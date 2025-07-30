Relaxing Beach Towns in California: 10 Spots to Find Peace & Quiet

Coastal views, happy people, and sunsets over the Pacific Ocean—it’s not hard to see why California’s beach towns are some of the best in the world.

That being said, the Golden State has close to 850 miles of coast that are home to around 550 distinct beaches and just over 2,000 towns.

The big question is… where should you go on your next sun-filled getaway?

If you’re looking for relaxing beach towns in California where you don’t need to seek out peace and quiet, start here. I’ve got some of the state’s top selections when it comes to romantic coastal getaways, perfect small towns, and never-before-heard-of outposts that are perfect for downtime.

No noisy crowds, no hours-long traffic jams, no bachelorette parties. Just the ocean breeze in a peaceful, sandy setting.

10 relaxing beach towns in California

Let’s kick this list off with what might not be considered a quiet beach town. Situated between Los Angeles and San Diego, it’s got a population just over 100,000—meaning it’s not necessarily quiet. That being said, Carlsbad is one of the most accessible and relaxing beach towns in California, thanks to its slightly larger size.

You can easily find an affordable place to stay while you enjoy the city’s popular beaches, family-friendly venues and restaurants, and explore its historic village center. It’s an ideal beach town for larger groups, as well, thanks to its list of unique activities, from go-karting to DIY strawberry picking to exploring its state parks.

Like Carlsbad, Ventura has a slightly larger population—but it won’t get in the way of any downtime-focused vacations you’re planning. Its location in Southern California guarantees sunny beach days, and the city’s dedication to preserving wildlife and marine life can be felt.

But I think the real appeal of Ventura is giving you an LA-style or Santa Barbara-style adventure with a much more affordable price tag. If you’re on the hunt for a budget-friendly and relaxing beach town in California, Ventura should be top of mind.

Located near San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach has become one of the state’s most famous seaside towns. Visitors love its outdoor adventures, which are slightly more diverse than other small towns. You can off-road on sand dunes, go deep-sea fishing, and more. Plus, the town is known for its slightly eclectic and homegrown style, letting you kick back with classic Cali vibes.

Often billed as the most romantic town in the United States, Carmel-by-the-Sea is a charming small town with a gorgeous landscape that’s similar to Santa Barbara. Think: Mediterranean vibes packaged in an ultra-quaint and walkable town. Plus, much of the architecture is historic and well-kept, making the entire town feel like a Hollywood set. (In the good way, of course.)

When it comes to relaxing beach towns in California, you’re in for small-town vibes with grand scenic views. If you’re focused on getting out into nature, you can easily hike, camp, fish, and even bird watch around Davenport. Plus, you can explore the town’s unique historical sites, including a historic jail and a church that was a popular subject for photographer Ansel Adams.

Close to San Francisco but away from the hustle, Half Moon Bay has remained a popular choice for coast-hunters in the city. It offers a small-town atmosphere that’s easily accessible from the Bay Area. Expect a rugged coastline that’s ready to explore, from hiking coastal hills to walking sandy beaches. Plus, you’ll be able to kayak, kite surf, hike, and more—if that’s your thing.

Tiny, happy, and welcoming to visitors, Gualala is one of the best-kept secrets when it comes to relaxing beach towns in California. It’s got an adorable pygmy forest, coastal areas perfect for whale-watching, and even its own Redwoods park. As an added perk, it’s also not too far from Sonoma Valley and Napa Valley, in case you want to tack on a little winery day trip on your way back to SF.

If Gualala feels a little too metropolitan for you, don’t worry—Northern California has dozens of easy-to-miss coastal towns. Shelter Cove is a tiny outpost in Humboldt County, where you can find redwoods, rugged coastline, and black sand beaches. You might know the area for its Lost Coast Trail, which is a popular 25-mile trail that includes cliff views, moody drifts of fog, and potential wildlife sightings.

If beach time is your priority, Trinidad needs to be on your radar. This Yurok town has just over 300 residents and ten public beaches, meaning you can expect plenty of privacy. It’s a great pick for anyone who wants to camp, hike, or otherwise be out in some of California’s most untamed landscapes.

Funky, small, and surrounded by stunning forested hills (home to redwoods), Garberville has a strong sense of community and history. If you like small towns with strong identities and artsy inclinations, this is a great pick. Not only are locals happy and laid-back, but they’re also willing to give visitors a few suggestions on where to go and what to do.

As one of the best jumping-off points to see the state’s most prolific redwood forests, Crescent City isn’t just one of the most relaxing beach towns in California. You can soak up those small-town vibes, disappear in an ancient and towering redwood forest, or head to the beach to watch the fog play across the waves. There’s even a cool interactive marine exhibit.

