How to Hunt for Yooperlites, Michigan’s Special Glowing Rocks

If you’ve heard the word ‘yooper’, you’re probably from Michigan or have spent a lot of time there.

Yooper is a local term used to describe people from the Upper Peninsula in Michigan. But it’s also part of the term ‘Yooperlite’, which is a newly discovered type of rock. Discovered on the shores of Lake Superior in 2017, it’s taken the geology world by storm.

Never heard of Yooperlites? Here’s what you need to know about this newly discovered rock, along with information on how you can hunt for your own Yooperlites on your next trip to the Upper Peninsula.

What is a Yooperlite?

Yooperlites are rocks that are rich in fluorescent sodalite—but they look normal to the naked eye. Yooperlites were discovered when a wandering rock-lover named Erik Rintamaki shined a UV light onto the shores of Lake Superior. He noticed that some rocks glowed under the UV rays, which is where that fluorescent sodalite comes in.

Though Yooperlites look like any other rock on the shore, they glow with bright orange and yellow colors when exposed to UV light. And while they aren’t the only sodalite-rich rocks in the world, Rintamaki was the first to confirm their presence in Michigan.

The name comes from the term Yooper, aka someone from the Upper Peninsula, combined with sodalite, the mineral that glows under UV light. (You’ll also see them listed as Glowdalites.)

Since then, Rintamaki has trademarked the name and used Yooperlites to flip into a major business. If any of this is catching your fancy, you can actually book a Yooperlite-hunting tour through Rintamaki’s website, or purchase Yooperlite-hunting tools like UV flashlights and even Yooperlites.

Where can you find Yooperlites?

Rintamaki discovered Yooperlites on the shores of Lake Superior. They’re most abundant on the Upper Peninsula and on the shores of Lake Superior, including the Keweenaw Peninsula and areas around Grand Marais.

Though you can find them around Lake Michigan and Lake Erie, you’re better off focusing your nightly hunts where the Yooperlite was originally discovered.

However, if you want a more tried-and-true route to collecting Yooperlites, you can actually purchase a ‘treasure map’ from Rintamaki’s website.

How to hunt for Yooperlites in Michigan

Remember: you need to wait for the sun to set before starting your search, as you can only see the glow of sodalite under UV light in the dark.

Though you should arrive at the beach before dark, the adventure doesn’t begin until darkness falls. To hunt for Yooperlites, you’ll need a few pieces of equipment, including regular flashlights/headlamps and a UV flashlight.

If you plan on wandering a lot, Pure Michigan recommends you also bring glow sticks to mark the path back to your vehicle. Similarly, you might want to bring along appropriate footwear. It’s not uncommon to spot a Yooperlite on the shore, meaning you might get a little wet as you pick up the glowing rock.

Additionally, Pure Michigan recommends planning any Yooperlite-hunting trips for spring. Ice drifts will have drawn new rocks to shore, and colder temperatures mean most of the shores won’t be overrun with other travelers.