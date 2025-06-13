10 Stylish Boutique Hotels in Cape Cod

Along with Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, Cape Cod is one of the most scenic escapes in Massachusetts.

That’s putting it lightly, too. Cape Cod is also one of New England’s most well-known and consistently popular escapes.

With hundreds of miles of sandy, calming coastline and dozens of quaint towns with walkable main streets, Cape Cod provides the perfect backdrop for a charming summer adventure. It also has the other smaller details that create destinations we want to visit again and again.

It has its own iconic meals, from clam chowder to lobster. It has famous beaches, like Marconi and Nauset. It has a rich history and sites that you can explore at places like the Crosby Mansion, Hoxie House, and Edward Gorey House.

And that’s just the tip of the Cape Cod iceberg.

If you want to really delve into the spirit and style of the cape during your trip, I suggest grabbing a room at a boutique hotel. It’ll add an extra dose of ambiance to give you a true New England summer experience.

Ready to book a room? I’ve rounded up some of the best boutique hotels on Cape Cod for your summer vacation shopping, along with a few top-notch bed-and-breakfasts.

(Looking for pure luxury? Start with these luxury hotel recommendations.)

Downtown location: The Provincetown Hotel at Gabriel’s

This gorgeous and stately property puts you right in the middle of the Provincetown action. That being said, the beach is only a short drive (or bicycle ride) away. With an outdoor fire pit and seating areas, you can also kick back outdoors when you head back to your hotel for the day.

An unexpected find: AutoCamp Cape Cod

Looking for an alternative Cape Cod boutique hotel? Head to AutoCamp. The airstreamer rooms are unique and ultra-modern, but you won’t miss out on other classic amenities. There’s an outdoor fire pit area, a garden, and an on-site American restaurant serving three meals a day.

Plenty of outdoor amenities: Cape Colony Inn

With a large and heated outdoor pool, barbecue grills, shuffleboard, and beach volleyball all offered on-site, you might be tempted to check in and stay in at the Cape Colony Inn. If not, Provincetown’s best establishments are a short drive away, along with Cape Cod National Seashore Beach.

Right on the water: Falmouth Tides

Can’t be bothered to walk to the beach? Book a room at Falmouth Tides and you can fall asleep to the sound of the waves lapping against the shore. All rooms come equipped with desks, kitchenettes, and TVs, letting you take on Cape Cod at your own speed from this unbeatable seaside location in Falmouth.

Classic New England vibes: Dan’l Webster Inn and Spa

I’m a little confused about the spelling of this hotel – I’ve seen it written as Daniel Webster and Dan’l Webster. Regardless, if you want a classic stay to soak up the stately Cape Cod spirit, look no further. Its rooms are lovely, its outdoor pool has a little waterfall, and its atrium dining area is a treat for the eyes. There’s even an on-site spa and hot tub.

Historic feel: Frederick William House

This is a bed-and-breakfast-style lodging where you can expect to find family-friendly amenities like an outdoor play area and fire pit. There’s also a kid-friendly buffet, along with free bike rentals. Plus, you’ll have gorgeous garden views straight from your window.

The Bed & Breakfast pick: The Gaslamp Bed & Breakfast

This B&B has a unique, historic decor that features nautical and submarine accents, adding to its ‘gaslamp’ ambiance. It’s also one of the more affordable Cape Cod lodging options, making it ideal for anyone who wants full-scale charm without exorbitant pricing.

A quieter escape: Red Jacket Beach Resort

Though not a traditional boutique hotel (there are too many rooms), this resort offers the same degree of personalized care and style. There’s a full-service spa, outdoor pool, and a restaurant-lounge on the grounds. Plus, the main star of the show: a massive private beach.

Intimate and classic: Sea Street Inn

With sterling customer reviews and a four-season approach to hospitality, expect a specialized approach at Sea Street Inn. Breakfasts are top-notch, the staff are passionate and warm, and the location in Hyannis is hard to beat. Ready to see what an award-winning boutique experience is like? Head to Sea Street.

Gorgeous grounds: Brass Key Guesthouse

If I had to picture a Hollywood movie set version of Cape Cod, this would be it. The grounds are tasteful and well-appointed, framed around a gorgeous outdoor pool. The rooms are housed inside historic buildings, adding an extra layer of cozy intrigue. This B&B also has a spa, lounge, wine social for guests, and an English garden. It’s class all the way.