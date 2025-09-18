Where to Find Mystery Pack Vending Machines in Berlin, Where You Can Buy Someone’s Lost Mail

I’ve heard of stores that sell lost luggage… But did you know that there are now vending machines that let you purchase lost mail packages?

Videos by TravelAwaits

Unclaimed packages that can’t be delivered to their final destination can be purchased in bulk by companies that later sell them to the public at a fixed rate. Consumers purchase the package at a vending machine and cross their fingers, hoping for a high-value prize inside.

Apparently, these mystery package vending machines have become a hit in countries like Germany, and especially in cities like Berlin.

I recently saw an Instagram post where two visitors found one such mystery pack vending machine on the side of the road in Germany. They each put in around $10 and selected which package they wanted to purchase and open. Neither went home with a treasure, but it was an amusing video—and one of the most unique ways to leave a trip with a souvenir, in my opinion.

I’m not going to send anyone on a wild goose chase into the German countryside. Instead, I recommend you root out a mystery pack vending machine in a city like Berlin. The whole concept suits the city’s unique identity—and it won’t cost you much to get involved in one of the oddest new consumer trends in 2025.

Here’s where to find mystery pack vending machines in Berlin, which are managed by a company called LootPackHunters. (You might also see them called mystery boxes, secret packs, and even loot boxes. If you’ll be in Hanover, check out these vending machines from Retouromat.)

5 mystery pack vending machines in Berlin

Vending machine #1: Raw-Gelände Berlin

Address: Revaler Straße 99, 10245 Berlin

(The main image for this article shows the entry to the Raw-Gelände shopping area.) Head to the food stall Sausage Grove, then take the stairs to the right of the food stall. Once you reach the bottom floor, you should see the Mystery Pack vending machine close by. They’re painted black with neon decals.

Vending machine #2: Eastgate Center (im EG)

Address: Marzahner Promenade 1A, 12679 Berlin

Head to the lower floor, then look for a shop called Bonita. The mystery pack vending machine is located just outside the store.

Vending machine #3: A10 Center Wildau

Address: Chausseestraße 1, 15745 Wildau

Look for the store called Cecil – Street One. The mystery pack vending machine is located just outside the store.

Vending machine #4: Ring Center 2

Address: Frankfurter Allee 113-117, 10365 Berlin

Head to the lower floor at Ring Center 2, then find the Bo-Bo Q shop or the Blu Brixx shop. The vending machine is located near the escalators just outside both.

Final mystery pack vending machine #5: Gesundbrunnen Center (im UG)

Address: Badstraße 4, 13357 Berlin

Head to the underground level of Gesunbrunnen Center, then look for the Game Stop or the DM supermarket. The vending machine is located next to the escalators in front of these shops.