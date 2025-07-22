Where to Go in Norway to See the Northern Lights: 7 Towns

The Northern Lights are a fickle phenomenon.

A few years back, I visited northern Sweden in February. That should have been the perfect time, place, and season to catch a glimpse of the colorful, sky-high show.

Sadly, my partner and I joined a midnight Northern Lights-chasing tour to no avail. We spent hours in the snow, freezing as hope slowly faded.

Fortunately for me, I’d already seen the Northern Lights. A few years before that excursion in Sweden, I was on a flight from New York City to Spokane, Washington. Halfway there, the flight attendants notified the passengers to look out the left-hand side of the plane.

I had a front-row seat to a gorgeous Northern Lights display. Best of all, I had a view from around 30,000 feet, meaning I wasn’t looking up to see them—I was looking almost horizontally out the window.

It’ll be a hard Northern Lights experience to beat.

That being said, I’d still love to see the show from the ground. And I’d personally head to Norway if I had to pick one spot where I’m most likely to see them. While Sweden is another great spot to catch the lights, Norway is usually dubbed the best place to see them.

Ready to learn where to go in Norway to see the Northern Lights? Wait for winter, then head north. And then head north some more to these towns.

Where to go in Norway to see the Northern Lights

When you think of the Northern Lights in Norway, think Tromsø. This city is located just above the Arctic Circle, which is where you’re most likely to catch the Northern Lights. But it’s a larger city, meaning you might face light pollution in winter. For that reason, many visitors head out to the locations listed below after arriving in Tromsø.

That being said, if you have limited time and funds to catch the Northern Lights, then Tromsø should be on your radar. You can easily catch a flight from Oslo to Tromsø (or from Bergen) to get there for a weekend-long trip. Don’t miss the Arctic Cathedral (pictured above) while you’re in town!

Dramatic, colorful, and rugged, the Lofoten Islands give you total access to some of Norway’s most little-known outdoor adventures. In summer, they come alive as swimmers flock to the beaches—but in winter, they’re a prime hunting ground for the Northern Lights. You can get there by bus, plane, or boat. (The bus only runs on weekends—I’d take the express boat from Tromsø to Harstad.)

Did you know that there’s a Northern Lights cathedral? Welcome to Alta. It’s got more surprises in store for you than that cathedral, too. When you visit with the hopes of seeing the Northern Lights, you can also explore some of Norway’s coolest and least-known sites.

There’s a UNESCO World Heritage Site, which protects ancient rock carvings depicting hunter-gatherer life in the region. Oh, it also has a super-cool ice hotel.

Bodø is a sweet spot when it comes to catching the Northern Lights, as it’s located just above the Arctic Circle and just below something called the Auroral Oval. (Good luck saying that three times fast.) If you’re into natural wonders of all stripes, you might also want to plan a visit to the Saltstraumen, a tidal beach that generates some of the world’s biggest whirlpools.

This region offers plenty in the way of rugged adventuring, including excursions that explore the Lyngen Alps, a stunning region that’s home to glaciers and fjords. You can easily get into nature at your own pace, from ice climbing to ice kayaking. Unsurprisingly, it’s also an ideal place to stay up all night and spy on the Northern Lights.

Similar to Lyngseidet, Senja lets you take on Northern Norway at your own pace. You can explore its beaches and fjords during the summer months (they’re surprisingly lush, almost like Ireland’s emerald forests), or schedule a trip to get a full-access pass to the Northern Lights. The Senja Arctic Lodge is a top spot for Northern Lights hunters, and regularly fills up during winter.

Though smaller than Tromsø, Narvik is a city that gives you a perfect landing spot for your later Northern Lights adventures. You can also take a bite out of Norwegian culture, as Narvik is known for its homegrown hotels, bars, pubs, and restaurants. There are also a few specialty museums and WWII memorials.

My bucket list bonus pick: Svalbard

Thanks to Cecilia Blomdahl, a content creator, I’m obsessed with Svalbard, a remote Arctic island in Northern Norway. In fact, it’s the farthest northern human settlement in the world. (You might have heard of it thanks to its seed vault.)

Given its extreme latitude, the sun doesn’t rise for months in Svalbard. During that time, locals are treated to some of the most frequent and bright Northern Lights displays in the world. Just be prepared for a tiny town experience that’s difficult to reach.