros. If you’re looking for lesser-known historical sites compared to Athens, head to Paros. If you’re just in it for the views of the crystal-clear water, golden sands, and white-washed buildings, go to Paros.

Milos

Woman Exploring Sarakiniko Cliffs In Milos (Getty)

Get there from: Take a ferry from Athens, Crete, Mykonos, Santorini, Paros, or Naxos

Thanks to its volcanic landscape, some of the most memorable natural wonders in Greece can be found on Milos. From its caldera formations to its soft sand beaches, it’s the perfect place to get lost (with your sunscreen in tow, of course). Plus, there’s plenty of history to dive into, from the Venus de Milo statue to the ancient theatre.

Syros

Vaporia district of Ermoupoli town on Syros island (Getty)

Get there from: Fly from Athens or take a ferry from Athens, Mykonos, Tinos, Lemnos, Samos, or Chios

History, architecture, and cultural sites dot the island of Syros, letting you follow one trail of intrigue to another. Even the capital of Ermoupoli could keep you busy for a few days. While you’re in town, be sure to sample the famous San Michali cheese, along with its unique take on loukoumia.

Sifnos

View of the port of Sifnos from the hill where the Agios Symeon church is located (Getty)

Get there from: Take a ferry from Athens, Milos, Paros, Mykonos, Santorini, or Naxos

Rich cultural traditions, such as pottery, usually draw visitors to Sifnos. But that’s not all, as the island is renowned around the country for its culinary traditions, too. Try out the slow-cooked lamb (mastelo) and slow-cooked chickpeas (revithada). Fans of modern history will also have a few sites to visit, as Sifnos played a role in the Greek War of Independence.

Zakynthos

Get there from: Fly from Athens or take a ferry from Athens, Ios, or another major port

Zakynthos, also called Zante, offers a perfect spot to soak up Greek culture and its gorgeous island views. Famously, it’s also home to Navagio Beach, aka Shipwreck Cove. I’d personally vote you head to the Blue Caves, instead, which are stunningly dramatic thanks to the crystal-clear water. It’s also home to a protected loggerhead turtle sanctuary at the National Marine Park.

Kephalonia

Aerial view of majestic cliffs at Fteri Beach washed by the turquoise sea, Kefalonia, Ionian Islands, Greece (Getty)

Get there from: Take a ferry from Italy (Venice, Patras, and more) or Athens or Zakynthos

Kefalonia (also written as Cephalonia) is the largest island in the Ionian Islands (most of the islands on this list are in the Cyclades, instead). It’s renowned for its crystal-clear waters and emerald mountains, making it one of the more lush picks when it comes to Greek Islands. Aside from marine wonders, its also a place where history comes laive. In fact, some believe it is the legendary home of Ithaca, where Greek hero Odysseus was born.

Crete

Aerial view of the old Venetian harbour and lighthouse at dawn, Rethymno, Crete island, Greece (Getty)

Get there from: Take flight or ferry from Athens, Mykonos, Santorini, and just about any other major port

You probably already had Crete on your radar in terms of figuring out which Greek Islands to visit. If not, know that you’ll find some of Greece’s most ancient historic sites on the island. (Plus, some of its bougiest resorts.) That’s because Crete was home to the Minoan civilization, which predates the Ancient Greek sites you’ll see around Athens. In the way of natural wonders, I also want to shout out the Samaria Gorge, a UNESCO World Biosphere, and its famous pink-sand Elafonisi Beach.